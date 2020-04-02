Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez got their Miami gym to open up just for them

My gym has been closed since… March 15th. Which I think was completely responsible. I went to the gym like I usually do in that week before it closed, and people had already started to avoid it. There were signs all around about wiping down equipment and covering your mouth if you cough. At first, my YMCA just announced that they were shutting down for two weeks. Then they extended the shutdown for another month, and I fully expect another extension to at least June. My point is that I miss the gym. I miss the controlled environment, I miss zoning out on the treadmill and the bike and doing my rotations on weight machines. I miss it all. And I’ll be there whenever the gym opens up again. And in the meantime, I’m walking and hiking outdoors and it’s fine and enjoyable (but I’m still gaining weight).

Here’s what I would never do, though: I would never expect my gym to open just for ME. If you’re a rich celebrity, you’re used to getting special, exclusive access to everything. For Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, that apparently means using their VIP status to get a Miami gym to open just for them.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get VIP access to Miami gym closed to public https://t.co/qGDJ8y14u2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 2, 2020

One of the photo agencies (Backgrid) actually had photos of this gym when it finally closed down due to the coronavirus. The gym is in Miami, Florida, and Florida has utterly f–ked up their response to the pandemic, so this gym only closed last week. What f–king kills me is that I know for a fact that Jennifer and A-Rod have a home gym. Maybe it is not AS fully equipped as a regular gym, but they definitely have a nice spread in their home. So why take the f–king chance on it? Why go out and demand that this gym be opened just for them?? I love J.Lo but this kind of sh-t just makes me want to eat the rich.