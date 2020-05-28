Prince William ran to the Mail’s Richard Kay for a rebuttal of the Tatler debacle

Tatler absolutely blessed us with all of this fun royal drama this week. Maybe things really are getting back to normal, gossip-wise. As we discussed, Tatler’s “Catherine the Great” cover story was supposed to be a sugary Embiggening project, but it blew up in William and Kate’s faces and made them look lazy, entitled and weak. Kensington Palace issued a denial and Tatler clapped back saying that they stood by their reporting AND that KP knew about the story for months. In People Magazine’s coverage, a “royal source” said that while KP didn’t specify which parts of Tatler’s story were false, the source “tells PEOPLE there is no truth to Tatler’s claim that Kate feels overwhelmed by the heavier workload resulting from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent step down from royal life.” That IS oddly specific. It’s not “false” that Kate magically has a bigger workload post-Sussexit, it’s only false that Kate feels overwhelmed by the now unmanageable Zoom calls once a week. LMAO.
Meanwhile, I was waiting with bated breath to see all of the furious reactions from Kensington Palace. You know that William was stomping his feet and screaming at everybody for the past two days. And much like the Rose Hanbury debacle, I thought this would be a great opportunity for William to run off to see Richard Kay at the Daily Mail. And that’s exactly what happened. You can read the full piece here at the DM – trust that Kay got to the important stuff at the beginning, namely that no matter what, everything is still Meghan’s Fault.
How dare Middle-Class Will & Cathy be mocked by a snobbish magazine? “Suddenly they are the uneasy focus of a snobbish profile in society magazine Tatler, which touches not only on the sensitive issue of the alleged rift between Kate and sister-in-law Meghan, but also raises some frankly impertinent questions about the Duchess’s apparent ‘thinness’ and her Middleton family background.
The Meghan-tights story: “Had Kate intervened as the article suggests, say friends, it would have been not just because she knew that tights look neater but also as a mark of respect to the Queen. Certainly there have been previous reports of disagreements between the two duchesses over wedding day outfits, with one claim that Kate, who had not long given birth to Prince Louis, had been reduced to tears after an encounter with Meghan. Middleton family friends have always denied the tears story but have also acknowledged that the relationship between the two women has not been easy. All the same, they do not recognise Tatler’s assertion that the Duchess of Cambridge had ‘sought the opportunity to put Meghan in her place, reprimanding her for speaking imperiously to Kensington Palace staff’. According to insiders the ‘tights episode’ — as reported by Tatler — is ‘not quite right’.
Kay’s sources insist that Kate did try to help Meghan: Many believe this was the moment when a froideur descended between the two women, one determined to do things her way, regardless of the rulebook, the other finding her offer to help and be a guide firmly rejected. At the same time, the Duchess’s circle deny the claim from a friend that Kate ‘never pulled Meghan under her wing and said: “I’ll show you the ropes.” ’ As a close friend of the couple told me: ‘Help can only be provided if it is willingly accepted.’
The Cambridges are mad about the lazy stuff: What has upset the Cambridges, and upset them deeply, is the claim that Kate somehow resents the increase in duties that have come her way…. Aides are refusing to be drawn on this, but I understand that this assertion that she is workshy is utterly rejected and that the couple are angered at what they perceive to be a false and misleading picture. One figure says that the Duchess ‘is doing more, because she asked to do more’. A close friend tells me: ‘Yes, she is juggling a lot with three young children at home while contributing when she can to the national effort, but she is very conscious that there are many, many more people under far more pressure than she is.’ They particularly repudiate the idea that this makes the Duchess out of touch with the hardships so many households are facing.
Tricky about Carole/Diana: References to William’s relationship with her family will also hurt. A ‘country grandee’ is quoted as saying: ‘I’ve heard that Prince William is obsessed with Carole. She’s the mummy he always wanted.’ This, say friends, is absurd. And it is not the only reference to the Princess of Wales. The article also says: ‘Outwardly it seems that with years of scrutinising public pressure Kate has become perilously thin, just like — some point out — Princess Diana.’ But the Princess suffered from an eating disorder that for a while was a central and damaging feature in her life. For Kate, this is perhaps the most uncomfortable barb of all.
