Donald Trump thinks he’s the biggest victim of the coronavirus pandemic

President Trump holds an event on Protecting Seniors with Diabetes

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely loathe Donald Trump’s Twitter feed. He is at his most unhinged on Twitter, and that’s saying something. He rage-tweets, he pushes conspiracies and dangerous misinformation, and his feed provides an unsettling insight into his deep racism, anti-Semitism, ignorance and hatred. The moment to suspend Trump from Twitter was years ago, before his presidency. But he absolutely should have been suspended early in his presidency too. Jack Dorsey at Twitter kept him on, despite the growing calls to suspend Trump’s account. Yesterday, Dorsey finally did *something*. This is it:

Royals are seen at Trooping The Colour 2019

Just a little add-on for a tweet full of misinformation and Trump still threw a tantrum:

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair had another piece about how Trump sits in the White House and just rages at everybody and everything.

As he headed into Memorial Day weekend, Donald Trump complained that he was COVID-19’s biggest victim. “He was just in a f–king rage,” said a person who spoke with Trump late last week. “He was saying, ‘This is so unfair to me! Everything was going great. We were cruising to reelection!” Even as the death toll neared 100,000 and unemployment ranks swelled to over 38 million, Trump couldn’t see the pandemic as anything other than something that had happened to him. “The problem is he has no empathy,” the adviser said. Trump complained that he should have been warned about the virus sooner. “The intelligence community let me down!” he said.

Trump’s outburst reflected his growing frustration that, at this stage of the race, he is losing to Joe Biden. According to a Republican briefed on the campaign’s internal polls, Trump is trailing Biden by double digits among women over 50 in six swing states. “Trump knows the numbers are bad. It’s why he’s thrashing about,” the Republican said.

[From Vanity Fair]

There’s more in that piece claiming his advisors desperately want him to stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough, and that Trump’s only reelection hope is for Joe Biden to implode. They should be more concerned about Trump’s continuous implosion, but whatever. Of course Trump thinks he’s the biggest victim of the pandemic.

Also, this happened yesterday:

President Trump holds an event on Protecting Seniors with Diabetes

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Donald Trump thinks he’s the biggest victim of the coronavirus pandemic”

  1. Ash says:
    May 27, 2020 at 8:05 am

    I wish he was one of the biggest victims of it.

    Reply
  2. tempest prognosticator says:
    May 27, 2020 at 8:05 am

    There is a special place in hell for Trump and all the members of his neo-fascist, hyper-capitalist death cult.

    Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    May 27, 2020 at 8:08 am

    Yes, please, take insulin. Please, do.
    I used to think that i don’t want him to die before he goes to prison. But at this point I want this unfortunate assemblage of matter dissolved. I can’t take him anymore.

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    May 27, 2020 at 8:11 am

    The biggest victim? I hope he is very, very soon.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment