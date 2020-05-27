Prince William made a documentary about football & mental health

I have a real question for the British peeps out there: when Prince William speaks about mental health in certain areas – say men’s mental health, or mental health in football – do you believe he’s speaking with any credibility? I used to think that William could legitimately help people here or there, and at worst his efforts were just neutral and rather basic. But everything that’s happened in the past few years, especially seeing how poorly William responded to a mental health issue within his own family, with his only brother, it just makes me angry to hear William try to adopt a patina of legitimacy. He couldn’t have cared less about what he was actively doing to harm his brother and sister-in-law. So why should I give a sh-t about what William has to say about mental health now? Add to that, one of the last times William spoke about mental health in football, he spoke about racism and he said “I’m fed up with it, I’m so bored of it.” A real mental health giant.

So, William took part in a documentary called Football, Prince William and our Mental Health. It will air on May 28 in the UK. Part of the documentary is a conversation with former footballer Marvin Sordell. Some quotes:

Prince William is opening up about how becoming a parent was “one of the scariest” moments of his life, and how he and wife Kate Middleton work through their mental health challenges together. In a groundbreaking new documentary, Football, Prince William and our Mental Health, the prince, 37, says that having his three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — was his “biggest life-changing moment.” In the new film, which airs on BBC One in the U.K. on May 28, the royal sympathizes with former soccer player Marvin Sordell, who suffered from depression and grew up without a father. William recalls the death of his own mother, Princess Diana, during their conversation. Sordell has talked openly about how his mental health challenges impacted his career in football and his personal life. Becoming a father “was the hardest time in my life,” he tells William.” You know, I found it really tough . . . I grew up without my father . . . I really struggled with my emotions at that time.” William agrees as he opens up about losing his mom Diana, who died following a car crash in Paris in 1997. “Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is . . . I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds,” William shares. When Sordell admits that he “found it really tough” when he became a father, the prince says, “Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together. I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.”

[From People]

“Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together…” “Particularly”? He particularly supports Kate, but he might also support some other people? Rose? Also, William f–ked off to Cambridge to “audit” classes and hang out with coeds just months after Prince George was born. And all of this talk about how hard it was for William when he became a parent… think about what William was orchestrating against Harry and Meghan while Meghan was pregnant. That Times story about William actively seeking to exile Harry and Meghan because they were so popular? That came just a few weeks before Meghan gave birth to Archie.