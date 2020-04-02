Duchess Kate ‘is leading on most of the teaching’ for her homeschooled kids

I would be very curious to know what kind of staffing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have at the moment, as they’re in coronavirus lockdown in Norfolk. They kept a small household staff in Norfolk even when they moved to Kensington Palace full-time a few years back. I would also assume that their office staff at Kensington Palace is working from home now. My point is that I bet this is the most time William and Kate have spent with each other and their three kids in a long time, and it’s the first time in years that they don’t have many “buffers” around them, whether those buffers are office staffers, household staffers or Kate’s parents. Not only that, but Kate and William have to do some work every day by helping their kids with schoolwork and remote learning. So how is that working out?

Prince William and Kate are sharing the home-schooling duties as they lead the Royal fight against coronavirus, a source has revealed. The royal pair are juggling their duties with parenting, as millions of Brits also take on the challenge with their kids at home amid the virus crisis. A source told the Sun Online: “For Kate and William, like any other parent, one of the main priorities for them right now is helping to keep a settled home-environment for their children. That’s why they have both been keeping very involved in helping George with his work. And they’ve been putting on lots of activities for Charlotte as well as making time for play with Louis. “Kate is leading on most of the teaching. She spends time every day doing something with them. But William is also rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck in as well. They’ve both found the experience hugely rewarding but it has underlined to them the amazing job our teachers do.”

“Kate is leading on most of the teaching” - while William does what, exactly? It’s a question I’ve been asking for years now, especially as William loves to talk about how busy he is, and he’s often lying. Just a few months back – November 2019 – he even said that what little free time he has, he spends with the kids. It was a comment that made many people question whether he had been living separately from Kate and the kids, and it also made people question just how little time William spent doing royal work (being keen doesn’t actually count). Also, “juggling their duties” LMAO. All they have to do is sit in Norfolk and do first-grade-level lessons with their kids and that’s it.