Maybe I’ve just been starving for royal drama, but this piece was very ODD, right? While I feel William’s fingerprints throughout (and I’m sure William directed Kay to write this rebuttal), I really felt like Kay allowed some of Tatler’s criticisms to go unanswered, un-denied, just left out there. Especially the stuff about the Middletons – all Kay will really say is that Kate will find it “wounding” especially because “Tatler is read by the Duchess’s friends and lies around in the drawing rooms of the country houses she and William visit.” And how! And Kay’s piece ends on the note about an eating order too, without really rebutting that either. Very curious. And like many of Willileaks’ tantrums, I feel like this will only lead the Tatler debacle becoming an even bigger scandal.
The author of the Tatler article pointed out that Kate has insulated herself with the aristocratic set and of course that is who reads and talks to Tatler. The problem is these friends she has chosen will clearly never accept her even if she does outrank them. In Meghan, she would’ve had a natural ally – it’s a pity she didn’t see the power they could’ve had together.
The aristo firm will never accept her she is “working class” as the Tatler article made very clear.
I don’t think she has isulated, but knowing they will refuse her, she keeps her distances because she can’t trust them.
They could have totally been allies but instead Kate decided to let jealousy and envy take over and, well, we know the rest.
As much as I despise the BRF and the concept of royalty, I do feel for the female married-ins – they are treated like crap by the media. Kate may be alot of thing, but I guarantee William is worse.
Kate and William both are trash because they stood by and did nothing while members of their family were maligned, abused and threatened. They care about mental health and prejudice but didn’t stand up when it was happening in their own family.
So Karen Middleton really tried it at Meghan’s wedding rehearsal? I think suggesting tights out of protocol was supposed to make Kate look dutiful but instead she comes across as an obnoxious busy body trying to dictate someone else’s wedding.
Exactly, the original Tatler piece was suppose to do that, and the idea of kate putting Meghan in her place was suppose to make her look like some sort of heroine standing up to ‘mean meghan’. Only Kate has absolutely no right to tell Meghan how to have her wedding, especially as she hardly knew her. It sounds like Kate was aggressively insistent. Kay only made it look worse by adding more fuel to the story with Kate ‘trying to respect the queen’ . Absolutely gaslighting in the hopes everyone trashes Meghan for ‘disrespecting’ the poor old queen, whilst Kate looks like a hero. And I just had a look at the wedding pics, and guess who ISN”T wearing tights? Kate!
If the Queen needs a toddler to put on tights as a sign of respect to her, then the Queen is a nightmare.
Or Kate is a Karen and she’s hiding behind pretending to be concerned about respecting the Queen when really it’s about throwing her weight around. It would have been better to pretend it was about sweaty feet but I think the girls were probably wearing no show socks or the shoes were specially made seeing as it’s Givenchy.
I’m more angry that Kate thought she could dictate what the bridesmaids could wear.
Outside of her two kids, the majority are children of Meghan’s friends. Why would Meghan make kids she loves uncomfortable?
Just to pretend to respect the queen?
When the queens granddaughter Zara didnt have her bridesmaids wear tights?
I agree with you Silas. I think Kate was trying to pull rank and make it seem like she knew everything about protocol. I’m glad Meghan stood up to her and did what was best for the kids. Zara’s bridesmaids didn’t wear tights and their dresses were shorter.
Meghan had a lot to deal with regarding her father, I hate that she had to deal with Kate as well.
Something is going on. I don’t know if this is a distraction for Prince Andrew Netflix mess, which I’m leaning towards but this sudden negativity towards Kate is coming back, why? Kate has either pissed off someone in The Aristo/Tatler circles or the media wants their money to replace the millions they have lost and will continue to lose now that they firmly bet on the wrong horse and pushed the actual stars of that family away. I don’t know if Tatler and the tabloids are pissed at the Cambridges because Meghan was their chance to be even richer and they know Kate is no comparison. But something is really strange here and Kate seems to be the next target, because that article wasn’t glowy and had sarcasm in spades. They either know Harry and Meghan are done and are never coming back and are mad that they’re stuck with this bland, boring and uninteresting family. There hasn’t been that many negative articles about the Sussexes recently either. Hmm 🤔
As another reader said yesterday, Kate’s friends are all out of touch and they were given the go ahead to talk to Tatler and they were too dumb to have the foresight on how the general public will view what they say.
Maybe. Unless all her friends are aristocrats, surely they would’ve known that this goes against the “Queens Mantra”. The royals and aristocracy do seem too insulated though.
