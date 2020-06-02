Tatler recieved the Cambridges’ legal threat & Tatler believes ‘it has no merit’

For the record, there was not a peep from Kensington Palace when the first round of quotes came out in Tatler. The first round claimed the Duchess of Cambridge is such a keen hard worker, she “works as hard as a top CEO,” and how dare Meghan and Harry throw three children to the wolves and make William and Kate pick up the Sussex slack! The Cambridges were fine with all of that. Almost as if they were expecting it. But then the full Tatler story came out and holy sh-t it landed with a gossip explosion. Suddenly, the palace released a denial: “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.” So much for never complain, never explain, huh?
So, for the first denial, Tatler released a statement: “Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.” Which is still hilarious to me. So Bill and Cathy got their panties in an even bigger twist and ran to Vanity Fair, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay, the Daily Mail’s Emily Andrews, and I assume some other outlets as well. Emily Andrews reported on Sunday that the Keens were threatening “legal action” against Tatler, and that they want the Tatler piece taken down from Tatler’s site (lol). The Cambridges sent a “legal letter.” And Tatler remains unmoved:
Society bible Tatler today dismissed a legal complaint by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in an ongoing row over a controversial article, saying it has ‘no merit’. Kate Middleton, 38, and Prince William, 37, may take legal action against the magazine after it published a ‘string of lies’ about the Duchess. In a highly unusual move, the couple have sent legal letters to the magazine demanding its profile of the Duchess – headlined ‘Catherine the Great’ – be removed from the internet.
It comes after Kensington Palace issued a fiercely critical statement on last week’s article which it said contained a ‘swathe of inaccuracies and false representations’.
Today Tatler hit back and released a statement that said: ‘We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit.’
I wish all gossip stories were this fun, OMG. I really hope everyone at Tatler is laughing as much as we are. Yes, Katie Keen, the Tatler peeps got your lawyer’s struggle letter and their lawyer says you’re full of sh-t. I’m shocked that Tatler’s spokesperson didn’t LAUGH ON THE RECORD and say something about closing the stable doors after the horses have bolted – the Tatler story has been online for a full week, and Cathy and Bill have no idea how the internet works. I’ve seen the theory that the Cambridges are trying to get Tatler to “reveal their sources,” but… um, again, the Cambridges really don’t understand how this works. If it ever got to the point where Tatler would, like, have to reveal their sources, that would mean it would be two years from now, after a lengthy court battle. The Keens don’t have the patience for that. Plus, they know who’s behind it.
Also: “In a highly unusual move, the couple have sent legal letters…” William threatens the press constantly. He does it at least twice a year. He just had an absolute fit about 13 months ago regarding the Rose Hanbury Affair stories. His lawyers – probably the same ones who sent this letter to Tatler – were threatening lawsuits and shutting down media outlets for weeks.
“Highly unusual move”?! Threatening a lawsuit is their go-to move and has been for years lol
I too laughed when I read that line!! LOL
We are in a pandemic. Do these two have any decent advisers?
And all the other royal reporters are embarrassed for Will and Kate because they’re too dumb and arrogant to just take the L and move on.
At this point their lawyers probably have a form letter that they send out. Tatler is living for the attention and it makes the Cambridges look weak.
Haha haha!
Comedy gold!
omg KP. As ArtHistorian said yesterday – they need to learn to Let It Go, Let It GOOOOOOO!
But this is kind of a random bright spot of gossip lol. I always “know” its true but I am always kind of taken back when there’s a sharp reminder like this of how bad the Cambridges are at PR.
This article was the perfect time to “never complain, never explain.” Sure some people were laughing at it, I’m sure the Turnip Toffs were having a chuckle, but….it would have completely blown over. We’ve been talking about this article for what, a week now? almost? they could have 100% prevented that by just ignoring it.
They could have turned it around and made it a win with the general public. Something like -Yes, it’s hurtful. The Duchess of Cambridge is upset for her family but they don’t want to detract from the important work happening right now. The Duchess is a strong person who cares deeply about the work she is doing. Part of public life is taking this kind of meanspirited behavior on the chin and moving on- They would get to criticize Meghan and Harry and it would have been a huge win for them with everyone but the Toffs. But they care most about their image and the Toffs and not so much about their “work.”
I don’t think that would have been a win. Because IMO the Duchess is not strong nor cares about work and she and her husband already demonstrated the antipathy to the Sussexes.
The thing is, Kate doesn’t care much about what the public thinks – the things said in the Tatler article weren’t new, they were in fact very old, older than her marriage.
It is BECAUSE it is the Tatler printing these things that Kate blew her lid – this magazine is the society bible of the people she’s desperate to accept her. She doesn’t care what ordinary people think of her but she does care what the aristos think of her. She and her family have spent decades trying to break into this upper crust of the British class system, despite them being nasty snobs.
She probably thought she had it made as William’s wife and the Future Future Queen Consort – turns out, these people still don’t think she belongs and they’ll never accept her. However, Kate will most likely never stop trying to get their acceptance because self-respect doesn’t appear to be a Middleton virtue. It is pathetic and I’d pity her if she wasn’t the kind of mean girl who would use the racial abuse of a new family member to elevate herself.
I think they can’t let it go because they’ve been so used to getting their way. It’s almost like they can’t believe a media outlet dared to challenge them…almost like Trump vs Twitter!
