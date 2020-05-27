Kristen Bell admits not talking to husband Dax for over three days in March



Last week Kristen Bell made headlines for admitting that her younger daughter, Delta, was still in diapers at five. Many of you mentioned that it’s common for children that age to wear pull-ups to bed and that may be what she was referring to. Kristen confirmed that with a tweet defending herself. She wrote that Delta is only in diapers at night and that “My 5yr old wouldn’t be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day!” I thought that it was unfair of her to tell such personal stories about her daughter, especially when she and Dax have been so adamant about protecting their identities. Kristen and Dax have been open about their relationship problems and may think that candidness should extend to their children.

The last time we covered Kristen talking Dax, she said that Dax had broken bones in his hand and was too scared to tell her about it. In early April they did a joint interview with Katie Couric for Instagram live where they confessed they had been fighting quite a bit. Before leaving, Dax said, of Kristen, “America’s sweetheart has some character defects.” It just seemed nasty to me, like he wasn’t fighting fair. Plus, in early January, Kristen admitted she’d had a fight with Dax and they hadn’t talked for three days after that. She said she started talking to Dax again when she asked him if they could foster a dog, which would have made the timeline back in September.

In a new interview with Daily Pop, Kristen admitted that she didn’t talk to Dax for three and a half days, but it wasn’t last fall. She gave the timeline that it was early in quarantine.

Is there ever a time where you get upset when he might overshare stuff on his podcast?

No because I trust that he has my best interest in mind. Even if my kneejerk reaction is ‘why did you share that?’ My second thought isn’t ‘he’s out to get me.’ We decided a long time ago that we were in the public eye, we were a couple, there was sort of no getting around it. We could try to take all questions about our relationship off the table for the rest of our lives and just be incredibly boring or we could sort of, open the kimono, as they say and allow people to see what our marriage is like. What’s the longest you’ve gone without talking to Dax

I’m going to say three and a half days. It was at the beginning because we started quarantine needing a little marriage housecleaning. We had a huge fight and then we didn’t talk for three and a half days and now we’re fine.

[From Daily Pop on Youtube via Buzzfeed]

How often are these people going days without talking to each other? That’s crazy. They live together and have kids together! Plus they were in quarantine at the time. In regard to being open about their marriage, it’s not either/or, being boring or oversharing to the degree they do. I’m thinking about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. They share sweet stories about each other and about their kids but they don’t tell us their deep personal business. Then again, their fame and popularity doesn’t depend on that. Plus they seem to have a more congenial relationship.

Here’s that interview:



This commercial is very on brand for these two.