Britt I’ve seen an interesting theory that Kate is being set up to take the fall for Sussexit. Theory is that aristos are mad that actual blood princes (Harry& Archie) have been run out of the country with alleged aid of the commoner Middletons.
So whilst Tatler claims William is still angry about Sussexit, we’ve seen articles that William& Harry are back in touch, rift is healing whereas had whole slew of articles that Kate misses Harry(but not Meghan) is feeling overburdened etc. Note Tatler suggests Meghan’s departure may be viewed as an opportunity for Kate. Kay’s article says that friction started at royal forum& suggests Meghan’s confidence perturbed Kate. So makes focus of apparent rift between the couples about the women.
So some think that if Harry doesn’t return after the year end review- the media may really come for Kate’s neck as William will never get the blame for it. Suggestion is Kate played herself with cold display at Commonwealth service as easier to make her the main fall person.
This would be the whopper of the story if proof came out that Carole and Kate were behind much of the Meghan slander. Then it would be true that a social-climbing snob of a commoner drove a Prince of England, his wife and their royal son out of his country to America just so her commoner daughter would look good. If the tabs wanted a new target, who would feel bad about it being Carole?
Kate’s friends being out of touch doesn’t explain the comments about Carole being a snob, etc.
I like the theories tossed about yesterday that this was meant as a warning shot to Kate – “you are not one of us. We didn’t accept Meghan, but that doesn’t mean we accept you.” someone yesterday specifically pointed out that given the Embiggening articles of the past two years – someone at Tatler and in the aristocracy may have felt it was time to knock Kate down a few pegs. “yes you have a posh accent, but you bought it.”
I reckon the aristos came knocking on Dennen’s door and said “look we’re not a fan of this friendship you have with Kate” and so he was basically “forced” to chose between Kate or the aristos, who are not only the subjects of his magazine but also the writers and main readership (the group basically keeping it alive). Dennen chose the aristos.
Who probably then used the “Catherine the Great” feature sort of knock Kate down a few pegs. Like “Yes you’re bland, boring and don’t rock the boat which is a good thing because it means you won’t go blabbing our business” but also “we still don’t like you, your mother or your sister. We haven’t forgotten anything and we certainly won’t be forgiving anything (hence the “glamourous” Rose and her “apparent” closeness with William) So stay in your lane.”
Sort of a warning shot.
I think it might not be that big – it could be a distraction or it could just be that they were giving Kate glowing coverage as a way to drag the Sussexes. Now that they can’t do that much, they have to do something for clicks. Enter a passive aggressive article about Kate that will get both her defenders and those who dislike her talking.
I mean KP clearly think it’s “big” because they were issuing denials at 10pm (they normally don’t issue denials at night), Tatler basically called KP out for lying and the Cambridges went to Richard Kay in order to get the article they really wanted – praise for the Cambridges with snark for the Sussexes.
So yes, someone in KP does think it’s “big” or they would have issued a denial and moved on. They haven’t.
😂😂😂😂 I’m having a lot of fun watching this train wreck and of course William and his minions squirming is cherry top. Karma, I love you.😘😘😘
Dick’s article seems to be littered with quotes from the CEO’s friends, but I thought they don’t give interviews?
So are they reliable now? Just, you know, asking for a friend.
RIGHT?? I thought her friends would NEVER run to the press and talk. So, who are these quotes from? And if they are from her friends, then why shouldn’t I believe other “friends” went to Tatler?
It’s her very special friend, Marol Kiddleton.
This is fun!
I was missing a bit of Royal drama.
And Willnot sense of pr is tragique.
Prince Pursed Lips displeased at the impertinence…..
Karen and Kevin Cambridge really showed themselves up last night with that Richard Kay article. How hugely embarassing. Who ever is managing thier PR must hate them as much as the guys and dolls at Tatler.
But worst of all was the speed with which they reacted to one article for Kate whilst allowing a three year smear campaign against Meghan. It’s patently obvious now that the BRF played nice in public but likely terrorised that poor girl behind closed doors.
This will bite them in the ass, especially with the UK BAME community who might not wish to be involved with BRF endeavours going forward.
