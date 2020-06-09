Lea Michele had ‘a real wake-up call,’ and she might have ‘behavioral issues’

Last week, everyone finally decided that they had enough of Lea Michele’s bullsh-t. A stream of former co-stars and co-workers all came out to tell their stories about how awful she is and how she bullied people, threatened people and how she was just a completely horrendous individual. I’m sure some people will be like “hey, give her a break, she’s pregnant right now.” And I get that, I’m not trying to wish ill on any pregnant woman. But good lord, Lea did not make it easy when she issued a completely stupid word-salad apology, one of the worst celeb apologies I’ve ever read. So what’s happening now? Page Six says Lea is “desperately trying to make amends.” Mm-hm.
Lea Michele has been called a mean girl by Hollywood gossips ever since finding fame on “Glee.” But now, at seven months pregnant and caught up in a storm of incredibly damning headlines over her behavior, Michele, 33, has spent the past few days desperately trying to make amends.
“She’s had a real wake-up call,” a Michele friend told The Post. “It’s never easy to hear people speak about you this way. It’s a total shock.”
“Lea was a bitch to a lot of people who are now taking the opportunity to come forward,” said one industry source who has worked with her. “She may not be the nicest person, but she’s not racist, sexist or transphobic. I would say she has behavioral issues that she’s dealing with. She is listening, she hears what everyone says and wants to apologize. This is her past and she wants to handle things responsibly.”
Gerard Canonico branded Michele a “nightmare” behind the scenes of the 2006 Broadway show “Spring Awakening,” while Heather Morris called her “very unpleasant” to work with on “Glee,” and Elizabeth Aldrich — Michele’s understudy for “Ragtime” on Broadway all the way back in 1998 — said: “I used to cry every night from the mean and manipulative things she would do. She was 12. She was terrifying.”
Actor Dabier Snell, who won a guest spot on “Glee,” told The Post how she had him banished from lunch on set. “I was invited to sit down with the rest of the cast members by Darren Criss, and made to feel welcome. I also knew Chris Colfer as well, so he was like, ‘Go ahead, come sit with us and chat!’ . . . Five to 10 minutes after we sat down and had a conversation, I was pulled [aside by an assistant director] and told one of the cast members did not want me to sit there, because she felt I don’t belong. I later found out it was [Michele] who said that. Everybody else was cool. I couldn’t tell Darren or Chris because they work with her and she has a lot of power. It felt like . . . if I said something, I probably wasn’t going to be on the show. I just zipped my mouth. I went back to my trailer and cried a bit, I won’t lie.”
Asked whether Michele’s behavior was racially motivated or just plain rude, Snell, who is black, replied: “I feel like it’s both, I feel like it’s status, too, somebody who’s like ‘I’m a lead, I’m big time, I have the power to say anything I want to my other cast members.’”
Page Six compiled a lot of the complaints and stories about Lea from the past week, which we’ve mostly covered in other posts, but I wanted to include Dabier Snell because I think his story got to the heart of it – some of what Lea did was motivated by racism. As for that industry source explaining it with “she has behavioral issues that she’s dealing with,” again, it’s a combination of many things. It would not shock me if she had “behavioral issues.” It would not shock me if she’s just an entitled brat who thinks everyone is beneath her, but she only bullies the people of color because she thinks she can “get away with it.”
I call bull shit on the behavioral issues excuse. Then everyone can use that excuse, men who beat their wives have behavior issues. No shit. But that doesn’t cut it.
I agree with another commenter on CB who said Lea is an equal opportunity employer as far as being a mean girl is concerned. And yes, she was the alpha star, it went to her head and manifested in a very negative way.
Behavioral issues = shit, I got caught.
Yeah, no. If she was like this when she was TWELVE, it’s more than just a behavior issue. This is who she is. Whether she really changes now… maybe in public, but IMO that kind of rotten often goes to the core.
Agree. She has to do a public mea culpa to bring her endorsement money back, but she won’t change. Hopefully this is the end of her Hollywood career.
There were reports yesterday that she behaved bad with her endorsementa too. It was so bad with Loreal she was replaced by Blake Lively.
I’m sure she’s also a bit racist, but it feels like she’s mainly just a truly horrible person who perhaps has a personality disorder or something. also, being pregnant doesn’t excuse you from being called out for being a total shit bag of a person. she’s not some delicate flower for Christ’s sake. I hate that people keep bringing up that she’s pregnant like that’s some sort of defense for being awful to people for decades. if anything, that’s more alarming that she’s going to be teaching a kid how to act that way and potentially treating her own kid that way.
Yeah, I tend to think that she can be a hugely terrible person to nearly everyone she encounters, but that doesn’t negate the possibility that she’s also racist.
I agree it’s probably both. She’s racist and also thinks everyone is beneath her massive talent. But the two things certainly interact. She’s an intersectional b***h.
Wake up call, my ass.
That’s a PR cover for “I never thought my behavior would be exposed, let alone called out so now I have to do a better job of covering my tracks”. What is going to follow are a lot of planted stories about how her pregnancy is making her stop and reflect on life, and how it’s giving her a spiritual awakening or something like that and how she’s just so sorry and she’s meditating to improve her “behavioral issues” no doubt caused by some personal trauma she’s never talked about before. Blah, blah,blah. People like her never change.
And yeah, I believe she’s racist too.
Nah, she didn’t have a wake up moment. She has always been a garbage person and she she had the confidence that her victims would shut up. But they spoke up and she’s losing face and money. It looked like Hello fresh had been the only thing she had going on and now that’s gone.
I wonder if Ryan Murphy will save her? He has been awfully quiet.