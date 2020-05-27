Donald Trump thinks he’s the biggest victim of the coronavirus pandemic

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely loathe Donald Trump’s Twitter feed. He is at his most unhinged on Twitter, and that’s saying something. He rage-tweets, he pushes conspiracies and dangerous misinformation, and his feed provides an unsettling insight into his deep racism, anti-Semitism, ignorance and hatred. The moment to suspend Trump from Twitter was years ago, before his presidency. But he absolutely should have been suspended early in his presidency too. Jack Dorsey at Twitter kept him on, despite the growing calls to suspend Trump’s account. Yesterday, Dorsey finally did *something*. This is it:

Just a little add-on for a tweet full of misinformation and Trump still threw a tantrum:

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair had another piece about how Trump sits in the White House and just rages at everybody and everything.

As he headed into Memorial Day weekend, Donald Trump complained that he was COVID-19’s biggest victim. “He was just in a f–king rage,” said a person who spoke with Trump late last week. “He was saying, ‘This is so unfair to me! Everything was going great. We were cruising to reelection!” Even as the death toll neared 100,000 and unemployment ranks swelled to over 38 million, Trump couldn’t see the pandemic as anything other than something that had happened to him. “The problem is he has no empathy,” the adviser said. Trump complained that he should have been warned about the virus sooner. “The intelligence community let me down!” he said. Trump’s outburst reflected his growing frustration that, at this stage of the race, he is losing to Joe Biden. According to a Republican briefed on the campaign’s internal polls, Trump is trailing Biden by double digits among women over 50 in six swing states. “Trump knows the numbers are bad. It’s why he’s thrashing about,” the Republican said.

[From Vanity Fair]

There’s more in that piece claiming his advisors desperately want him to stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough, and that Trump’s only reelection hope is for Joe Biden to implode. They should be more concerned about Trump’s continuous implosion, but whatever. Of course Trump thinks he’s the biggest victim of the pandemic.

Also, this happened yesterday:

Trump in Rose Garden on event announcing lower insulin costs for seniors: "I don’t use insulin. Should I be? I never thought about it." (Trump is not known to have diabetes) — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 26, 2020