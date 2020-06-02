‘Glee’ actress Samantha Marie Ware: Lea Michele threatened to poop in my wig

I was never into Glee, because I don’t like to hear endless sh-tty covers of songs I love. But sometimes I regret not watching that show, because it really sounds like there was SO MUCH drama happening behind the scenes. One thing is for damn sure: everyone who worked on Glee absolutely loathed Lea Michele. So… Samantha Marie Ware was a guest star on Glee in the sixth season, in 2015. Glee was Samantha’s first TV role. Samantha has been waiting a little while to speak on some Lea Michele sh-t (literally), and she chose her moment well. Lea tweeted about Black Lives Mattering and Samantha activated her caps lock and posted this:
LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA
— SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020
Well…wow. I believe Samantha, mostly because I have no reason not to, and because Lea has a history of being the absolute worst. All of her Glee costars hated her too. This must have been her usual thing – threatening fellow actors with wig sh-tting. Also, threatening to sh-t in someone’s wig isn’t a microaggression, it’s just AGGRESSION. A microaggression would be Lea telling Samantha “I’m so glad that I have the kind of hair where I don’t have to wear a wig that someone sh-t in.” Just FYI.
Oh, and Glee peeps were in Samantha’s comments, agreeing with her:
Felt like claps!!
— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020
did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo…
— Jeanté Godlock (@jeantegodlock) June 2, 2020
— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020
Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the 🍿 https://t.co/LKCHadWLqI
— Willam (@willam) June 2, 2020
Why do broadway and theatre actors has such snobby reputaions?
I’m at a loss for words that a grown female would behave this way. Yet, seeing the world in past three months, nothing surprises me. Another mean girl. A mean, white, privileged female. The world has had enough.
I hope Kate doesn’t read that headline, she will be upset she didn’t think of that accusation against her SIl.
What wedding pic is she gonna post in response to it?
I’ve heard that she had a certain reputation but that she’s such a horrible person. Wow!
I have heard so many unpleasant stories about Lea Michelle. It is a wonder she still has a career at all. I do remember when she made Hailey Steinfeld cry because she thought she was a “nobody.” When Hailey got nominated for an Oscar that same year Michelle had to do damage control.