It never ceases to amaze me that while it was just FINE to rake M over the coals DAILY and HORRIFICALLY with outright lies and racist dog whistles, something like this – which is tame not just in comparison but in REALITY – simply CANNOT be countenanced and must be ADDRESSED immediately. Ugh…I just can’t with these idiots.
I read on Twitter that Karen is on the same diet as the Olsen twins.
Well the bridesmaids wore socks, so that settles one argument, Zara’s bridesmaids did not wear tights, so there goes protocol.
Now they’re trying to spin it as Meghan rejected Karen’s help, what she was go to help her with? how to keep her dress from blowing up and showing your arse, it took her more than 10 exposures to fix that problem.
Meghan went through the ringer for three years and not one of those inbreds supported her and poor Karen could not handle a few hours.
Richard Kay is toying with the Karen and Kevin.
I’ve said it yesterday but if the whole thing really was Kate being concerned about “protocol” (and not because she wants to control another woman’s wedding) then she should have gone to the Lizzie and Chuck and said “Meghan isn’t following traditions and I’ve tried talking to her and she isn’t listening. Could one of you have a chat?” and then let Lizzie and Chuck decide if tights at a wedding is a massive issue. If it is I’m sure they would have explained it to Meghan and tights would have been worn. If they didn’t think it was a big deal, they would have just shrugged it off and said “okay.”
On one of your earlier stories on this topic, there was a comment which said that Tatler was deliberately being shady, and I think that’s correct.
Exactly. That piece was shady, jeering and undercutting.
Poor Willnot had to hit pause on his hunting grouse or whatever the hell he is doing out there, to run to his favorite mouthpiece to fight fires. What on earth happened to never complain, never explain?
Definitely grabbing headlines away from the Epstein/Andrew latest, so there is that.
KP will continue to blame Meghan, further the narrative that Catherine is just ” following the protocol, that she is a very hands-on mother of three who works full time and should get a rest, that Willie is a normal guy who is worried about his frail brother and keep telling Britain how lucky they are for having such level headed, dependable, stable couple as their next-next King and Queen.
That is what they will do because they cannot do the other thing, which is taking a piece of humble pie, changing their ways, repairing the relationship with Harry and Meghan, and start increasing their workload and stopping leaking.
The problem is that, with Mehan and Harry not there to provide them with imaginary new bits of protocol breaking and villanesque plans to take over, the regurgitation of this old tale has stopped pleasing the masses. People are able to see the cracks on the wall- no matter how many hands of new paint you use, the thing eventually goes away and you still can see the crack.
About the Tatler specifically, I think it is simpler than a conspiracy by any parties. They went to do a fluffy piece, followed the directives by letting KP know they were doing, KP gave their okay and so they went digging, and digging and digging and found out more than they have bargained for. Those pieces are designed to have a certain number of pages, pictures and overall tone. The journalist hit the road and the quotes she kept getting were painting a terrible picture and she still had to deliver a stroy, so Tattler read the room and decided to be the first ones…
Remember, the world changed in a couple of months. Stupid men like Piers Morgan are admitting he went too far with Meghan…there is a book coming out, no leaks and there is just enough interest for school runs and not that much sympathy for the sad tale of a rich woman apparently incapable of juggling raising three children in a big house, with the help of a hired, full time staff, and hold what amounts to be a part time job with some semblance of dignity.
I think this article might set the new bar if Willie does not do some drastic, which I am sure he is doing right now.
meanwhile, Pedo Prince smiles in relief…
Where did piers morgan said he went too far with Meghan??
He said it in a Sunday Times article. Problem is that he obviously wants to go to America and attacking a biracial American duchess like he has supposedly didn’t get him any support in that market. Some even speculate that when people realized that Meghan and Harry were rubbing shoulders and collaborating with very powerful people who can make his life hell especially in America he backed off. Whatever the motive, it’s not a good one.
Aww. I hope they’re trembling at how much dirt is going to be revealed. Cry more, Karen and Willy Middlebum.
The tights being about the Queen would be more believable if Kate didn’t insist on dressing her kids in historical cosplay.
While Kate has a middle class background (from her parents) she never has experienced nor ever will life as we working mothers do. It is insulting to me, the bold statementS that she is juggling three kids, who are they kidding. They have staff and nannies. And it must suck for Kate to be rejected not only by the aristocracy (she fought so hard to be a part of) as well as by many middle class – the label she has been branded in complete ridicule. She and her mother made this bed. Let them both lay on it.
