Donald Trump will throw his first Nazi rally in months on Juneteenth in Tulsa

Donald Trump has been out of sorts for months because he hasn’t been able to feed off the energy from his Nazi rallies. All of his rallies were cancelled because of the coronavirus – I don’t think he’s had one since March? And it shows. He tried to make the daily coronavirus briefings into makeshift Nazi rallies but everyone was appalled. Then he got bored with talking about the pandemic (even though it’s still happening) and he just wants to proudly show off his racist credentials again. So the Nazi rallies had to come back. He’s scheduled his first rally for… June 19th. Juneteenth. In Tulsa, Oklahoma. Where the KKK burned and bombed the Black Wall Street ninety-nine years ago. He’s absolutely doing this on purpose.

President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first rally of the coronavirus era on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And he says he’s planning more events in Florida, Texas and Arizona as well. Trump made the announcement as he met with a handful of African American supporters Wednesday afternoon for a roundtable discussion. Trump’s signature rallies often draw tens of thousands of people but have been on hiatus since March 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 110,000 people in the U.S. “A beautiful new venue, brand new. We’re looking forward to it,” Trump said during a White House event. “They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, the state of Oklahoma.” The rally will take place on Juneteenth, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Tulsa has its own troubling history on race. Its once-thriving African American business community was decimated in 1921, when a racist white mob killed hundreds of black residents. Black residents attempted to rebuild in the decades that followed, only to see their work erased during urban renewal of the 1960s.

[From NBC News]

“Tulsa has its own troubling history on race.” I hate the way NBC News soft-pedaled that. Tulsa’s black community and thriving black business community was decimated by the KKK and a mob of violent racists. They literally bombed the black neighborhoods and businesses in Tulsa. I’m telling you, HBO’s Watchmen was prescient as hell. And Juneteenth is such a significant date for the black community in America. I’m sorry, but Trump and his Nazi minions are absolutely doing this on purpose.

Also, Trump released this statement yesterday about potentially renaming some of the military bases which are currently named after Confederate people. Nazi press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the media that this statement comes “directly from President. He spent a good bit of time working on that.” LMAO.

This statement was just passed around to reporters in the White House press room ahead of the briefing. pic.twitter.com/1hYkCqyyXY — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 10, 2020