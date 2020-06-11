Donald Trump will throw his first Nazi rally in months on Juneteenth in Tulsa

Donald Trump has been out of sorts for months because he hasn’t been able to feed off the energy from his Nazi rallies. All of his rallies were cancelled because of the coronavirus – I don’t think he’s had one since March? And it shows. He tried to make the daily coronavirus briefings into makeshift Nazi rallies but everyone was appalled. Then he got bored with talking about the pandemic (even though it’s still happening) and he just wants to proudly show off his racist credentials again. So the Nazi rallies had to come back. He’s scheduled his first rally for… June 19th. Juneteenth. In Tulsa, Oklahoma. Where the KKK burned and bombed the Black Wall Street ninety-nine years ago. He’s absolutely doing this on purpose.
President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first rally of the coronavirus era on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And he says he’s planning more events in Florida, Texas and Arizona as well. Trump made the announcement as he met with a handful of African American supporters Wednesday afternoon for a roundtable discussion. Trump’s signature rallies often draw tens of thousands of people but have been on hiatus since March 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 110,000 people in the U.S.
“A beautiful new venue, brand new. We’re looking forward to it,” Trump said during a White House event. “They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, the state of Oklahoma.”
The rally will take place on Juneteenth, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Tulsa has its own troubling history on race. Its once-thriving African American business community was decimated in 1921, when a racist white mob killed hundreds of black residents. Black residents attempted to rebuild in the decades that followed, only to see their work erased during urban renewal of the 1960s.
“Tulsa has its own troubling history on race.” I hate the way NBC News soft-pedaled that. Tulsa’s black community and thriving black business community was decimated by the KKK and a mob of violent racists. They literally bombed the black neighborhoods and businesses in Tulsa. I’m telling you, HBO’s Watchmen was prescient as hell. And Juneteenth is such a significant date for the black community in America. I’m sorry, but Trump and his Nazi minions are absolutely doing this on purpose.
Also, Trump released this statement yesterday about potentially renaming some of the military bases which are currently named after Confederate people. Nazi press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the media that this statement comes “directly from President. He spent a good bit of time working on that.” LMAO.
This statement was just passed around to reporters in the White House press room ahead of the briefing. pic.twitter.com/1hYkCqyyXY
Breathe deeply…asshole.
This filthy pig
Seriously. And this new press secretary is a real piece of garbage, too.
Yes she definitely is.
Racist in Chief. What a joke.
Seriously, I can’t even with this tyrant. Tulsa is the home of one of the bloodiest racial clashes in this country’s history. & to do this on Juneteenth? Clearly he is doing this to incite violence. I hate to say this but at this point I am F-€k Trump & everyone who voted for him. I used to think there were 3 categories of people who voted for him. They were either 1. ignorant 2. racist or 3. evil (or all of the above) Now I just hope all who attend get the virus & are miserable because they are clearly miserable excuses for human beings
He’s too stupid to know what Juneteenth is and the violent history of Tulsa, Oklahoma but I bet Stephen “Lurch” Miller does. They are absolutely doing this on purpose. Some people on Twitter believe he absolutely wants a race war.
Trump knows. Don’t give him a pass on this. This is intentional especially in light of the protests. I hope Covid spreads like wildfire at his racist Nazi rallies.
I absolutely believe he is hoping there will be violence. He is disgusting
His evil daughter Ivanka knows. Stephen Miller knows.
This is deliberate.
Lots and lots of handshaking, donnie, that’s how it’s done. Mingle with those crowds if you want their vote. Hug the womenfolk. No masks now, that’s not manly. Only sissy libs wear masks. Grab those…, oh, nevermind, you know what I mean. Good luck catching the wind. Or something.
So it appears White House statement are as poorly written as they are delivered by Trump…
And agreed on all counts Snappyfish
This mofo and his gang of thugs have got to go. Way to pour gasoline on the fire. It’s intentional to rile up his base and gather support. The voting debacle in Georgia has already given us a preview of the game plan to disrupt and steal the election in November. This is not going to end well.
Arizona is on a path, albeit slow, of turning blue. We plan to move northeast of Tucson, millennials, high tech companies, part of the change. So Nasty Man Dumpty’s going to AZ? Ha!
