Ellie Goulding fasts for up to 40 hours, calls it ‘safe and beneficial’



This story came out a couple of weeks ago, but I’m just seeing it now. Singer Ellie Goulding, 33, is quoted in The Mirror as saying that she goes on nearly two day fasts regularly and that she considers it “a great way to give your digestive system a break.” She does drink electrolytes, tea and coffee on her non-eating days and claims that “it helps blood sugar control, and helps fight inflammation.” The way they word this suggests that she said it on her Instagram stories, they write that “she told fans,” but it’s unclear. I doubt she gave them an exclusive interview.

Singer Ellie Goulding says she fasts for up to forty hours at a time. [She] only has water and other drinks for almost two days, and says it reduces inflammation. But Ellie, 33, told worried fans the extreme measures had been okayed by a doctor pal, adding: “I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after. “On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a LOT of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues. “It helps blood sugar control, and helps fight inflammation – the mother of ALL health problems.” “I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting from time to is a great way to give your digestive system a break.

[From Mirror.co.uk]

I was ready to roll my eyes at some of what she said, particularly about giving your digestive system a break, but I found an article on the Harvard health blog that lists many of the same benefits to fasting that she mentioned. However that article is about intermittent fasting, not going without food for almost two days. It seems like that’s extreme and unnecessary. When celebrities go on such extreme diets, it reinforces the idea that diets are punishing and difficult. They’re really a lifestyle adjustment and weight loss is just calories in, calories out. That can be achieved in a much more sustainable, comfortable way than not eating for a day or two. Plus, it’s so easy to undo all that when you’re super hungry. I have been so “hungry” during lockdown, my god.

Here she is exercising. How does she have energy to work out when she’s not eating for two days? It would take me two days to just recover from that.