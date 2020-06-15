Donald Trump’s niece Mary has written a tell-all book about their horrible family

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve never paid that much attention to Donald Trump’s extended family, beyond the few items I’ve read about his KKK-supporting father. Trump had siblings, including an older brother, Fred Trump Jr. Fred Jr. died in 1981 from a heart attack, having been forced to renounce his part in the Trump family slumlord business. Mary Trump is Fred Jr’s daughter, making her Donald Trump’s niece. She’s 55 years old and she’s barely spoken to her uncle and his family in years. She sued Donald Trump back in 2000 over the terms of Fred Senior’s will and what should have been her family’s fair cut. It’s through that lawsuit that Mary Trump got her hands on reams of documentation about Fred Sr’s empire and Donald Trump’s real estate business (much of which he inherited from his father). Anyway, Mary Trump has written a tell-all book, set to be published this summer:

Donald Trump’s niece, his deceased brother’s daughter, is set to publish a tell-all book this summer that will detail “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president, according to people with knowledge of the project. Mary Trump, 55, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr. and eldest grandchild of Fred Trump Sr., is scheduled to release Too Much And Never Enough on Aug. 11, just weeks before the Republican National Convention. One of the most explosive revelations Mary will detail in the book, according to people familiar with the matter, is how she played a critical role helping The New York Times print startling revelations about Trump’s taxes, including how he was involved in “fraudulent” tax schemes and had received more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire. As she is set to outline in her book, Mary was a primary source for the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, supplying Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper. Details of the book are being closely guarded by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, but The Daily Beast has learned that Mary plans to include conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, that contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Mary Trump has kept out of the public eye and has not spoken publicly in decades—but in 2000, amidst a bitter family court battle over Fred Trump Sr.’s will, she told the New York Daily News, “Given this family, it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to do with money. But for both me and my brother, it has much more to do with that our father [Fred Jr.] be recognized,” she said. Fred Trump Jr., the firstborn son and once the heir apparent to his father’s real estate empire, worked for Trans World Airlines after turning his back on the family business. He died in 1981 aged just 42 from a heart attack owing to complications from his alcoholism, leaving behind a son, Fred the 3rd, and daughter Mary, who has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology.

[From The Daily Beast]

Mary apparently also outs herself as the New York Times’ source for their huge exclusive about Fred Trump Sr.’s finances and empire, which Donald Trump inherited. She held on to all of the documents from her 2000 case, and she provided those docs to the Times. I imagine there will be even more detail about the origins of the Trump family empire and more dirt about Fred Sr. and how Donald Trump mistreated his older brother (which he actually admitted in previous interviews). Personally, I couldn’t care less about the internal family drama, but I’m sure some sh-t will come out of the book and it should be good for driving more negative headlines about the Trumpers.

And we now know that Mary Trump was the main source for this article about the Trump family’s tax evasion schemes which helped build their empire (and which got NO ATTENTION because it was during a Kavanaugh hearings 🤬) https://t.co/oC0pxuepBb — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 15, 2020

THIS PHOTO!!!!

Embed from Getty Images

Photos of Donald Trump with his mother Maryanne Trump.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images