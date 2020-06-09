Prince Andrew called the US Attorney for the SDNY a clout-chaser, OMG

First, let me clarify some of the legal issues around Prince Andrew. It’s absolutely true that Andrew has been wanted for questioning by federal authorities here in American because of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and possibly because he committed crimes alongside Epstein. But Andrew is also facing a lot of scrutiny for the civil lawsuits from several of Epstein’s trafficking victims. Those lawyers have been trying to depose Andrew for years as well, and they’re piling on the DOJ’s moves. I bring this up because there are two groups of lawyers: the Gloria Allred variety, who are perfectly willing to “try” their cases in the media, and the federal prosecutors who only go public when they’re being stonewalled by the British establishment.
Over the weekend, we heard about the federal prosecutors and how they maneuvered their case to file a request through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty. This means that DOJ is officially tired of seeking to question Andrew through the State Department or whatever Ministry. By doing it this way, the DOJ is basically putting additional pressure on Andrew to talk to either them, or their British equivalent (which would be working on the DOJ/FBI’s behalf). At first, “sources” told the BBC that Andrew was “bitterly unhappy” about the fact that this MLA request was leaked, and Andrew’s side called it “an extraordinary breach of confidentiality.” Because he’s used to stuffy boys’ clubs where one gentleman keeps a pedophile rapist’s secrets. Then Andrew and his team offered on-the-record statements:
Furious Prince Andrew launched an extraordinary public fightback today after US authorities made a formal request for him to be quizzed over the Jeffrey Epstein affair. The Duke of York released a bundle of bombshell evidence this afternoon as he hit back in the strongest possible terms at claims he has failed to engage with the American investigation. In an explosive letter, his legal team gave an account of their dealings with the US Department of Justice, claiming he has offered to be a witness three times this year.
Among the allegations raised in the document by the Duke’s lawyers were that: The Department of Justice had been ‘breaching their own confidentiality rules’; The DoJ had falsely claimed that the Duke has ‘offered zero co-operation’; The DoJ were more interested in ‘seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered’; An attempt by the DOJ to seek mutual legal assistance from the Home Office would be ‘disappointing’.
They said the DoJ has been ‘investigating Mr Epstein and other targets for more than 16 years, yet the first time they requested the Duke’s help was on January 2, 2020′. There has been some confusion over what the US is requesting against what Andrew is offering – with the Duke’s lawyers saying he has offered to provide a witness statement, but the US prosecutors said to be hoping to question him under oath.
In Andrew’s statement, the eighth-in-line-to-the-throne’s team at London-based lawyers added that the DoJ ‘reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero co-operation’. They continued by saying of the DoJ: ‘In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.’
In the statement, issued shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon, the firm of lawyers said Andrew had offered to assist the DoJ three times this year and the authority first requested his help on January 2. They said: ‘Importantly, the DoJ advised us that the duke is not and has never been a ‘target’ of their criminal investigations into Epstein and that they sought his confidential, voluntary co-operation. In the course of these discussions, we asked the DoJ to confirm that our co-operation and any interview arrangements would remain confidential, in accordance with the ordinary rules that apply to voluntary co-operation with the DoJ. We were given an unequivocal assurance that our discussions and the interview process would remain confidential. The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ. Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered. ‘
My non-lawyer reading of this is that Andrew’s lawyers listened to the DOJ’s requests for a formal interview and they said “well, you’re not getting that, but he’ll provide you with a lie-filled ‘witness statement’ at any time” and DOJ was like “LOL nah.” Which means that Andrew is insistent that he was merely an innocent bystander who merely saw a whiff of inappropriate behavior from Epstein, which he will willingly recount in a written statement. The federal prosecutors likely have evidence in hand that Andrew was involved (to varying degrees) with Epstein’s human trafficking and blackmail schemes.
As for this: “They are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.” This is the same thing Andrew’s lawyers claimed about Epstein’s victims’ civil attorneys too, that they were just clout-chasers looking to make a name for themselves by attacking Andrew. That argument falls flat when it’s federal f–king prosecutors though.
The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York issued this statement – again, Andrew is offering a “witness statement,” probably written. The USA for SDNY is all “bish, we’re going to need an INTERVIEW.” Andrew is lying his ass off.
I mean the argument falls flat as soon as you realize who’s making it. Nobody gives a flying f-ck about Andrew besides old Betty and maybe Fergie. He has to be the least popular in the family – I have a hard time believing anything other than that. He’s just so skeezy, and boring at the same time. What does he think he is, some kind of international dazzling star? It’s embarrassing. People literally call Will a penis with teeth, and I’d still rather spend a day stuck with him than 5 minutes stuck with this piece of garbage with sausage fingers.
“What does he think he is, some kind of international dazzling star?”
