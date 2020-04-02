The Sussexes are ‘enjoying all the time together as a family’ during lockdown

Most outlets are running lukewarm-tea articles about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s independence. Even though I love the Sussexes, I have to say that the formalization of their Sussexit on April 1st did happen with more of a whimper than a bang. I’m sure they originally thought that the exit day would be merely the beginning of the rollout of their new post-royal brand. But it’s looking like we’re going to be in lockdown for a few more months. So how are Harry and Meghan feeling about everything?

As they start their life in America, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking ahead. It’s been a painful few months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family as the couple made their sudden departure from their royal roles. Despite all the uncertainty surrounding global events, “they are positive about the future,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter.” They are now settling into L.A. life with their 11-month-old son. “Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” the source adds.

[From People]

E! News’ exclusive said that they were basically just focusing on Archie right now:

A source shared with E! News that “like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well. They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family.” The source added that Archie has been “loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives.” And like any loving and proud parents, Archie “brings a great deal of joy” to both Prince Harry and Meghan during “these scary times.” Last week, a source also confirmed that the couple had recently left Canada to settle in Meghan’s hometown and live in a “large” home in the Los Angeles area.

[From E! News]

A large home in LA? I do wonder. I bet you that they are renting some property in one of the gated communities in LA, and I still feel like Los Feliz is a good bet. I also wonder what will happen if and when the British press gets any details about their rental or if and when they buy a home in LA. We’ve already seen TMZ’s struggling royal coverage – and TMZ is the outlet Thomas Markle goes to – and that side of it could get tricky. Still, I feel like Americans feel rather protective of Meghan in general. We’re not going to let those monsters in the British press continue to abuse her from afar.

Oh, and Us Weekly has a story about how Prince Harry is distraught about being so far away from the Windsors. Yeah, I doubt it.