The Cambridges are trying to distance themselves from the Tatler cover story

In 2018, Richard Dennen became the editor-in-chief of Tatler. Dennen was close to then-Kate Middleton at St. Andrews, and he has seemingly maintained that friendship for two decades. I really and truly believe that Dennen likely okayed the new Tatler cover story which is currently blowing up in everyone’s faces. I maintain that it started out as yet another Embiggening Kate project, simply because most of the quotes are variations on things we’ve already heard from “unnamed sources” or “palace sources” over the past few years. That Kate never puts a foot wrong, that she’s controlled and controlling, that Carole stage-manages her life.
So why did the piece end up so shady? My theory is that the Cambridges and their “friends” all think they’re PR geniuses and they’ve shown time and time again that they’re not, actually. William and Kate think that because they successfully bullied the Sussexes out of the country, everyone in Britain will be forced into buying whatever the Cambridges are selling. Now that everything has blown up, the Cambridges can’t distance themselves far enough:
Earlier, royal sources said a claim in the piece that Kate felt furious, exhausted and trapped after Harry and Meghan’s exit left her with a bigger workload was untrue.
LOL. It’s gotten so bad that now Keen defenders are claiming the Tatler piece was all some kind of hit job from Meghan! Remember when Prince William ran to Richard Kay to cry that Meghan was to blame for the story about his affair with Rose Hanbury? That’s what this is again. The Cambridges f–k up, they badly miscalculate something and then they blame the Sussexes.
I also wanted to point out something else Tatler had – the cover story was full of hilarious quotes about how much Kate works and how upset she is that Harry & Meghan have left her to pick up the diamond-encrusted shards of royal duty. Quotes like “Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.” And sources arguing that Kate’s “perilously thin” figure happened because she’s a “multitasking mother of three – one countenancing the additional worries of defending a Royal Family seemingly under siege.” Or how about this? “Meghan and Harry have been so selfish. William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous.”
I repeated those quotes from the cover story because Tatler did a “Kate by the numbers” piece and I found two of the numbers fascinating: Kate has 21 patronages and she’s done 1,201 royal engagements since her wedding. Nine years of marriage and she only has 21 patronages? Does that figure count The Art Room, which had to close this year because of lack of funding because their royal patron is so lazy? And I’m sorry, but 1200 engagements in nine years is flat-out pathetic, especially when you consider what “counts” for Kate’s engagement numbers. She counts “private meetings,” “private parties,” “Zoom calls” and “walking on a tarmac” as engagements and she still only averages out to 130 events a year.
Update: HOLY CRAP. A Tatler spokesperson spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the Kensington Palace denial and said: “Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.” Oh my god, the drama!!
😂😂😂😂 this is getting very interesting. I have my popcorn out, my coke out the fridge and I’m gonna seat back and enjoy this train wreck of a show. I’m sure the Sussexes feel the same way.
YUP. Like Kaiser said in the other post…I’m so glad Tatler released this story now. This is the drama and gossip we’ve been missing.
This is the old school snark that was fun. It’s about puncturing hubris and revisionism.
The harassment of Meghan because a biracial woman dared to marry a white prince was heartbreaking.
Exactly Silas. This is a good old fashioned gossip story in all aspects – the article, the reaction from KP, the reaction from Tatler.
The smear campaign against Meghan was sad and very different from this.
This gossip is a thing of beauty! (raising my glass)
Lol. Let us thank Kate and William for this gift.
Yep yep yep ::settles in for more::
I am not a Kate fan but let’s be fair- she did have three pregnancies and the subsequent super-long European maternity leaves in that time. On top of that, I kinda wish we’d focus on criticizing William- it’s widely reported that he doesn’t want to be shown up by Kate so even if she wanted to work more (I doubt she does), she wouldn’t be allowed to because her husband is an insecure baby.
being fair was thrown out of a window when they decided to throw H&M under the bus. Did they give excuses when Meghan was pregnant? No. If anything, they doubled down on attacking her. I’m not going to coddle this woman.
She did not work much before the pregnancies. The spin was that the near 30 year old had to be “eased in” to royal work. She’s no better than WIlliam. I think so many excuses have been made for having low work numbers. I don’t think William is preventing her from working. Before it was the Queen, then it was Charles then it was Meghan. It is Kate and only Kate who does not like work. It is evident in her single years she had no full time work and she rarely showed up at Jigsaw.
Yeah, but she married that insecure baby. I think Kate picks her battles and working more isn’t one of them.