That’s a good point. Right now she doesn’t fit in with the aristos, and she doesn’t fit in with “normal” working moms – the group she does fit in with, sort of upper middle class/new money, she doesn’t really WANT to fit in with, or so it seems. KP keeps trying to shove her into these groups that aren’t where she “fits.”
The best part of the Richard Kay article is how he says the quick response from KP “was partly to prevent some of the more fanciful allegations being repeated” and then Kay goes on to repeat all of them in his article.
And has anyone else noticed that in all the photos of the little tight-less girls at Meghan’s wedding, Kate is standing right there, also with no tights on? What of the protocol?
YES. It was so shady.
i noticed that she wasn’t wearing tights too! it would really be something if the story is true and then she proceeded to not follow her own overbearing advice.
Yes didn’t look like to me she was wearing tights at the wedding herself& Charlotte has definitely been at events with bare legs so the whole thing is trivial& bizarre. As Becks said a few days ago they were better off just blaming emotions running high on Kate being post partum.
It’s ironic in the Tatler article Kate is lauded as unflappable & stoic for enduring past press digs apparently without complaint. Yet one article with shade (most of which has been said previously) after years of unadulterated praise (more than William) & KP are issuing multiple statements. But it’s said Meghan ‘can’t handle criticism‘ when she’s had to sit silently after being accused of fuelling drought& murder for avocado toast& her project is connected to terrorism.
So these people ran to Richard Kay (again) in order to try and blame the Sussexes (again) because an unsavoury story appeared about them in the press?
These people learned nothing, and I mean absolutely NOTHING, from the Rose situation. What’s next? Are we going to hear Kate’s lawyers sending letters to Tatler saying this is a breach of human rights?
That’s exactly what I said on twitter last night. these people learned NOTHING from last spring. All these rebuttals and such just make the article more interesting. If they had just let it go, it may have gotten some heat on social media, but it probably would have died out quickly.
Now we are on the third day of this article being a talking point.
Okay… why is no one talking yet about this line from the article?
“ Endearingly, following the spirit of Diana, both William and Kate consult psychics. A medium who went to Kensington Palace to ‘channel’ for them found William to be ‘open-hearted and lovely’. Kate, while scrupulously polite, was more ‘shut-down’. Maybe she was merely going through the motions to appease her husband?”
I reckon they were trying to say/imply that Kate is quiet and “keeps to herself” because she’s trying to keep William happy
Light as a feather. Stiff as a board.
Maybe their homes are haunted.
Maybe Charles III was right about the ghost of Diana returning.
Is she that thin? She is what I call ‘rich person thin’, the kind that demonstrates you have time (and help) to dedicate to being thin.
But she isn’t skeletal, are they trying to imply she is so dedicated to Diana cosplay that she is also bulimic?
She has gotten extraordinarily thin since Louis’s birth. There were pictures of her from last summer that really threw me off in terms of how skinny she was. Maybe it is “rich person thin” like you said but its not her natural frame.
I find the claim quite plausible. Children will often re-enact their traumas to make sense of them. Maybe that’s what things between her and Billy have now cooled off. He has finally realised that he surrogated Ma and Karen Middleton in place of Diana. It’s pretty hard to stay in a marriage once that realisation sets in.
If anything, that Tatler article looked like an attack on Kate/ Camp Middleton whilst abdicating Billy of any responsibility by infantilizing him. Try as they might to pin the tail onto Meghan, Kate is the one who looked horrible in that article – mean, bullying and controlling to even her new SIL.
The commentary by Turnip-Tofia is the just the final boot to let us know Kate is acting above her station and no one is buying it.
I am guessing that this article was originally more prosaically sweet, but KP turned the screws a little to get Kate to simmer down a little after her outward display of mean-girl at the Abbey. If a similar article surfaces about Sophie then we know that a take down is in full swing.
I am guessing that the last few years presented Kate with an opportunity to feel bigger at cost to Meghan. Now that Meg is gone, KP are simply re-establishing the natural order of things. Karen Middleton is being reminded of her roots and that in their eyes she will always just be the peasant who birthed the future King.
As a Brit I will say the references to Carole Middleton;s nuveau riche tendencies were GENIUS. I wish i could say I have empathy for the Midds but I don’t. They had it coming, they have emboldened the media to a new set of standards so now let them live by them.
