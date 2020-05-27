Oscar Isaac wore a mask and a Joe Biden hat & people are upset about it, ugh

I’ve always liked Oscar Isaac, but I’ve never really stanned him or made him one of my top internet crushes. He’s beautiful, for sure, but he’s always been pretty private and he’s one of those celebrities who can go months without getting pap’d or making news. He truly only makes news when he’s promoting a project. We do know that he quietly married his long-time girlfriend Elvira Lind at some point, and we also know that they have two kids together, two sons, which I only realized just now. That’s how private he is.
Anyway, it’s probably killing him a little bit that his name started trending on Twitter overnight. What had he done to gain such infamy in the Twitter-newscycle? He wore a hat. A Joe Biden hat:
no, oscar isaac… not you. pic.twitter.com/Zpu6kZDlkh
— yani (@finnpoesforce) May 27, 2020
Do I like Joe Biden? Nope. But do I blame Oscar Isaac for not wanting Trump to be re-elected? Also a big fat NOPE pic.twitter.com/51jRSgMHcK
— Plo Landino (@Plo__Kool) May 27, 2020
There are already thousands of tweets about Oscar Isaac wearing a Joe Biden campaign hat. I apologize to all of the people who hate the fact that Oscar is feeling the Joementum, but these are erotic images to me. I love a man who is confident enough in himself to wear a mask and a Biden cap and shorts. Oscar Isaac being realistic about the two-party system in America is remarkably adult and pragmatic. And if you’re upset that Oscar has and wears a Biden hat, then I hope to God you’re MORE upset about all of the MAGA-hat wearing morons storming state buildings to protest a deadly pandemic.
Anyway, enjoy the pretty pictures of Oscar Isaac.
Not that it matters, but it looks like an Obama campaign hat. Joe’s logo is a little different, but I recognize that O anywhere. Props on him for going vintage, AND staying safe.
Armed protesters around the country calling themselves free ‘Muricans and threatening civil stability with violence, black men are getting killed for just being black men, almost 100,000 dead from Covid, and Trump is still not in prison, but let’s ALL GET UPSET over Oscar Isaac wearing a Joe Biden hat.
This is literally a celebrity gossip site? By that logic, we shouldnt be reading about octavia spencer getting drunk.
That’s not what Mireille is saying at all? She’s saying how are people upset about someone supporting Biden when the other option is Trump?
I was commenting that people’s priorities are warped if they are getting upset over Oscar Isaac wearing a Joe Biden hat.
Lord. Trump is going to win again because people don’t want to vote for Joe 🤦♀️
Hush your mouth! Lol… don’t even speak that thought into existence:)
Yasss! He does look pretty hot wearing that hat.
Twitter is not real life.
Oscar can do no wrong, just my opinion of course 😊
Absolutely deb!!! Pictures of him and Pedro pascal hugging are what’s keeping me going right now
Not a fan of Biden (or Trump), but what the fuck is with people getting upset about masks? Do you want to live to see the next election or not? It’s always the ‘muh freedom!’ Trumpies who foam at the mouth about November and the thought of someone usurping their precious leader.
I live in Virginia, and a lawyer in my town is encouraging people, on FB, to lie about medical conditions so they can violate the governor’s executive order to wear masks in public. It’s disheartening and disgusting. Their reasons, at least in my town, are something something freedom. What makes all of this extra sad is that my county has a high proportion of elderly residents and no hospital.
Oscar looks sexy
I mean, if Kanye can proudly wear his MAGA red hat, why can’t Oscar rep Biden?
I wear a mask because it’s the socially responsible thing to do.
Based on what I’ve read, I think wearing a homemade mask is a step up from doing nothing. Do I think it’s going to save my life or someone else’s life if I’m in close quarters with a lot of people the way a vaccine would? No, I don’t, but I wear one because, like most medical professionals are saying, a modest reduction in transmission likely outweighs the possibility of harm in wearing one.
That said, how are we surprised at the resistance to masks given the resistance to actual life saving vaccines in this country?
I am Guatemalan and I will always love Oscar for representing my ancestral country! He is a beautiful man and even more attractive for standing up against Trump. I think I will go rent some of his movies today…