Well he is a Royal, the personification of entitlement.
Lol, fair. What I mean is he’s sort of a forgotten member, probably more so if you’re not from the UK. I’m Canadian. I know multiple of my coworkers were like “Wait… I thought the queen only had Charles and a daughter?” because people who don’t actually follow the royals at all just don’t care, or recognize these people outside of the main players.
I am Italian, and i only know Fergie LOL
But I think in his mind he feels as important as his brother.
I’m sorry, I know this is a weird reaction, but I’m cracking up here. I feel like you are usually very measured in your responses and very “both sides” and here you’re just like “PENIS WITH TEETH IS BETTER THAN SAUSAGE FINGERS!!!!!”
(not that I disagree with what you are saying though lol)
LOL. I got up too early this morning and read a bunch of news articles that have made me angry, and drank entirely too much caffeine to boot. I’m amped! hahaah
Sadly, meghan and harry would still be less popular than andrew in the family. That’s how messed up they are. It’s sick, but very obvious he is still in favor. Richard Kay has an article out today offering a defense of him.
I do think your theory is right Kaiser. Andrew was like, “here’s a written statement that says nothing and contains no new information” and SDNY was like, nah. We want to talk in person. So Andrew thinks he is “cooperating” but he also thinks this is just like every other aspect of his life – he can just do what he wants and make whatever effort he wants, and he will be applauded and cheered for it.
This time, he’s not getting the applause and he can’t deal with it, especially since the SDNY isn’t being subtle here.
It’s hard to believe he has been getting away with this publicly for so long. I wonder if he will try to wriggle out some kind of deal with the persecutors. Will he really be able to get away with thus?
Andrew is probably confused and frustrated about dealing with section of Gov’t who clearly don’t care who the fuck he is.
And I’ll just say it: I bet he expected Trump to get the DOJ/SDNY off his back about this or whatever. I’ve always thought there was some quid pro quo going on wrt Trump and Co’s trip and state dinner at the palace back in 2019. Especially given the reception he got from all of the RF the first time he went there in 2017.
Ooh, I see what they’re doing. They’re trying to force his sausage hands to sit down with them in Manhattan…in July. Oof. I hope they videotape the deposition, the sweat will just be pouring off the stupid nonce.
It’s so weird that he thinks so highly and mightily of himself. He is so butthurt that supposed confidentiality was breached (which to me would apply to any testimony not necessarily the fact that he is meeting with them, that ship has sailed). If he is so sure of his lies and version of reality then come on over and slap your hand on that Bible.
Someone needs to drop the emails because these statements are contradictory
Wow, are Prince Noncey and his lawyers a bunch of idiots. Between the criminal investigation and the civil suits, there will be several opportunities to drop the receipts on how many times they’ve tried to get his cooperation and how many times he really offered. Any lawyer with half a brain would take advantage of such an opportunity to drop said receipts. Neither Allred nor the SDNY attorney seem stupid. Looking forward to that day.
Also, NO ONE in that pathetic family has any business complaining about leaking private information.
powerful men will close ranks and protect their own. i fear this non-sweater will get away scott free.
The DOJ/SDNY seeking publicity? By going after Andrew? Brahahah! Oh, the self-important delusion that comes from being mummy’s favorite, huh?
FYI Andy: No one here in the states cares about you on that level. Hell, we care more about *Kate* than we do about you (and we generally don’t care all that much about Kate). There are a ton of high profile Americans they could go after if publicity is all they wanted. (The current President for one).
Anyway, that the DOJ/SDNY are doing this at all wrt Andrew means they must have some pretty interesting – and rather firm – evidence wrt Andrew. (And yeah, the leak was totally done by them). If he’s not careful, he might just fuck around enough for them to issue a formal extradition warrant on his ass.
self delusion it is…………this man thinks that someone going after him is clout chasing!!!! clout chasing will be going after people who are much more high profile than the RF could ever be…who does he think he is?
He is vile, he is a criminal, he is a rapist – and the BRF has been protecting him and shielding him from justice for years. Never forget that. I truly despise the whole lot of them.
Someone needs to remind him that SDNY is the same one that has DJT on the ropes. It’s the office Barr does not mess with..
SDNY still have a lot of sealed indictments from Muller’s investigation fwiu. It’s also where he sent a lot of the info/evidence for things that fell outside of his formal investigation.
Another bulletin from beautiful New Jersey – US Attorney Berman of the southern district of NY is a NJ home-grown sycophantic Trumpster who did a little free work for Cheeto to get this job. He has the intellectual depth of a woodchuck and the ambition of Justin Timberlake. US Attorneys of SDNY don’t normally put out announcements featuring their photoshopped faces.
Anyway, hope Andrew rots in jail.