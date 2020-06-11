“Iggy Azalea gave birth to a secret son at some point recently?” links

Iggy Azalea announces that she has a secret son. [Dlisted]
A thinkpiece about the legacy of Glee. [Pajiba]
Natalie Portman pledges $100K in a matched-donation for charity. [JustJared]
The Duke of Edinburgh didn’t get bells for his 99th birthday. [LaineyGossip]
Janelle Monae’s Variety cover is so beautiful. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Seattle’s mayor tells Donald Trump to go back to his bunker. [Towleroad]
The Columbus statues are coming down too. [Jezebel]
MTV is firing lots of racists. [Starcasm]
I remember this beautiful dress on Lupita Nyong’o. [GFY]
Janelle Monae looks amazing, I have no idea why I used to hate yellow as a child when it looks so good on our skin.
She looks STUN.NING. Absolute Boss. I’ve got yellow undertones, so unless it’s a specific bright shade of yellow, I look jaundice in it. But I love that color so much on everyone else! Rock it for me!
I respectfully partly disagree with the Glee thinkpiece. I’m an avid series watcher but I don’t watch everything. To me yes there are terrible aspects of the show that aged horribly, but it’s essence and joyful hope, songs and emotions, some great storylines happened there. I mean. KURT was just a star in his own right. People love to focus on Lea’ s annoying presence and on Cory’s death, and Mark’s sucide. All terrible. But to me, I watched this show almost 3 times. It speaks of dreams, of never giving up on your hearts desires and on being yourself. These are the emotions I feel when I watch the show. And when I need a reminder I watch my favorite episodes and performances, and yes, about 2 of them are Lea’s (she might be an awful person but her voice is really one of a kind). But most are from others 😂😂 or the whole group.
I think we can watch these old shows and yes cringe but remember it was another time. Like the GWTW post, Glee is what it is. I will appreciate it for a long time still. Even if some of it was really trash. Lol.
Ps – listen to Showmance podcast with Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale and they discuss all the BTS from Glee without naming too many names but some of the drama and their perspectives after so many years. They are reviewing season 1. I highly recommend.
Ps 2 – Lea is in one of the episodes and it’s the most annoying one so you can skip it lol