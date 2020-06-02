‘Glee’ actress Samantha Marie Ware: Lea Michele threatened to poop in my wig

I was never into Glee, because I don’t like to hear endless sh-tty covers of songs I love. But sometimes I regret not watching that show, because it really sounds like there was SO MUCH drama happening behind the scenes. One thing is for damn sure: everyone who worked on Glee absolutely loathed Lea Michele. So… Samantha Marie Ware was a guest star on Glee in the sixth season, in 2015. Glee was Samantha’s first TV role. Samantha has been waiting a little while to speak on some Lea Michele sh-t (literally), and she chose her moment well. Lea tweeted about Black Lives Mattering and Samantha activated her caps lock and posted this:

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Well…wow. I believe Samantha, mostly because I have no reason not to, and because Lea has a history of being the absolute worst. All of her Glee costars hated her too. This must have been her usual thing – threatening fellow actors with wig sh-tting. Also, threatening to sh-t in someone’s wig isn’t a microaggression, it’s just AGGRESSION. A microaggression would be Lea telling Samantha “I’m so glad that I have the kind of hair where I don’t have to wear a wig that someone sh-t in.” Just FYI.

Oh, and Glee peeps were in Samantha’s comments, agreeing with her:

Felt like claps!! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020

did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo… — Jeanté Godlock (@jeantegodlock) June 2, 2020

Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the 🍿 https://t.co/LKCHadWLqI — Willam (@willam) June 2, 2020

