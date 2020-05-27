‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper got fired, Christian Cooper remains awesome

The “Central Park Karen” story is still being widely discussed online, in the news and basically everywhere. It feels like it’s one of those “perfect victim” stories. A Harvard-educated African-American man goes to the park because he’s an avid bird-watcher. He sees a white woman breaking the rules by refusing to leash her dog. He asks her several times to leash her dog. Woman throws a tantrum, threatens man, calls the police on the man and claims that he threatened her. While she’s on the phone with 9-1-1, she also nearly kills her dog by strangling it. She was the one who approached the man and he told her to back off, all while he recorded her on his phone.
The woman is Amy Cooper and the man is Christian Cooper (no relation). Amy Cooper’s racist Karendry has gotten her dog taken away and she was first suspended and then fired from her job. The suspension happened on Memorial Day – just 24 hours later, Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper. At this time, we still don’t know if she’ll have to face bigger repercussions beyond that. Like, she needs to be arrested for false reporting and attempted manslaughter or something. For wasting the cops’ time and resources with her unhinged Karendry.
As the story continued to expand, people began doing more research on both Christian and Amy. Christian really is an avid bird watcher, and he was even part of a documentary short about bird-watchers in New York (the video is cued up Christian’s appearance):
I love this gentle bird nerd and he must be protected from the unhinged Karens at all costs. Speaking of, Christian Cooper is such a bird nerd that he’s a board member of the Audubon Society, and now the Audubon Society is releasing woke AF statements about racism and bird-lovers:
“Black Americans often face terrible daily dangers in outdoor spaces, where they are subjected to unwarranted suspicion, confrontation, and violence,” said Audubon SVP for State Programs Rebeccah Sanders, who is white. “The outdoors – and the joy of birds – should be safe and welcoming for all people. That’s the reality Audubon and our partners are working hard to achieve. We unequivocally condemn racist sentiments, behavior, and systems that undermine the humanity, rights, and freedom of Black people. We are grateful Christian Cooper is safe. He takes great delight in sharing New York City’s birds with others and serves as a board member of the New York City Audubon Society, where he promotes conservation of New York City’s outdoor spaces and inclusion of all people.”
I both love and hate this. I love that the Bird Watching Community has Christian Cooper’s back and that bird nerds are all about racial equality. But I also hate that it had to f–king come to this all because some racist a–hole couldn’t deal with being told to leash her f–king dog.
Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton.
— Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020
Screencaps courtesy of Topic video.
it brings me great joy that she lost her job and her dog. but she should at the very very least be charged with making a false 911 call. I’d love if she was charged with attempted murder, but my guess is the Justice department won’t see it that way.
I don’t find joy in racism, but I do find it ironic that the potential legal, financial, and professional repercussions Christian could have faced if arrested are happening to her.
I love the Audubon Society statement. The world has good people in it too.
I do, too. Man… I kind of want to cry. I think it’s tears of relief that this disgusting act of racism wasn’t tolerated and It had consequences.
The poor dog. I hope it doesn’t get put down. Although I guess the publicity will attract a few enquiries from people willing to adopt it.
It went back to the rescue group she got it from, not a shelter, so unless she injured the dog beyond saving, which I haven’t heard, the dog should get re-adopted into a more loving, hopefully better-screened home.
it went back to the rescue that had it before. he will be fine!
I am far more relieved that Christian Cooper didn’t get “put down” by the police.
The dog was temporarily returned to the rescue while the situation gets sorted out. I’m sure she will get him back.
I think what we really need to focus on is that this woman used the man’s skin color to her advantage in a very racist way. A white woman calling for help due to a black man.
Secondly, the theatrics involved were chilling. She escalated her terror when the man was not only not being aggressive but was very passive in tone. And the combination it was too much to take. And then seeing her drag her dog and the animal helped out of pain. This woman has ISSUES.
I can see why she was fired.
And kudos to Mr. Cooper for keeping his calm demeanor while this was all transpiring.
I agree. Very disturbing how quickly and easily she went there
I’m so proud of Franklin Templeton, we have slowly purchased mutual funds through them for years for our girls college funds, our kids are almost through college so we are almost done with that, but, I’m just really proud of the fact that they quickly did the right thing in this situation.
This is so very sad, she got what she deserved and more.
Also…is he single??? Lol
right??? He can teach me about bird habitats ANYTIME
Christian Cooper is also magnanimous enough to say that he’s sad she’s getting death threats. And that firing her doesn’t really solve the underlying issues. This guy could’ve been killed by her, but he’s still the bigger man and seems good and wise. True class.
I’m so sorry can I just be vain for a little bit this man is hot as f~ck damn!
The racism in America is really scary something urgently has to be done. I keep thinking about the time when there were no phones to accurately record and see what happens I can only imagine the number of innocent black American men that have been accused, prisoned and even executed unjustly based on false accusations! Damn it’s Scary and sad
“Gentle bird nerd” 😂
I’m relieved this was caught on camera, but so upset that so so many similar incidents won’t be.
He is not only a sweet, nerdy man, but hot AF!
I agree: we must protect him at all costs!
Christian Cooper is so handsome!!