Kristen Bell says she and Dax have watched Contagion three times, are fighting bad

Embed from Getty Images
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been open about the fact that they get into such bad arguments that they sometimes go days without talking. This wasn’t just at the beginning of their relationship before they did therapy either, this was a few months ago. So I guess it’s not surprising to hear that they’re having a tough time in lockdown. They did an Instagram live interview with Katie Couric, clips from which are below. They said that their time on camera was the closest they’ve been to each other in days because they’d been fighting and they disgust each other. When Katie asked them how they were all getting along they paused and looked at each other. They could have lied and said they were doing great or they could have just focused on their kids but instead they looked at each other and admitted it’s been bad.
Dax: We’re getting along good with the kids and we’re getting along good with adults we’re friends with. This has been stressful for mom and dad.
Kristen: We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad.
Dax: It just ended like 8 minutes ago.
Kristen: This is as physically close we’ve been to each other in the last couple days because we’ve just found each other revolting.
Dax: America’s sweetheart has some character defects.
[Dax makes noise offscreen]
Kristen: [He's] making noises to poke me.
Maybe you need time apart in the same house
He’s too big Katie. He’s too loud and too big. He’s everywhere.
[From Instagram live via YouTube/Us Magazine]
Kristen and Dax laughed but you could tell they just got into a big fight over something. I personally could not have this kind of sniping relationship with someone, but some people do, they still love the person and it works for them. It makes me uncomfortable to be around people like that. Kids see it and think that’s normal too because they learn relationship behavior from their parents.
Speaking of that, Kristen was promoting a Nickelodeon special she recently hosted called Kids Together, which involved experts answering kids questions about the pandemic. It had celebrity appearances by Ciara and Russel Wilson, Alicia Keys, Kenan Thompson and JoJo Siwa, among others, along with everyday families and kids. You can watch it here.
Kristen spoke really eloquently to Katie about helping kids voice their feelings during this difficult time. She said that she explained the “flattening the curve” concept to her daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, and that they understood it. Delta is working on a vaccination that’s green food coloring and water. Kristen also said they’ve watched Contagion three times this week. I hope she meant that she and Dax watched it and not their kids. No wonder they’re fighting! Don’t watch that freaking show. I haven’t seen it since it came out and do not plan to watch it again now.
Kristen is doing live storytimes throught the HelloBello Instagram account. You can see the schedule here.
You know what. I respect the fact they are honest.
They are so incredibly toxic.
They over share about their relationship and every detail about marriage. Annoying and attention seeking.
I mentioned to my mother how this is going to tear some families apart. We really underestimate the value of space and privacy, even in intimate relationships. I feel for anybody who doesn’t have the benefit of a home right now, especially with this level of stress – pandemic AND a failing economy AND a garbage administration AND a potential for a dramatic election.
“ He’s too loud and too big. He’s everywhere.”. This really speaks to me.
I grew up in a house like that. Constant combat. Even now, when my parents speak to one another, their register is always aggressive – over the most minor of things. I grew up afraid of my own shadow. Each night from the age of seven I used to sit on the stairs and listen to them fight, silently pleading with them to stop. There was a lot of physicality too; I’m still going through counselling over it. My ability to have a decent, secure romantic relationship has been severely compromised.
Probably too much information. But KB and DS SHOULD know that their kids WILL be affected by the constant wrangling. Kids are like sponges, attuned hypersensitively to every atmosphere. They need to sort this out, quickly, for everyone’s sake. I can’t stress this enough
THIS. If their marriage is such a struggle, they need to either work it out once and for all or get a divorce. The kids do need to grow up under such constant tension.
Divorces will skyrocket once this pandemic is over
I agree, especially with celebrities. Hollywood relationships are not built to be in close and constant contact with each other, their norm is lots of time apart. Would not be surprised if these two in particular called it quits. And I do not know how Teigen’s husband puts up with her.
So agree.
Teigen is terrible. Loud, attention-seeking, unfunny and over sharing pictures of her kids and relationship.
Splits and/or babies. Lots of announcements coming.
I think it’ll be a strong mix of both.
I adore my husband. He’s a fantastic human, and I love him. But there have been a few days now that we’re both at home where we’ve fought over the DUMBEST of things. Cabin fever is real. I can’t imagine what the people who are just starting to live together or who were already close to divorce are doing – it must be brutal.
