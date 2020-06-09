Lea Michele had ‘a real wake-up call,’ and she might have ‘behavioral issues’

Last week, everyone finally decided that they had enough of Lea Michele’s bullsh-t. A stream of former co-stars and co-workers all came out to tell their stories about how awful she is and how she bullied people, threatened people and how she was just a completely horrendous individual. I’m sure some people will be like “hey, give her a break, she’s pregnant right now.” And I get that, I’m not trying to wish ill on any pregnant woman. But good lord, Lea did not make it easy when she issued a completely stupid word-salad apology, one of the worst celeb apologies I’ve ever read. So what’s happening now? Page Six says Lea is “desperately trying to make amends.” Mm-hm.

Lea Michele has been called a mean girl by Hollywood gossips ever since finding fame on “Glee.” But now, at seven months pregnant and caught up in a storm of incredibly damning headlines over her behavior, Michele, 33, has spent the past few days desperately trying to make amends.

“She’s had a real wake-up call,” a Michele friend told The Post. “It’s never easy to hear people speak about you this way. It’s a total shock.”

“Lea was a bitch to a lot of people who are now taking the opportunity to come forward,” said one industry source who has worked with her. “She may not be the nicest person, but she’s not racist, sexist or transphobic. I would say she has behavioral issues that she’s dealing with. She is listening, she hears what everyone says and wants to apologize. This is her past and she wants to handle things responsibly.”

Gerard Canonico branded Michele a “nightmare” behind the scenes of the 2006 Broadway show “Spring Awakening,” while Heather Morris called her “very unpleasant” to work with on “Glee,” and Elizabeth Aldrich — Michele’s understudy for “Ragtime” on Broadway all the way back in 1998 — said: “I used to cry every night from the mean and manipulative things she would do. She was 12. She was terrifying.”

Actor Dabier Snell, who won a guest spot on “Glee,” told The Post how she had him banished from lunch on set. “I was invited to sit down with the rest of the cast members by Darren Criss, and made to feel welcome. I also knew Chris Colfer as well, so he was like, ‘Go ahead, come sit with us and chat!’ . . . Five to 10 minutes after we sat down and had a conversation, I was pulled [aside by an assistant director] and told one of the cast members did not want me to sit there, because she felt I don’t belong. I later found out it was [Michele] who said that. Everybody else was cool. I couldn’t tell Darren or Chris because they work with her and she has a lot of power. It felt like . . . if I said something, I probably wasn’t going to be on the show. I just zipped my mouth. I went back to my trailer and cried a bit, I won’t lie.”

Asked whether Michele’s behavior was racially motivated or just plain rude, Snell, who is black, replied: “I feel like it’s both, I feel like it’s status, too, somebody who’s like ‘I’m a lead, I’m big time, I have the power to say anything I want to my other cast members.’”