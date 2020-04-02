Duchess Kate ‘is leading on most of the teaching’ for her homeschooled kids

I would be very curious to know what kind of staffing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have at the moment, as they’re in coronavirus lockdown in Norfolk. They kept a small household staff in Norfolk even when they moved to Kensington Palace full-time a few years back. I would also assume that their office staff at Kensington Palace is working from home now. My point is that I bet this is the most time William and Kate have spent with each other and their three kids in a long time, and it’s the first time in years that they don’t have many “buffers” around them, whether those buffers are office staffers, household staffers or Kate’s parents. Not only that, but Kate and William have to do some work every day by helping their kids with schoolwork and remote learning. So how is that working out?
Prince William and Kate are sharing the home-schooling duties as they lead the Royal fight against coronavirus, a source has revealed. The royal pair are juggling their duties with parenting, as millions of Brits also take on the challenge with their kids at home amid the virus crisis.
A source told the Sun Online: “For Kate and William, like any other parent, one of the main priorities for them right now is helping to keep a settled home-environment for their children. That’s why they have both been keeping very involved in helping George with his work. And they’ve been putting on lots of activities for Charlotte as well as making time for play with Louis.
“Kate is leading on most of the teaching. She spends time every day doing something with them. But William is also rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck in as well. They’ve both found the experience hugely rewarding but it has underlined to them the amazing job our teachers do.”
“Kate is leading on most of the teaching” - while William does what, exactly? It’s a question I’ve been asking for years now, especially as William loves to talk about how busy he is, and he’s often lying. Just a few months back – November 2019 – he even said that what little free time he has, he spends with the kids. It was a comment that made many people question whether he had been living separately from Kate and the kids, and it also made people question just how little time William spent doing royal work (being keen doesn’t actually count). Also, “juggling their duties” LMAO. All they have to do is sit in Norfolk and do first-grade-level lessons with their kids and that’s it.
One slightly amusing thing about the pandemic is that teachers went on strike for the first time in Nova Scotia in 2017. This was a huge deal – the government dropped the ball massively when it came to contract negotiations… response videos got leaked before they were supposed to be put up, and it was a giant smear against teachers for the most part.
SO many people were going on about how anyone could teach, how their kids couldn’t possibly be the problem – teachers were just greedy and being unfair. SUDDENLY I see all over my facebook feed that some of these little “angels” that their parents had thought they were might not be as sweet and wonderful as their parents crowed on about. There are a LOT of unhappy people dealing with the little hellions that they created by never having them take responsibility for their behavior and downright enabling it. The amount of people just backtracking and thanking teachers for everything they do is just amazing.
I also don’t doubt that Kate is taking the lead on school stuff. I think there are a LOT of moms out there right now breaking their backs while their husbands do the minimum.
I mean, that’s not entirely fair. My kids are pretty good in school. My kids are pretty good in general. Right now they are going through phases of being total hellions, and my kids are held responsible for their behavior etc.
This is a tough time for anyone. I’m not really judging parents right now.
ETA and I’ll add that this is very stressful because I’m not just trying to manage the schooling. i’m still working full time, as many parents are. So there is a lot going on and if parents are overwhelmed, that’s only natural.
I agree @Becks. Plus teachers aren’t expected to also cook, clean, be personal trainers and generally be with the kids 24/7 while also somehow holding down an additional job…
@Becks1 You’re much the exception, not the norm, though! I do hate to generalise, but I’ve seen so much crappy parenting among my liberal friends who teach, earnestly, that you should ‘never say “no” to a child’ and that ‘children learn manners through interacting with society: they shouldn’t be dictated to’ and turn a blank eye on little Damien who is chewing through a table-leg, growling furiously to himself. Many seem to think (according to a survey of British parents) that teachers should teach children table manners. A sizeable proportion send their children to school (at age 4/5) in nappies. You’re doing a great job, but I wouldn’t say the same for the examples above!!
That’s a fair point Becks, but I also doubt the people who are raising at least half way decent humans are the ones blaming the teachers for everything. I don’t mean to make it sound like the only ones acting up now are little jerks – I’m sure there are plenty of kids acting out because they’re frustrated right now.
