‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #55: Brad Pitt on a bike, hot or not?



This photo is from 2009!

Intro: Minutes 0 to 6:45

Things are feeling better overall with the massive protests. The pandemic is still happening and while protesters are wearing masks the police aren’t for the most part. My son likes the air conditioning set so cold in the house and I’m freezing all the time. Chandra likes to set it icy in her house. She’s gone back to the gym because it’s been so hot outside. They’re taking a lot of precautions and are encouraging social distancing, but Chandra is confused because they added all new equipment. We hate when supermarkets move everything and we have to figure out the new layout. I forgot to mention it but thank you to Sinead and Janna for your nice reviews. You can listen below or on YouTube through the subject links in this post!

Royals: Minutes 6:45 to 25

We miss the Tatler story. Chandra wants it to continue, but I want a better story like another one of William’s mistresses coming out. Omid Scobie, who is publishing Finding Freedom in August, asked in Harper’s Bazaar why no royals have spoken out about Black Lives Matter because it’s a human rights issue and isn’t political at all. He’s right but he’s also needling them a little because they would look like such hypocrites after what they did to Meghan. Chandra calls it a perfect trap. Even if Meghan wasn’t part of the royal family, they have a horrible colonial racist history and wouldn’t have said anything.

We got a new photo of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth which looks highly Photoshopped and like a proof of life photo. They’re standing in front of Windsor Castle. Philip had to be moved there, because he was staying in a house on the Sandringham property with his nurse/mistress. It looked bizarre to see Philip standing up like that as we assume he needs mobility assistance. I play a clip from our Zoom meeting where we talk about that photo.

Minute 14: In May Author Emily Giffin posted text messages about Meghan after her cute video reading Duck Rabbit to Archie. We talked about that in episode 51. Back then Giffin called Meghan “phony,” “attention-seeking” and wrote that she seemed “annoyed” with Archie. Giffin wrote a fauxpology after that, denying she was racist. She did a recent interview with the AP in which she didn’t apologize, called herself “unfiltered,” said “I need to be more careful about the impact of my words” and admitted that she was “mean.” Chandra mentions this Huffington Post article detailing how Giffin has been unhinged against Meghan for a while. She’s just paying lip service because she’s promoting a new book that she has coming out. Chandra thinks Giffin is trying to appeal to Kate fans. She’s been canceled for a while.

Minute 16: Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, is married to Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son. She’s known for being quietly effective and is the Queen’s favorite. She did an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine where she said she hoped that Harry and Meghan were happy. Many people took that as shade, especially given how she actively ignored them on Commonwealth Day. In that interview she sympathized with Meghan somewhat, saying that Meghan didn’t have much time to get used to royal life, but she’d had five years to adjust when she was dating Edward. It sounded like she was trying to stay neutral.

Minute 17:30: Kate hired a new private secretary to replace Catherine Quinn, whom Chandra says was overqualified for the job. Kate also zoomed into a rehab facility she last visited in 2012, saying it felt like only yesterday. I thought that was hilarious because it said so much about how she sees work. The Cambridges haven’t made a post-lockdown schedule like the royals in other countries. Chandra thinks the Daily Mail is poking at Will and Kate. They could do one or two events a week outside while wearing masks and socially distancing. We remember their photo op at the call center in late March when they didn’t wear masks. Chandra wonders whether they don’t want to be seen in masks, because they weren’t wearing any in the photos of them dropping off food to seniors. I remember the photo of Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, delivering supplies out of her car. She wasn’t wearing a mask there either.

Minute 21:30: Prince Andrew is wanted for questioning by the US Department of Justice for his involvement with Epstein. They’re trying to accommodate him by saying he can sit for questioning in the UK, but he’s refusing. In his statement responding to the DOJ, Andrew’s lawyers claimed that the DOJ lied when they said he had offered zero cooperation and that “they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.” Andrew’s version is that he has offered a witness statement. I play a clip from our Zoom meeting where we talked about Andrew’s disastrous interview and how dumb and insulated he is. Chandra points out that Andrew had to step down because of his interview, not because he was raping trafficked teenagers.

JK Rowling: Minutes 25 to 30

JK Rowling went on a bizarre and ill-timed rant against transgender women, a “cause” she first started blathering about last year. She finds transgender women a threat somehow and has been posting long-winded convoluted rants about it. We think she should listen to experts and trans people and stop marginalizing an already marginalized group. We believe you should respect people, call them what they want to be called and listen to them. I play a clip from our Zoom meeting about it. Thankfully Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne and Emma Watson have posted defenses of transgender people, with Daniel and Eddie’s being particularly good. I also mention Lorenzo of Tom and Lorenzo’s Tweet about the fact that a powerful woman is hating on transgender people a target when people are marching against hate and racism. Chandra read an article about the fact that TERFs (trans-erasing radical feminists) are more common in Europe.

Racism reckoning and awareness: Minutes 30 to 32

Due to racist incidents and a racist culture, The Bon Appetit editor resigned, the Crossfit CEO resigned, and Bravo has fired four people from Vanderpump Rules, although they still need to clean house on other shows. Chandra mentions Anna Wintour apologizing to staff for her lack of diversity and inclusion. We mention the cringey video by white celebrities saying they take responsibility, which reminds us of Gal Gadot’s Imagine video.

User Feedback: Minutes 32 to 35

Thanks to Erin for her nice message about our sobriety and about Chandra’s pets. I have almost four years of sobriety and Chandra has eight or nine, she can’t remember. Her cat Dexter has been living outside because the panther kitty is bothering him constantly.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 35 to 38

My comment of the week is by Mia4s on the post about AMC theaters opening in July. Chandra’s comments of the week are by SomeChick and Fa on the post about Brad Pitt protesting. One of our most popular pins on Pinterest is of Brad Pitt with a bushy beard on one of his motorcycles. That’s from this post back in 2009 and I’m including more photos here. I think he looks hot but guys on motorcycles don’t do much for Chandra. She likes Diplo and has no room to talk.

