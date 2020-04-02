Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez got their Miami gym to open up just for them

My gym has been closed since… March 15th. Which I think was completely responsible. I went to the gym like I usually do in that week before it closed, and people had already started to avoid it. There were signs all around about wiping down equipment and covering your mouth if you cough. At first, my YMCA just announced that they were shutting down for two weeks. Then they extended the shutdown for another month, and I fully expect another extension to at least June. My point is that I miss the gym. I miss the controlled environment, I miss zoning out on the treadmill and the bike and doing my rotations on weight machines. I miss it all. And I’ll be there whenever the gym opens up again. And in the meantime, I’m walking and hiking outdoors and it’s fine and enjoyable (but I’m still gaining weight).
Here’s what I would never do, though: I would never expect my gym to open just for ME. If you’re a rich celebrity, you’re used to getting special, exclusive access to everything. For Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, that apparently means using their VIP status to get a Miami gym to open just for them.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get VIP access to Miami gym closed to public https://t.co/qGDJ8y14u2
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 2, 2020
One of the photo agencies (Backgrid) actually had photos of this gym when it finally closed down due to the coronavirus. The gym is in Miami, Florida, and Florida has utterly f–ked up their response to the pandemic, so this gym only closed last week. What f–king kills me is that I know for a fact that Jennifer and A-Rod have a home gym. Maybe it is not AS fully equipped as a regular gym, but they definitely have a nice spread in their home. So why take the f–king chance on it? Why go out and demand that this gym be opened just for them?? I love J.Lo but this kind of sh-t just makes me want to eat the rich.
Yeah, this is not only entitled and awful, it’s also personally dangerous for them and the employees now having to come in to help them. Just … Super dumb for a couple that, like you said, undoubtedly have a fabulous home gym.
BUT she can not get attention if she is home. This really makes me sick. This woman will do anything to stay in the news…..at the risk of others. pos
I mean – it’d make more sense for them to just buy whatever equipment they’re missing. Hell, I bet depending on what it was, their gym would have even sold them one of their machines since they’re shut down. This was just such a weird move.
I work for a sporting goods company and the amount of exercise and weight equipment being ordered for curbside pick-up and shipping has been unreal. Their little private gym session is completely unnecessary and completely selfish & entitled. They could easily add to their home gym (because you know they’ve got one) if they wanted to, but showing how oh-so-special they are is apparently more important 🙄
I doubt their home gym needs any equipment. They’re just thirsty.
I guess it’s more important for J Lo to keep them abs than it is for her to keep healthy OR keep others healthy.
This is disgusting behavior for the times we are living in. Just gross
Considering that Trump was asking A-ROD for Coronavirus advice. THIS Behavior is Deadly especially for people who look to them as role models.
Putting the gym employees in danger because you want to flex your power and your abs?? effing disgusting! The pandemic really showing us the true nature of many of the rich and powerful.
They should be ashamed of themselves. I don’t know why anyone loves JLo. She proves over and over how selfish, smug and narcissistic she is. The well-being of others means absolutely nothing to her.
This week in “Celebrities they’re just like us!”
Bah!!
It would be so nice if they would use their vast wealth and celebrity to just help others and quietly stay home.
It’s wrong at so many levels, I just can’t… Seriously, f*&k them! The way Florida has mishandled the whole thing is astounding, things will get real bad in the next 2 weeks and that’s in part because of situations like this
Some of us have been home, at a personal cost, and schools in the county are on the 3rd week of remote. She’s endangering her neighbors.
She wanted to be seen and photographed. That’s why she didn’t use her private gym. The endless hunger for attention that these rich celebrities have is off-putting.
This is just not a good look, it’s bad PR, and it’s in bad taste. Not to mention unnecessarily dangerous. If I had a mansion, nobody would ever see me near a gym. I don’t like the smell or the germs, even in good times. I’d pay 3 personal trainers to do different things, I would get a treadmill and a bike and whatever else I need. I do like running outside though. But that’s still allowed.
How…entitled. How reckless. How utterly oblivious to the health, safety and well-being of the gym’s staff.
But they’ve gotta get those paparazzi pics, right?
Gross. Break out the guillotines.
At least write a big cheque to charity before being seen like this (that’s goes for Affleck and Whatsherface too before pap walk #28,367).
This is terrible. I’ve had a soft spot for her (and her crazy personal life) for a long time but this is BAD. You are endangering others. Do what you want to yourself but do not endanger others.
Not that I ever would but if I was going to do this I would at least do it in the dark when no one could see me. Oh I forgot they are doing this so they can be seen and stay relevant. They obviously dont care about other people.
With all the money these two have combined, why don’t they have their own gym in their home(s)?
They didn’t twist anyone’s arm. The owner thought it beneficial to put his workers at risk.
I agree! I actually prefer working out at home. If I had their kind of money, I’d have the ultimate home gym.
I’m sure they have a state of the art home gym, but as others have pointed out they want to be photographed in workout clothes.
If you ever thought it was just A-Rod who was the narcissist in this relationship…
Wow. What scum.
You have to wonder how many celebrity relationships are going to tank because they’re not getting their normal amount of attention.
Jenny from the block is a blockhead. Always suspected he was an entitled prat, but had hoped she had some sense. Seems not.
Wow. Celebrities are really showing their true colors, how entitled and tone deaf they are. But this really takes the cake. I’m curious to see, once this pandemic passes and we are in our new normal, if there will be a major backlash to the blind worship of celebrities.
This is wrong and so entitled! And yes, Florida, especially South FL is a hot bed of this virus right now. She’s putting herself and the gym employees at risk. They should have a well-equipped gym at home and if they don’t, they have more than enough money to buy equipment.
That is AWFUL. Not only making the employees go out to open it, but then have to clean up after them too.
Their home certainly has some gym equipment, but it also has a pool, and what looks like a big yard and driveway. Go run around. Play with the kids. Swim.
Hopefully they’re paying extra so that the gym can keep paying its employees?
They could IG their AT HOME gym workouts. That way, stay in the public eye and get good vibes like all the celebs who are doing at home concerts or reading to children. Win, win.
I know some personal trainers and one gym owner and this is a really tough time for them. Maybe ARod & Jenny from the Block paid a lot of money to this gym so that someone could open it up for them, clean it, and re-sanitize after they left.
If someone got good money out of this, maybe it’s not quite so horrible after all.
I sure hope so. But they also could have floated them some cash without actually going.
What if that someone got coronavirus from it? Was that money worth it?
What a disgusting pap stroll. She should be ashamed of herself. And spending 24/7 trying to look hot is so unhot. Go away
God, they are both SUCH a$$holes. Zero respect for either of them.