But there were a specific few that I remember saying that they could teach (they didn’t have ANY post high school education) and that their kids were easy who ARE now backtracking.
I didn’t mean to make that sound like I’m enjoying the average parent being frustrated – just the ones that were mouthing off before.
And that’s just it – if both parents are working full time while doing homeschooling that is going to be brutal, no way around it. Even the best behaved kids are going to have trouble jumping into something completely new. This was truly about the vocal asshats that proclaimed themselves capable of doing a better job than teachers could.
Now one thing I will say, and this is more related to Lady Baden-Baden – but there are a lot of teachers doing just that. Many of them have children themselves. So they’re dealing with work, cleaning, cooking, etc all at the same time as well.
Honestly, I really envy anyone navigating all of this right now with littles at home.
No, teachers aren’t doing the laundry and cleaning while they work. They are only managing 24 + kids with different needs and trying to actively engage all learners. I have often said the highest paid CEO wouldn’t last a day in a classroom!
Amen-I come from a family of teachers and I get it. Their workload is huge and now people know it’s specialized skill.
Good. She’s homeschooling her kids. That is as it should be.
Lead the royal fight against coronavirus lmaoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Right, my eyes rolled hard at that one. How insulting to the healthcare professionals on the frontline.
Kate is so boring and that media are going to turn on her. These fluff pieces aren’t cutting it and it’s so cringe. I’m expecting more photo ops of the kids since the Sussex leaks are non existent. In a way I feel sorry for them because they gotta feed the beast to keep them off their backs and it will backfire especially since the Sussexes are gone. Harry showed he was the smart one all along.
I saw the comments on the Fail for the homeschooling and the Cambridges are getting skrwered. The nanny is teaching the kids etc. One voice speaks for the BRF and that is the queen or Charles.
Lead the royal fight against coronavirus?? LMAO.
I do wonder if they have nanny maria or anyone like that there. I would be surprised if they are completely alone.
They act like the Royals are actually contributing 😂 if anything, they all need to be quiet because that whole institution is unfair and it’s highlighted especially in times like this. Stay in Quarantine and stop the constant PR pictures and stories.
I wondered the same thing Becks1. Highly unlikely they would have released their extensive team of helpers from their duties.
“All they have to do is sit in Norfolk and do first-grade-level lessons with their kids and that’s it”
Please believe me – first-grade or not: home-schooling, entertaining, feeding and tidying up after multiple kids at the moment is exceptionally hard work (assuming they don’t have staff on site). It’s more than a FT job even before any additional work duties.
Take care everyone x
Now would be a great time for some Early Years content from Katie Keen.
ITA, Emily. Just posted below.
SMH, they are dopes.
If they’re so busy getting stuck in homeschooling their children, how do they have time to leak this ridiculous nonsense to the press?
Here’s where they have a chance to lead. Record something for social media about how even with all of their resources, the changes are challenging for families.
Be specific about what you appreciate about your childrens’ teachers: they’re creative, they’ve worked hard during the transition, they’ve committed during this difficult time.
Comment on how the kids need to have fun and exercise along with “learning.” I realize that this is from The Sun, but the sentence “She spends time every day doing something with them” is exceptionally weak-and makes K&W look terrible.
Step up. It’s really not that difficult.
They know Corona has made pple know how useless they are so they are trying everything to prove to us they are not. Kate cant speak, is dumb , and they want to tell us she can teach her kids .Apuuuuuuuuuu.
They should shut up in their little mansion and stop the ridiculous PR, we ain’t buying it
The PR is getting a little silly at this point. The media is not going to do well with these puff pieces for much longer. The dullards don’t get clicks or sell papers. The media will turn on them soon.
No fan of how these two act, but to be fair – I imagine Kate is doing a great job with being with home schooling the kids. She may be boring and lazy, but I do believe she is a great mom and if she could just spend time with them and get all the royal life benefits, her life would be great! And 1st grade is not the same as it was years ago…heck, Pre-K is not the same. It is tough to be a mom teaching anything to kids now! George could probably teach them some things!