They really do not know how to do this. And while the Royals have a lot of tone deafness (the Queen regarding her pedophile son, for example), they are generally not so incredibly stupid at this half of it. Willnot is ALWAYS jumping to the nuclear option.
I wonder if Charles just shakes his head, solid in the knowledge the monarchy will be dead after he’s gone.
I feel like they are usually tone deaf in the other direction – being TOO slow to respond to some articles or allegations, etc. Like with Andrew – he should have been removed from public duties the INSTANT that interview aired (well before that, but the interview was the final straw) – not after several days. And his honorary military appointments should also be removed. The queen moved too slow.
The Cambridges are too quick to react sometimes and it ends up being so messy.
The real damage is, that after months/years of vile mudslinging at Meghan by the media with NO reaction from the RF, here’s one negatively slanted article about Kate, and not only are they immediately on top of it, it’s full bore for a week with warnings, and filings, and multiple attempts to spin it via RR.
I barely remember the denials about Kate’s hair extensions and botox, that was some years ago, but this is now, and the fact that the RF didn’t care one whit if Meghan was completely thrown to the wolves is crystal clear.
Yeah, should have let it go. Learned absolutely nothing from last year’s Rose garden. And fighting like this isn’t going to make the toffs like Kate any better, probably the opposite, so what’s the point?
Once I saw that ig story from Richard I knew Tatler didn’t care. Cambridges can huff and puff all they want to but Tatler won. I know (and they know) that their aristo friends are laughing at them. I’m interested to see how their relationship progress from here.
The Tatler knows who their audience is and they wouldn’t put something out there that wouldn’t sell. That’s why they feel free to put Meghan down, it’s what their readers believe. And it’s also why they put out this article bashing Kate as a ruthless social climber with an equally pushy grasping mother and tacky family. Threatening legal action won’t change that perception. It also makes the Cambridge’s look as thin-skinned as Trump.
With all that’s going on in the world, this seems so petty and such a waste of time.
Could the Cambs look any more out of touch? They are so far up their own asses it’s disgusting. #AbolishTheMonarchy
‘‘Legal letters” haha those fools. They really are pathetic aren’t they?
I was thinking of the time years ago (I think for Heads Together) where Meghan shone with confidence and bright ideas, and Kate sat there with a constipated expression, clearly jealous of how Meghan appeared in comparison with her. Kate has been doing this ‘job’ for years and has never really progressed and is dull and inarticulate, despite what I presume has been extensive support. It’s pathetic really. And yet ‘she is really shy and is trying her best’ – absolutely ridiculous in a woman nearly 40. Shy? Give me a break.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Tatler ran the article through their lawyers before publishing. And as I’ve said yesterday, defamation lawsuits are hard to win. A lot of the information isn’t new and has been gossiped about for years so Tatler’s lawyers can go “Well if you’re so offended by it why didn’t you sue a few years ago when the information first appeared?”. The longer the information has been out there, the more the case basically weakens (that’s what google is telling me)
Because this issue of Tatler is for June/July it will be on newsstands even longer than usual… lol. What a great way of drawing everyone’s attention to it. Excellent job, Cain & Unable.
They are giving the Tatler so much free publicity.
WHITE PRIVILEGE! I try to stay away from Cambridge stories but this is the height of ridiculousness! Delusions of grandeur at its peak! The world has more important issues to deal with at the moment…I can’t believe that these two will one day head Britain’s monarchy!
I’m hoping the monarchy will be long gone before they get to the throne.
Headlines currently is that the UK has the second highest Global coronavirus death rate – nearly 50,000 deaths. And these two snivelling fools write a ‘legal letter’ because they’ve been hurt about a story (by a known hack journalist) which says their country house is decorated like a Buckinghamshire hotel, and the poor Duchess is exhausted by approximately one Zoom call a day.
I join my hope with yours Kitty…
Has Richard Dennen deleted his Instagram or was it always blank? I wonder if Princess Karen’s trolls have got to him or is it a legal thing – why not just make it private for a while?! Yikes
If anyone hasn’t read it yet please do, it is amazing. SO SHADY. For example talking about how Kate has taken on SO MUCH since the Sussexes left –
‘Kate took on 11 royal engagements in a month’.
Yep. ELEVEN. Three in ONE DAY (so nine spread across the rest of the month…). She must be exhausted. Apparently it was ‘gruelling’. Honestly I’m laughing so hard and this is my second time reading it.
https://www.tatler.com/article/the-duchess-of-cambridge-is-the-julyaugust-cover
Nothing would make me happier than if the monarchy topples before William gets to be king.
That would make William and Kate happy too. Still have all the riches and glory but would have to do nothing for it. That would be their perfect life.
I read it, it’s a short read thankfully. I can see why they’re mad. It’s interesting, she says something nice sort of then something nasty LOL Even the swipes at Megan and Harry make her look very petty. I know those comments about them were supposed to garner sympathy for her plight but to me they do the opposite. All this over tights and hems? She obviously doesn’t work as hard as a CEO since everyone knows how many engagements she does a year. Calling her Mom a snob, I can’t. This piece is definitely not flattering to her or her family or William. Of course I know nothing about them but this piece rings true to me. All this over reacting is making them look even worse though especially under the circumstances we’re all facing.