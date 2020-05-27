Rachel Weisz thinks we need to ‘speak’ to deplorables & white supremacists

I’ve always loved Rachel Weisz. She just seems so cool, so genuine, so talented. The fact that she basically ran off with James Bond (Daniel Craig), married him and had a baby with him at the age of 48? I love that for her. I love that she doesn’t present her life as “inspo/goals” and yet… it really is. She got James Bond to settle down and have a baby and he’s never been happier. James Bond is madly in love with her. It’s a great story! Anyway, Rachel covers the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK to promote Black Widow, the release of which has been delayed. The interview took place in lockdown, via Zoom. Rachel was with Daniel and their daughter (whose name we still don’t know) in upstate New York, and the Bazaar journalist apparently caught sight of Mystery Craig and Daniel on the call too. You can read the piece here. Some highlights:
She began filming Black Widow nine months after she gave birth: “I think all women would recognise that as daunting. I didn’t have my core, shall we say. I was really weak and quite flabby. It was a good incentive to do some Pilates and dance cardio…”
Rachel, who is Jewish, on the need to speak to the white supremacists: “It’s about learning to speak to the other. Right now, we have white supremacists in America – what are we going to do, not speak to them? They’re human beings; how did they get to be like this? Do you know what I mean? Otherwise everyone just stays separate. We’ve had Brexit, we’ve had Trump; people have their reasons, even if you don’t agree with them” (as she clearly doesn’t).
The need for more female stories: “The Eighties and Nineties were really sh-t for women. But I used to watch a lot of black and white movies with my mum –Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Katharine Hepburn, they were very powerful in the narratives. Bette Davis didn’t have super-powers but she’s powerful as hell. I do think it’s important for girls growing up to see stories where women are front and centre, and to see a female politician, or a female prime minister. It’s about identification, it’s seeing possibilities. We need more stories about women. We need more role models!”
Giving birth to her second child at the age of 48: “I’m more tired than I was last time, this car has more miles on it. But I’m really having fun, I’m really enjoying it, it’s a real blessing.” Age, she says, has made her more patient. “We tried to go for a walk yesterday, and I had a plan about where we were going to go, but we only made it two metres, because first there was an interesting stick, and then we discovered a moth. So we didn’t go anywhere at all, did we? I’m just more flexible, I think.”
Her big beauty secret/turning 50: “I drink a lot of water. And I always had very oily skin – I hated it as a teenager because I had pimples.”
The thing she says about talking to white supremacists was said in the context of a short film, Lore, she was raving about, which was directed by her Black Widow director Cate Shortland. The film basically makes people see the human side of a Nazi family, and her point was that we can’t just write people off once they’ve done or said something deplorable. Which I understand, but it’s also a slippery slope. Personally, I’m not here for seeing the humanity of these Nazi f–ks, but maybe I simply don’t have Rachel’s maturity.
I thought the story about going for a walk with Mystery Craig and only making it two meters was super-cute. She and Daniel must be loving this time alone with their little girl.
I’ve tried conversing with Trump supporters and white supremacists. Most of them do not discuss matters in good faith. They will conduct mental gymnastics like you’ve never seen to justify dying on that hill.
You cannot talk to people who ignore facts, expertise, and common sense, and rely on faulty, disreputable sources of information. You cannot reason with people who have hypocritical double standards and no understanding of logic or logical fallacies and emotional appeals. You cannot argue with people who move goalposts, create their own conspiracies to explain away truth, and reject everything outside their worldview. And you cannot find humanity in heartless people who care about nobody but themselves, and are incapable of compassion.
I’m done with wasting my time and energy on these lost causes.
You cannot change someone’s beliefs in a single conversation, but you can find one issue you both agree on and go from there. Changes happens in inches, not miles.
I tried talking to them. I tried to understand. I’m done. I am so done.
I was talking to some Trump supporters who were saying that Mayor Garcetti was a hypocrite because he is opposed to the border wall but has a fence around his house. I tried explaining false equivalence to them but they didn’t get it. Or didn’t want to get it.
They say the same thing about Nancy Pelosi having a wall around her house. You can’t fix stupid.
I adore Rachel. I adore her husband & love that they are happy. She has an ethereal beauty. She the cool chick without trying & you want to be her friend. As for talking to the deplorable state? Her optimism is lovely but you can’t really speak to those who delve into the world of “alternative facts”. Gun toting draft dodgers playing pretend patriots when their country simply asks them to wear a mask. It isn’t worth the effort. I tried & I am now of the belief they are either evil or stupid & wish to remain that way
“Gun toting draft dodgers playing pretend patriots when their country simply asks them to wear a mask.”
and most of them are WEARING MASKS when they do their military cosplay. so they have NO problem wearing it to protect their identity (I guess that’s why they wear them?) but won’t wear one to protect their fellow citizens.
Yelling is talking. Does that count?
I agree with her, you need to talk to them. And it can bring about progress, even if it is slow and painful, there is the example of Hilke Wagner in Dresden https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2020/jan/07/how-to-fight-the-far-right-invite-them-in-the-german-museum-taking-on-hate
I think there needs to be more emphasis in schools on how to construct an argument, what are good sources of information, etc.. Basically how to converse, what are facts, vs. opinions and the value of either. The world has changed so rapidly because of the internet and we are overloaded with information, and many cannot distinguish good sources from bad. It also does not help that most legitimate sources are behind paywalls and a lot of the rightwing and conspiracy BS is free.
Also, as the other side (Brexit, Tory, Trump, etc.) is winning at the moment, I think it is dangerous to shut them out, and not try to engage them in conversation.
No, Rachel. Bless your heart, and enjoy that 007 dong, but NO! Some of us have had no choice but to try to make a life with these people constantly making it clear that they would take our lives if they could. I’m exhausted trying to prove I’m a worthwhile human because of some extra melanin. This is a bit too “both sides” for my taste. Make bigots afraid again! Make them gather in secret at night and keep their racist garbage amongst themselves!
What is so « weird » with some Trump supporters /white suprematists is that they only believe in Trump.Honestly Trump could be filmed raping his granddaughter that his supporters would continue to support him .
he talked about how he could shoot a person on 5th Ave and not lose support. it’s true. I’d go further.
he could shoot their mother/wife/daughter etc and they’d say “eh, the b*tch deserved it”.
No and no. I’m tired of White people asking me to prove my humanity to the same racist friends and relatives they never have the guts to challenge at the holiday dinner table or on social media.
Quite frankly, I don’t trust anyone who asks me to do this and I view people like Rachel as a big part of the problem.
I lost a long-time friend recently after trying to speak to her repeatedly about how much she’s changed from right-wing propaganda over the last several years. She has become a twitter troll and takes any chances she can to insert her political opinion in any discussion we’re having. She has become a very condescending, negative, and aggressive person in her bubble of others who are the same. She’s a deeply unhappy person who struggles with issues in other areas in her offer and I think, like most people who are like this, she’s going a sense of power and self-righteousness in her political sub-group. You don’t have to do much to fit into that group and be welcomed with open arms other than be nasty on the internet. It’s like trying to talk to someone who has become radicalized-it would take months of a professional and cutting them off technology to try to break that down. I think it can happen, but the average person is NOT going to be able to get through to these people.