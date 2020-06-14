Karens Gone Wild: White women continue to ‘police’ people of color for no reason

For much of Saturday, “Karens Gone Wild” was trending on Twitter because the Karens Are Not Alright. I do not understand why so many white ladies have not used this moment of global race/racism discussion to quietly reflect and decide what side of history they want to come down on. If anything, it seems like the Karens have been emboldened to be THE WORST though. And yes, I know there were other terrible things happening this weekend, but also: we need to study some of the Karen microcosms, the everyday Karens and how entitled and racist they are. Let’s start with Lisa Alexander, the founder of LA FACE, a vegan skincare brand which used to be carried by Birchbox. This incident happened in the San Francisco area, where Lisa Alexander and her husband stopped to police a person of color who was writing “Black Lives Matter” in CHALK on his own front stoop.
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP
— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
I’ve watched this a few times, and I get angrier and angrier every time. The fact that she feels entitled to behave as a roaming police officer “questioning” the actions and motives of a man of color who is merely existing. And, again, it was JUST CHALK. Even if it wasn’t his property, it was just chalk. But it was his property, and Lisa Alexander lied about knowing the owner. As it turns out, she doesn’t even live in that neighborhood. She tried to post a statement on her social media: “I asked if he lived there because if he had said yes then everything would have been fine as it was his property. Being a good neighbor is important where everyone takes care of each other. It is too bad he took it in a different direction.” That was quickly deleted along with her Twitter and Instagram. Birchbox had to respond too:
They responded pic.twitter.com/mQQav4Ft0T
— GG 🧚🏽♂️💫 (@ggqt3) June 13, 2020
The second big moment for Karens Gone Wild was Covid Karen, a healthcare worker named Lauren Balsamo was so mad that someone told her to wear a mask in a coffeeshop that she ran over to cough on them:
Called out for not wearing a mask…
So she coughs on somebody, not realizing she is being recorded.
Y’all need to act right. pic.twitter.com/cudHs7Rk5X
— DeMarcus 🛹 (@semperdiced) June 13, 2020
Once again, people researched her and found her, and they began asking questions to what they thought was her employer, Weill Cornell Medicine. WCM had to issue a statement too.
Lauren Balsamo has not been an employee of WCM since Jan. 2020. As an institution on the COVID-19 frontlines, this behavior is shocking & abhorrent to us. Since WCM's mission is to protect the health & wellbeing of all NYers, we condemn this flagrant disregard of public safety.
— Weill Cornell Medicine (@WeillCornell) June 13, 2020
These were honestly just two videos from an avalanche of Karens Gone Wild over the past few days. Karens are not the police. They do not get to call the police on black people for merely *existing*. They have to follow the laws too. Jesus Christ.
the sleep paralysis demon in the corner of my room at 3 AM#KarensGoneWild #LisaAlexander pic.twitter.com/TVzB7kR7Sz
— Jayden Mildre (@JaydenMildre) June 14, 2020
That photo is absolutely demonic JFC
That’s the evil in her soul being captured by a screenshot.
Pretty ironic she has a company called LA Face where she pretends that skin care can help. She’s obviously has surgical interventions from the usual LA plastic surgeons.
I seriously thought that had to be the idiot health care worker until I untangled the stories. I mean…..THAT’S the skin care brand founder?!? What’s in the box when it comes, the plastic surgeon’s phone number? Geez…
WORD.
So scary.
It’s sad that while a person of African background is #BREATHINGWHILEBLACK, that these Take-A-💩 Drumpf Luvvers are BULLYING them, other POCs including LGBTQ+ people as well.
Seriously, that picture reminds me of Linda Blair from The Exorcist.
chalk karen lives in my neighborhood. i see her all the time when i’m out doing errands. there’s a lot of people like her in san francisco now. it didn’t used to be that way which makes me sad because i grew up here. and it seems like the website and app ‘next door’ gives her and others like her a platform where it’s okay to act that way and report about everyone’s supposed transgressions.
though it was Caitlyn sans makeup but nightmare monster in the corner seems far more appropriate
Yeah I thought it was her as well, same level of LA face work. Relieved that it wasn’t.
What a horror these bitches are.
Honestly, this is why I find white women almost more scary than the cops these days.
The horrific sense of entitlement and superiority and hatred and cruelty that empowers these women to call the cops on people because they know all they have to do is mention a black person or a person of color and it will incite a response. They way they get off on putting someone’s life in danger is disgusting (no one will ever convince me that that isn’t the response they’re going for when these calls are made).
Every day is a potential Emmett Till with these women. We haven’t learned a thing since then and we allow it to happen over and over again.
It’s not just calling the cops.
The coughing Karen didn’t need to call anyone. She just weaponized her own mouth.
Where does this level of entitlement come from? It’s just appalling.
I don’t understand this at all. Don’t they have hobbies? Personal business to attend to? How do you go hrough life like this? Like I care if anyone writes anything in chalk anywhere! If it’s a hateful message, I got a water bottle with me, other than that I got sh*t to do. Who are these people who act like a Blockwart? Gross.
The more I see of these videos the more shocked and embarrassed I am to be a white woman. I can’t imagine just randomly going up and asking someone if they live in a certain house unless I KNOW they don’t. And even then, asking over some sidewalk chalk…? I can’t really imagine doing more than surreptitiously snapping a photo *if* I knew the owner and thought they would be the type to mind, or if I knew other neighbors had been hit with unwanted (say, really offensive) chalk graffiti or something…but even then, it’s freaking chalk! Even if he hadn’t lived there, would it have been a crime?
You missed the old woman taking a hammer to her neighbor’s car. Lisa’s behavior is really common though but usually a little more sly.
Two hammers! She took two hammers to their car, screaming at them to get out of the neighborhood the whole time, tipped over their trash containers, spilling trash all over their lawn, AND went after one of them with a garden hose before one of them picked her up and threw her in a bush.
Is there a link to this? That’s crazy.
I’m not on twitter, so I am always behind the curve in seeing these things. I have not heard anything about a woman with a hammer. Wow.
I wanted to say I am amazed how calm he stayed and then thought, well actually he is forced by our society to stay calm für his own safety. Every white person would have shown rightful anger and gotten away with it. PoC are not only policed by white people at will, they also have to police the emotions they show in their response. And the way she uses this Kindergarten voice shows so clearly how inferior he is in her mind.
White women voted overwhelmingly for Trump so I am not surprised many of them are now openly racist.
Thank you for saying this. Many (not all) white women have been complicit in supporting white men—-holding up the patriarchy—-because they believe in it and benefit from it.
I’m amazed at how many voted for that orange turd.
Please take a look here for non partisan statistical analysis of the 2016 election results.
Among white women who actually voted, 47 percent voted for Trump, 45 percent for Clinton. Most white women, and most citizens, didn’t vote at all.
We have to vote.
Face matches the personality …I’m already having nightmares over it
Me too. The still shots look like the face that jumps out in a horror movie. The evil intent…. shudder
The over racism I’ve experienced in my life has been from white women. I argued with some white ‘friends’ how feminism didn’t include or benefit WOC. They absolutely are convinced it did. white women want power just like white men. WW stay close to the seat of power – to white men and WWs have no intention of sharing power.
The above said, I am absolutely convinced that a number of these women are absolutely mentally ill. Suffering from BPD and other issues which brings about their racism with such firey hatred.
well the one with the two hammers (as mentioned above and I did see that video too) is definitely a head case. but these two? I don’t think so. I think they are just that entitled. Just that smug.
You know what’s worst? These women can vote; I guess we have the answer to the question: “why didn’t they vote HRC?”
They are no different from the women we see at maga/trump rallies; they just hide it better and every single election cycle, we ask “why did white women vote x vs y?”
I moved from an Indian reservation to an almost all white suburb of a rust belt city when I was 10. I was tormented by Karens for the next decade. None of this surprises me.
@aang.❌💯
Last night my daughter was standing in line waiting to go into the grocery store. The Karen in front of her was wearing a T-shirt with Support Trump and a confederate flag on it. Karen turned to her daughter and said “they should just go back to Africa”. We live in a town of 18000 people in a very tranquil part of Ontario Canada. Karens are everywhere. Luckily a young white guy was also in line and he ripped her several new ones. My daughter is nicer than I am – she feels sorry for the woman for carrying around so much irrational hate and fear. Me, I am livid and think she is simply a waste of skin and hope karma bites her hard.
@Tammy, I’m so glad the guy did that, but I’m angry that happened to you in the first place. I am so sorry.
Worst part is, she’s already indoctrinated her child into it too.
I saw some disturbing footage of this crazy racist bitch on Twitter yesterday – screaming at an Asian man and apparently she had done something similar to a young Asian girl jogging in the park on another day. Same woman, same language.
THESE are the people that Trump is empowering to “speak up” about the government and “our country”. It makes me want to vomit! What possibly goes on in your life where you can be so filled with hatred and viciousness for someone you don’t even know, based upon the color of their skin?????? I hope these asshole Karens get what is coming to them!
Apparently that crazy lady also assaulted someone. The police know who she is, but can’t find her… I have to wonder about that because she sure has no trouble finding Asians to terrorize!
WOW…just wow! Can’t find her? Really???
They have her license plate – I have no idea how they can’t find her. Not sure how it works in California, but isn’t your plate & ownership associated to your driver’s license which includes your home address? This lady seems to be everywhere.
I wonder if her family is hiding her. Both of her daughters are local cops.