Looking forward to an administration which will overturn his damage. What’s the going rate of paying for his audience, $50.00 per person and an NDA.
It’s probably because more and more people from California and Illinois keep moving here. I work at a very prominent company in Scottsdale (all over the valley) and I literally do not know anyone at work who is going to vote for him. The company plays CNN in the cafe, and we have over 10K employees here. The CEO is incredibly liberal. (thankfully!) I think Scottsdale isn’t quite blue, but Phoenix is definitely getting there. People everywhere are fed up with him. Including AZ.
I live in Oklahoma and I’m absolutely terrified. I have been pretty active in the BLM Tulsa movement, and for the most part it has been peaceful and proactive and I’ve been super encouraged that our bass-ackwards state has so many wonderful people that are so supportive and so just not jerks I guess lol. One of the main leaders of the movement is a young black woman of 21!!!! 21!!! How incredible is that?!?!
But this is terrifying to me. He always attracts the worst kind of element. He is absolutely throwing kindling onto what he hopes will be a powder keg. From what I have seen, everyone who is NOT a Nazi racist has been discussing protesting his KKK meeting, but at a separate location utilizing music or meditation or other means of expression involving community and peace. His words can be so incendiary that the fear is if we are there in person, some Trumpians will get so riled up conflict will be inevitable.
I am of two minds of this. Part of me wants to be there with protest signs and angry words so he can look at and see how absolutely reviled he is. But part of me knows that as a young white man I have very little to fear from such a concentrated group of hate. I’m just terrified that what should be a day of remembrance and healing will turn into a maelstrom cluster that will result in Tulsa Race Massacre Two. But I’ll absolutely be there and absolutely will contribute in whatever way I can.
He’s such an asshole. Such blatant assholery. He keeps doing whatever he wants and keeps getting away with it. How long before he wears all white and then gaslights the nation that he just likes comfortable robes in clean colors?
Trump may as well don his Grand Wizard robes and stop pretending.
Stay safe and protest peacefully.
Please stay safe. He wants to incite violence
I’m reminded of grade school antics that involved someone prone to saying or doing something mean/hurtful under the guise of cluelessness. When further challenged, they would respond, “Prove it!”
It’s frustrating enough when children do this, let alone adults.
Just a never ending circle of creating chaos and gaslighting.
He (and nazi Stephen Miller who I suspect is behind this) is wicked to the core. I hope he and everyone at this nazi rally gets Covid! I’m not one to wish pain or death on anyone, but…
So, sorry I don’t consider myself a history buff but the confederate statues are a “sign of winning”?? Didn’t they lose the war? I have never understood why people are so excited to remember a loss so fondly.
I am unfortunately related to a very prominate Confederate figure. God I hate saying that out loud. And I know we can’t pick who our relatives/ancestors were/are. But it’s disgusting to think about. I have no idea why the confederate statues are even still around. It makes no sense to me, I’m in the same boat as you, I don’t get it either!
How is changing the name of a base from Ft. Hood to Ft. McArthur or Ft. Lee to Ft. Grant a sign of weakness? Someone doesn’t know their military history other than WWII. Don’t tell me he has any knowledge about WWI.
This one really, really makes me sick.
The absolute vileness of choosing Tulsa on this date for one of his little Nazi rallies is so sickening that it’s hard to fathom and it is painfully obvious that it is intentional. He is going straight to the heart of his most hateful, evil base supporters and I’m pretty sure the entirety of the appearance will be spent talking about how to control those “thugs” asking for justice and his plans for furthering his own little Gestapo.
And those fuckers will eat it all up.
I made the mistake of going on Twitter this morning. Trump’s cult fall into two camps on this: 1) he didn’t know, which isn’t a defence when you’re the president; 2) the MEDIA are the ones inciting racial violence by reporting on his actions but his actions aren’t to blame. Basically, Trump is ignorant or he’s not accountable. It’s time people stop treating him with toddler gloves. For people who claim to idolize him they sure don’t give him much credit.
More mass gatherings during a pandemic? You guys are so f***ed.
His note about the military bases reads like an 18th century gouty aristocrat, with all the dramatics and random capital letters.