I’m 100% removed from their relationship, and yet I still find it so exhausting.
I’m afraid this will be the case for many couples…confined to their spouses and children 24/7 – going to be rough for many!! Most of us have not had to deal with such an arrangement ever, so an adjustment period, lots of patience and meditation might be required. Wishing you all to remain safe and healthy!!
I really don’t understand their dynamic. They come off as if they despise each other
I’m so glad I live alone. The big and loud thing, I get it, I feel that way about some people without being trapped with them 24/7.
Their relationship seems like sooooo much WORK. I appreciate their honesty, I imagine a lot of people can relate to that right now, but I hope their kids aren’t being stressed out more by it.
That Nickelodeon thing for kids sounds great. I hope it informs and reassures a lot of kids.
While I respect that they appear to be making a legitimate effort to make things work, they really just do not seem compatible to me.
Slightly off topic, but I don’t understand why anyone is watching a movie like Contagion or Outbreak right now. Isn’t it enough to be living this? I want my entertainment to be escapism.
Eh, we also watched Contagion for the first time during this. It’s not a bad movie. And does have a happy ending. I guess it’s just the irony? And it is fiction. I don’t like horror movies, but I know people for whom they’re just as escapist as rom-coms and such are for me.
I totally understand that, and sometimes I need escapism, too. However, some of us deal with certain situations by leaning into it, kind of like immersion therapy. I dunno, it’s different for everyone.
ETA: My stomach dropped when I read Dax saying, “America’s sweetheart has some character defects.” I don’t know these people or their relationship dynamic, but that just set off so many alarm bells.
I’ve been going through all the fictional pandemic and outbreak movies. Honestly, they make me feel better not worse. All the movies involve things like total shutdowns of cities, martial law, looting, rioting and things that aren’t happening right now.
They show people being infected in large crowds and through close personal contact. I think watching them makes me feel more in control, like “well I’m not in a movie theater being sneezed on, so I’m safe. Grocery stores are still open and functioning, so I’m safe.”
It’s a good distraction from losing my job, and they make me look at our current situation more optimistically than if I were only watching the news. I can’t lean into total fluff like rom coms because they just feel too frivolous right now.
I’ve been expecting these two to get divorced forever.
They will be separated at least AND she will be pregnant,just a hunch.
Interesting twist. I like it, imagine how many talk shows they will go on to talk about it.
Eh, fighting is how some people’s relationships work. It’s not my relationship style, but we’re also not the couple who have never had a fight in our lives, either.
I know people who have worked with Bell and say she’s absolutely a delight; professional, fun and extremely kind. Like, serious raves about how she’s the greatest from folks who aren’t easily impressed.
I don’t know anything about Dax personally, nor have I heard, but did try to listen to his podcast and he seems like…a lot. Like, a lot, a lot. By the way, this sounds like the first episode of that podcast, which was an interview with her, where they talk about being really angry at each other, and he says he almost didn’t release it.
I think they’re both a lot – just in different ways. I was a MAJOR Veronica Mars fan, so I’ve always liked her – but I get why people don’t. She is one of those people who are eternally worried about caring for people, I think – she’s just a huge giver. And she seems to really look for the best in people. Dax had a pretty rocky upbringing, (there’s a good episode of Armchair Expert where he has his mom on – and they’ve been through a lot together) and always saw being taken care of as a burden. His way of showing love and support to his mom growing up was to be as self sufficient as possible – so it makes sens that just fundamentally that will cause issues.
I actually think – despite all of it, that their relationship isn’t THAT bad.I think they play it up a bit and tend to lean into sharing a bit more than I personally would at least in some ways. I think they actually balance each other out quite a bit in that she makes him look for the best in people while his tendency towards suspicion is useful when it comes to people taking advantage of someone as open-hearted as Kristen.
Kristen, I think you’re very talented and pick good projects. I enjoy watching you act. I do not care about your marriage.
It seems that they are a LOT. And that talking about it helps them, like we are a giant ear.
And then they go back and become performative in their fights.
And they they talk some more about it, in an endless circle where reality and fiction intertwine.
Like Brad and Gwyneth minus the smugface.
Ugh. He treats her like crap, and she tolerates it. This is what her kids are learning.