There’s also the -landmark survey- which was nothing of the kind. That’s all Kate having empty boasts put out there about herself. She could have handled the whole thing going back to fall 2018 properly but didn’t. Her work ethic really is terrible.
I thought she was spoiled but harmless until stuff like the budget plane stunt. She added to the harassment to boost herself.
Kate does not want to work more. Full stop. We’re not saying Kate should have done 500 engagements the year George was born. We’re saying Kate could do at LEAST 150 – 200 engagements a year, considering what she counts as engagements. She counts private meetings with Jason Knauf (the kind of thing you would expect her to be doing on a regular basis) as “work events” – meanwhile Meghan guest edited vogue, curated the smart set, etc and very few of those meetings showed up on the court circular. We only know because we saw pictures way after the fact.
I think this is the Royal way: throwing women under the bus.
The tabloids build the story Kate vs Meghan when the feud was between the two brothers.
Kate did not have to aid and abet the PR commercial jet spin and she did and even the children were dragged into it. She also could have denied the “crying” story.
Finally some fun gossip!
Really good gossip
they really thought they were doing something with this story LMAO
this is the sweet karma I’ve been waiting for.
Something happened and the story went from a puff piece to mentioning Rose and sneering at Kate.
I believe the Cambridges are furious Harry left and feel entitled to his support while hanging him out to dry. That part is true. Then we have the usual touchpoints: unity and support of the Middletons, William liking them, Kate wanting to be seen as steady and and hardworking and hands on with her kids, but the social climbing, entitlement and laziness wasn’t glossed over.
I hate when the Royals numbers come out because it’s a constant reminder of how little they do for they huge amount of privilege they receive. These events aren’t even days worked. Some of them will literally be a couple of hours.
Kates figures are appalling. It would be better if she just admitted she preferred doing the stay-at-home mum thing, rather than going on about how much work she’s having to do because at this point it’s just a blatant lie.
I know I’m going to get hate for saying this but I’m used to it. What if it was the Sussex’s behind the article? I’m not saying Meghan specifically but both of them? I still lean more towards it being Rose but I’m not counting out The Sussex’s. Either way it was an act of revenge. I really don’t think this was a Cambridge set up that backfired. They’re lazy but they’re not that stupid.
I don’t think it’s the Sussexes. They are not the villains–Kate and William did stupid things IMO. William is totally clueless and believes his own publicity as does Kate, on blogs they have followers that wildly flatter them.Kate can’t be a stay at home mom. SHe’s signed up to do work as a senior royal. And even “stay at home moms” DO get out of the house even if they don’t have jobs, pursuing hobbies, charities, interests. And two of the Cambridge children are in school now.
The editor of the Tatler plainly stated that they had the cooperation of Kensington Palace to write this story. KP knew about this story months ago. How is there any confusion as to whether Harry and Meghan were involved in this? They were not. Why is nothing ever the Cambridge’s fault? Its clear what their intentions were.
“It would be better if she just admitted she preferred doing the stay-at-home mum thing” Except she can’t do that because her lifestyle is heavily subsidised by the taxpayers. That’s like asking your boss to keep paying you after you’ve quit your job.
Now she could do what the Sussexes did and refuse taxpayer funding. But she can’t because Meghan is married to the 6th in line so it’s easier to “get out” because Harry’s never going to be King at this point. The only way Kate can “stop” doing royal duties if a) she has a deathly illness which stops her from working or b) her and William divorce.
As for the Sussexes leaking it, please just stop. Why would the Sussexes leak an article to Tatler when they could go to People or E! News or something. And why would they leak an article where they are called selfish, are accused of chucking 3 innocent kids under the bus and are basically blamed for all of Kate’s problems recently?
I dont hate you for saying this, but I do find strange, at this point, to even contemplate as a possibility.
Meghan and Harry are suing the ROTA. They released a statement about NOT dealing with them or through them…
So, you see, your possibility is not even possible, for legal reasons. They would not endanger their lawsuit just to have a piece written that actually calls them ” selfish” and capable of throwing children under a bus!
Of course, the accusations are so over the top villanesque that I can see this rumour emerging, but please, this is too much!
Are you ok? The same article that insults Harry and Meghan and the Meghan that called Meghan a social climber is what you’re saying they had a hand in? That article insults Harry and Meghan. Why would they commission a piece praising Kate and insulting them? What’s to gain?
respectfully, the idea that the sussexes would be in cahoots with the tatler (of all publications) to snarkily embiggen kate is pretty nonsensical. 1) it’s inconsistent with their previous approaches to pr (even the people mag story never mentions w&k) 2) the tatler have been pretty awful to meghan and the sussexes are trashed several times in this piece 3) what would they possible gain from this (especially since finding freedom is coming this summer) and 4) the tatler literally confirms that they worked with kp.
sincerely, what is your logic?