The woman’s name is Lena Hernandez.
I don’t even know what to say. I’ve said so much, and at this point my migraine is constant. These bitches are clueless, arrogant, evil and disturbed. Coughing on people? Angry over chalk? My God. The cougher needs hefty fines and a jail vaycay. The other is hopefully learning something about consequences. And to think had she just said, “Hi! Have a beautiful day!,” and kept walking……….
that coughing karen is why i bought pepper spray a few weeks ago. I realized it’s only a matter of time, especially where i live. and no one is coughing on me, and i’m not standing by and watching one of them cough on some store employee either. the karen with the demon face really shows how white people seem to think we’ve been deputized to run around questioning black people. maybe we should demand to see their papers too? where are they learning this behavior?
Yeah, the whole need to be in charge thing is ludicrous. Part of me wishes he had simply continued finishing the chalked message and sat down to quench his thirst. I’m starting to feel an entrapment need leading to handcuffed white crays. But i don’t live in fear of being persecuted. We should come together across the land setting up sting operations to bring down Betty’s. Reverse the pain. Reverse the target. Take away their vile voices. I don’t believe that most humans who live through consequences of their own bad behavior and decisions act like this. Clearly some discipline is in order because adult white women are acting like teen thugs.
And Karen’s Husband recording the man on this own property was a nice touch. What was he going to do with that?
Maybe for divorce court?
The Karen in the coughing on people in the store needs to be arrested for assault. In most states this qualifies as assault at a minimum and in some states is considered bio terrorism. Karen needs to be frog marched to jail for that crap. These women make me so embarrassed. White women, it is time for us to police our own. This behavior is unacceptable. Karen meet Liz. If you talk to anyone of Color, or LGBTQ or well just anyone like this in front of me I am going to tell you to shut up and I can be loud Karen. Then if you don’t stop terrorizing the world Karen….I AM GOING TO CALL THE MANAGER….while I tape you.
Expose them all, expose them all, expose them all!
you guys, I feel so ashamed for being a white woman, and as a slavic person I was also molested by these Karens and even worse, their male versions who had no problem telling me I was stupid and a slut. and yet… i feel… I can’t even verbalize how horrible I feel about all of this. I also feel guilty for not being able to support BLM with more than donating, walking last in line and listening…. but walking. It seems so fake. I just want to reach out to everyone who has suffered for so long, people who go through this every day. I know I shouldn’t be ashamed of who I am as a person but it pains me so much to watch all of this happening. I am proud though to be a part of history when people are out there, marching, speaking, in the end teaching. I hope we all listen and learn.
As a black woman, I am glad these women are being caught on tape. Finally, we have proof (because our word and experience was/is never enough) that they “are (not) so nice” “truly (not) harmless.” I have dealt with Karens all my life from the openly hostile ones to the passive-aggressive ones. For years, I am the angry black woman when I am truly just pissed of seeing Karens for who they are and then being racially gaslighted by someone telling me I’m overreacting, not her, don’t take it so personally. I just feel like with Lisa Alexanders and the Amy Coopers of the world, we black people have been saying this for years and finally you guys are listening.
So for you non-Karens, don’t feel shame – just do better. Call out the Karens when you see it and check to see if you have any Karen tendencies.
No wants to be policed or micromanaged excessively. Black people just want to live our lives. Go jogging, go bird watching, chalk OUR property in peace.
That’s the end of my rant.
you just answered my non direct question, more a plea, in the matter of what I can do as a white woman. Thank you. Thank you so much. And you did not rant in any way.
I am a white woman. My family and I went to the park yesterday. While there, I thought about how the white men in my extended family (not my husband) would have reacted to the people there. They would have immediately felt suspect of any black person there, with the perception of they are up to no good. No matter that it was a park filled with families, dog walkers and that it was noon on a Saturday. They would also deny there is such a thing as white privilege.
As we walked, I thought. How can we as a white community, subject our neighbors with such suspicion? A walk in the park is probably something nefarious. Going to the store? Probably stealing. Walking down the street? Probably doing something illegal. This is exactly what my relatives think. I live in an upper middle class neighborhood. A male cousin, who barely graduated high school, said loudly, there goes the neighborhood when black neighbors walked by. Those black neighbors were better people than the cousin, who looks exactly like Trump rally attendee would look like. I can’t even stand to be around my family at this point.
I live in the midwest. My state went for Trump because of voter suppression and people like this. How do we fix it? How can we make it better? The world is so depressing right now.
The hammer and follow-up.
https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1271938344084217863?s=21
I read an article about a Karen calling a black woman the n-word because the black woman had “passed her (Karen) on the left and she is tired of the looting!” It made 0 sense and they went to the police station and Karen started crying going “I’m just so tired!” And the black woman was like “I’m tired too! We’ve been tired for 400 years!”