This is how I know the Tatler story is true. Why do they keep harping on the damn tights story? It’s fucking weird. They are so out of touch that they don’t realize that it makes them look small. Like of all the things said in the article this is what you chose to refute? And to the idiot who was saying it’s suspicious that there are not any stories about the Sussexes , that is because they are minding their business.
Firstly, there’s no need for name calling. I said that and yes the Sussexes are minding their business but that hasn’t stopped the tabloids from making things about up and clickbaiting either. I just find it hilarious that the media wasn’t all over this despite the KP rebuttal especially since Harry and Meghan were name dropped as well and we all know how much they love to overblow everything Harry and Meghan. That’s where I was coming from.
I LOVED the Kay article. He was clearly told to write a rebuttal, so he wrote….something.
He basically rehashes all the criticisms of the original article, and doesn’t really offer any defenses besides the whole “the Duchess has asked to do more!” (what, she wanted to do one zoom call a week rather than one a month?)
It’s weird because for an article meant to defend the Cambridges, he seems to be just saying “yup, Tatler said this. Huh.”
Richard Kay has -I’m just here so I don’t get fined- energy. He doesn’t care about the Cambridges and he let it be painfully obvious the article was written at their request. Odd that he was used when Rebecca English would have been thrilled to write something. Did the DM intervene?
Rebecca is currently in ‘purgatory’ for being caught hacking Harry so they can’t be seen to associate with her right now…..
But can you imagine if all these years Bill knew Rebecca was hacking his younger brother and actively encouraged her to publish horrible stories about him to delfect from himself.
Meghan really did save the Prince and not the other way round.
The rebuttal pretty much confirms what Tatler wrote.
kp is so painfully predictable. anyway, as if it wasn’t clear before (hello commonwealth service), kate isn’t nearly as stoic and impervious as they have been imploring people to believe.
Does William realise that running to Richard Kay AGAIN makes it even more obvious that he was the one behind the weird Rose rebuttal article?
Did you see the clips of William talking about the virus when he was in Ireland? He’s the type of dumb who thinks he’s smart. And no one will clear up this misconception because he’s the FFK.
So they just really doubled-down and confirmed Kate did try to boss Meghan around about details in her own wedding. And when Meghan rejected her suggestion Kate went off “crying” (probably as genuinely as Amy Copper cries about an AA) most likely to Carole about how mean Meghan is, and that moment is what the Cambridges want to say is the moment Kate tried to reach out to Meghan and take her under he ropes? Really? A year after she’s been with Harry? during her wedding rehearsal Kate tries to have it her way and it’s Meghan’s fault for not taking that as a sign Kate wants to be buds?
Now i’m even more convinced she wore that “primrose yellow” dress out of spite.
Of course he did – their hit piece of H&M backfired just like his ham fisted attempt to cover up the Rose bush trimming stories.
Someone hit a nerve and someone is running scared that the tabloids will use the Tatler story to drop their DoLittle/Middleton payload.
I think with the Sussex lawsuits on the UK press the Cambridges will be put under the spotlight and made to feed the beast. Or else.
The last paragraph especially. Pimping out the children is not going to be enough to feed the beast and since the Sussexes are gone and have cut them out, they need to make up the difference.
Midd friends say that Kate never cried, but her ass never felt the need to have Kp deny that story like they quickly do when she’s not getting praised, but she let that lie run freely when it was one of the main starts to the tear down of Meghan.
Kate really is a piece of shit.
Someone mentioned yesterday that Kate’s friends never said what a good person she is or how much she gives back. Never mentioned her early years work ( that she has worked on for 8 years) All they talked about is how exhausted she is and doesn’t want this. The Tatler article was amazing.
This one that Richard did had the usual dragging of Meghan to make Kate look amazing, because Kate can’t look amazing on her own. I will never ever believe that Kate tried to take Meghan under her wing. She wanted Meghan to fall flat on her face.
After her behavior at the Commonwealth ceremony I started to suspect Kate was spearheading the anti-Meghan campaign rather than it being William or the Cambridges as a duo. Now I’m 100% convinced the hell Meghan has been put through the past few years is entirely Kate’s doing.
Whereas William relies on specific writers to do his bidding, Kate and her mom have been wheeling and dealing with tabloids like the Daily Fail all along. All those Middleton family interviews in the Fail are starting to make sense.