If it was the Sussexes (which is totally not their style – they nor their acquaintances have NEVER gone after the RF), they would not have gone to a rag that had been disparaging them for years. If they wanted to burn it all down, they would have gone bigger than some niche rag in the UK.
I think you can count H&M out of your revenge story.
Sure blame Meghan for a story that had approval from KP, until they tear back the mask from unable.
And yes they’re that stupid, example the plane stunt.
Ha, Nahema sorry but you so full of it. So the Sussexes are responsible for this Cambridge bashing piece that came from a Cambridges friend and approved by KP because……why? Interesting that I have NEVER seen you attribute ANY Sussexes bashing story as coming from the Cambridges!!! Typical, white woman cries its all “the biracial woman’s fault” but when the biracial woman cries its all “oh that biracial woman is such a difficult drama queen diva” RME, miss me with that madness.
Thank you, Babs. The OP is full of something, always with the low key mugxit talking points.
I had no idea that the Keen apologists arms could reach all the way to America, lol! Let’s face it, it looks like there are quite a few folks in the good old U.K. that are not impressed with the FFK and FFQ. I think rather than looking all the way in California, you might want to look over at Clarence House for answers. Somebody feels that Kate and the Middletons and even William need to be put in their place.
The only people “behind” the article are the middletons and their friends. They thought it would make Kate sympathetic and backfired spectacularly.
Oh I did wonder whether or not Tatler would respond. And wow. Well Dennen can kiss his friendship with Kate (if he still had one in 2020) good bye.
I also wonder if Tatler will continue to write articles praising her. Or will they step back a bit now? Or continue with the praise and ignore the fact that KP are pretending they never did business with them?
The fact that we are having a debate over this – whether or not KP knew/approved, the EIC saying he stands behind it – tells you that this article hit the Cambridges where it hurts. Tatler aimed its barbs REALlY well.
*unfolds seat, gets comfy, starts eating popcorn*
Karma sometimes takes a while to emerge…but it sure is delicious to finally see it happening.
right? this is the best thing to happen this week!!!
can’t wait to see what comes next…
I love that Tatler exposed KP’s BS. They came straight out and busted them and their denial. lol
Like, damn. What is going on here. Who did the Cambridges piss off? Is this about Rose?
I hate how the Sussexes (Meghan in particular) are being blamed for this inadvertent hit piece. I’m sure the first place they would go to try and trash cain and unable would be a rag that not only has close personal ties to the Cambridges, but has abused Meghan for years. So stupid.
I love the update and the statement from Tatler. Think that will make it into the RR’s twitter feeds?
If Meghan was truly petty, which I wish she was. Anti-Cambridge stuff would have been appearing in publications by November 2018, when the campaign against her truly began at full force. But she didn’t and still hasn’t.
Kate and William are lucky Harry didn’t marry me cause I would have destroyed them by now.
*grabs popcorn* GIRRRLLLLLL the mess!!!!
Of course KP knew! They always know, they’re just selective in what they issue a rebuttal about. This was a complete and utter misfire. there’s already been multiple versions of KP’s rebuttal and now Tatler is pushing back?
The fact that W&K seemed to have built a parenting plan based on the Sussexes doing the bulk of the work and getting all the flack in the press….I can’t. They truly underestimated the length Harry would go to protect his wife.
THE FACT THAT TATLER CAME OUT AND SAID IT WAS AUTHORISED HOLY SH-T!!!
Ooh – Tatler are standing by their story and calling out KP, interesting. AND they KP collaborated with them on it. Tatler have basically said Cain and Unable told them to write sh!t about the Sussex’s.
Hmm, their seems to be a bit of a falling out with Katie Keen and the Taler editor, esp if he sanctioned that hit piece and lets face it it was.
It was only a matter of time before the media started throwing the Cambridges to the wolves. This is no doubt let’s me know that they did some really shady shit towards members of their family.
Meanwhile the Sussexes are asleep and happy in California.
What goes up must come down.
This sentence just blows my mind: “Meghan and Harry have been so selfish. William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus.” I don’t even know where to begin…
Especially since last year William came out and said he basically doesn’t spend a lot of time with the kids (pre-pandemic, at least).
