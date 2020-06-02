‘Glee’ actress Samantha Marie Ware: Lea Michele threatened to poop in my wig

2019 New York Stage and Film Winter Gala - Arrivals.

I was never into Glee, because I don’t like to hear endless sh-tty covers of songs I love. But sometimes I regret not watching that show, because it really sounds like there was SO MUCH drama happening behind the scenes. One thing is for damn sure: everyone who worked on Glee absolutely loathed Lea Michele. So… Samantha Marie Ware was a guest star on Glee in the sixth season, in 2015. Glee was Samantha’s first TV role. Samantha has been waiting a little while to speak on some Lea Michele sh-t (literally), and she chose her moment well. Lea tweeted about Black Lives Mattering and Samantha activated her caps lock and posted this:

Well…wow. I believe Samantha, mostly because I have no reason not to, and because Lea has a history of being the absolute worst. All of her Glee costars hated her too. This must have been her usual thing – threatening fellow actors with wig sh-tting. Also, threatening to sh-t in someone’s wig isn’t a microaggression, it’s just AGGRESSION. A microaggression would be Lea telling Samantha “I’m so glad that I have the kind of hair where I don’t have to wear a wig that someone sh-t in.” Just FYI.

Oh, and Glee peeps were in Samantha’s comments, agreeing with her:

This Ain't No Disco Opening Party - Arrivals.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

4 Responses to “‘Glee’ actress Samantha Marie Ware: Lea Michele threatened to poop in my wig”

  1. Noki says:
    June 2, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Why do broadway and theatre actors has such snobby reputaions?

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    June 2, 2020 at 8:05 am

    I’m at a loss for words that a grown female would behave this way. Yet, seeing the world in past three months, nothing surprises me. Another mean girl. A mean, white, privileged female. The world has had enough.
    I hope Kate doesn’t read that headline, she will be upset she didn’t think of that accusation against her SIl.

    Reply
  3. milliemollie says:
    June 2, 2020 at 8:06 am

    What wedding pic is she gonna post in response to it?

    I’ve heard that she had a certain reputation but that she’s such a horrible person. Wow!

    Reply
  4. Michael says:
    June 2, 2020 at 8:06 am

    I have heard so many unpleasant stories about Lea Michelle. It is a wonder she still has a career at all. I do remember when she made Hailey Steinfeld cry because she thought she was a “nobody.” When Hailey got nominated for an Oscar that same year Michelle had to do damage control.

    Reply