William used the three children to “show up” Harry. What sort of father does a PR stunt showing him running across a tarmac carrying luggage with the two eldest running after him and Kate holding the younger one. They did not let the nanny be seen for obvious reasons. And they push those kids out like they are sending them on auditions for TV shows.
If I’m reading the KP denial correctly – they aren’t saying they had NO knowledge of this, they’re saying there are “inaccuracies and false misrepresentations” which were not put to them before publication. So….they knew the article was being written, but just thought it would make Kate look good?
It sounds like someone pulled one over on them. Now I’m wondering who the Cambridges pissed off over there cause it was a pretty scathing write up.
ohhh could it be possible that kp knew about, but rejected working on it, and that’s why it came out so bad? i’m trying to find some sense in this.
Harry and Meghan have always remained classy, in they’ve never threw anyone under the bus. In the six months since they’ve left, all of the statements have been in regards to themselves. H&M could’ve burned everything to the ground if they wanted to. H&M’s focus is mainly the rota, with a few insider quotes saying the wish they had support. Which is nothing compared to what hasn’t been stated about Meghan in particular. It’s amazing that they continue to get the blame over a puff piece that backfired.
I’m thinking the following…
Either this is a distraction from Andrew to get people’s focus off that. Everytime anything Andrew related comes up, nonsense is spouted about the Sussexes but this time it’s about the Cambridges.
The Cambridge’s have really ticked someone off and they’re angry at them. That whole article was shady and in no way just a Meghan and Harry hit piece.
The media is pissed that their money makers are gone and the Royal Family didn’t do enough to keep them or pressure them to drop the lawsuits and now the media are resorting to throwing the Cambridge’s and Cornwalls to the fire as payback and to make up the difference.
They’re trying to get ahead of Omid’s book and thinking this will stop the hype by getting the truth out aka People Magazine/ Thomas Markle story.
Or maybe somebody recognizes bullsh*t when they smell it and they just got tired of the smell? The Keens have been pumping themselves up by diminishing the Sussexes for the past two years but they have very little to show for it. Time to put up or shut up and stop being “keen” about everything.
I bet they only saw the title Catherine the Great and were keen to read it, but y’know, kids and all….
hahahaha!exactly.
I think you are right. Being lazy, they just read the title and search for Meghan bashing and that is it.
HOW ARE THEY SO F….CKING BAD AT THAT?I just don’t get that. These insignificants have spent their whole useless life in the limelight, why are they so bad in managing their image?
Ego. The Cambridges have a hugo ego because William may become king.
you are right, of course. Case in point – Andrew and his interview. I mean – he thought that it went really well.
Cain and unable wanted Harry and Meghan to do the work and take credit for it.
When Meghan saw the Royal Foundation books, she told them that the Hub’s cookbook was the work of the women and it was to be only used for them.
Then maybe she asked Harry, how come you’re doing all the work and Cain and unable are getting credit for it.
Oooh, a return to juicy, fluffy Royal gossip! Everything’s going to be okay. Let the snark begin!
Epstein and Prince Andrew on Reelz at 10 pm (eastern).
This.
I love the way the article mentions PWT’s Rose Garden exploits and then says, tersely, that none of the Norfolk set has commented on it.
Not that it didn’t happen. But that a Lord Lucanesque wall of silence has grown around it.
So much delicious shade. Karma is a divine, divine thing. Even makes my neighbours’ feral kid-monsters, who are screaming their gruesome heads off right now, bearable.
KP/Carole/Kate just made a mistake if they thought that Tatler would abandon their trademark snark for a whole article of sugary praise for Kate. It seems as if KP/Carole may have sanctioned some “friends” of Kate to speak to Tatler but they were just too naive about it. Of course Tatler is going to keep these friends talking until they get the good quotes–exhausted, trapped, furious.
I’m looking at how the sources are referred to — and there are royal courtiers, a good friend of Kate’s, another friend, a member of the young royal set (?), a royal insider, a friend of the Middletons, a country grandee, a skilled craftsman, a visitor to Anmer, another visitor, a friend of Donna Air, members of Pippa’s circle. So Tatler talked to Kate’s friends but did a little investigatory journalism and also got to some other sources that Carole didn’t provide. Carole would not want Donna Air’s dirt reaching the public.
Well, the whole article is in print now and won’t go away. Kate and Carole must be smashing those scented candles against the wall today.
That update is just…*CHEF’S KISS*
Today has been a good day 😀😀😀😀😀,kate and carole jenner should let this go cos if they try to fight it Tatler and all the other snobs will cut them into pieces and show them their place .she will always be a commoner to the crown or no crown . She should know that by now