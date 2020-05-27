Ellie Goulding fasts for up to 40 hours, calls it ‘safe and beneficial’

This story came out a couple of weeks ago, but I’m just seeing it now. Singer Ellie Goulding, 33, is quoted in The Mirror as saying that she goes on nearly two day fasts regularly and that she considers it “a great way to give your digestive system a break.” She does drink electrolytes, tea and coffee on her non-eating days and claims that “it helps blood sugar control, and helps fight inflammation.” The way they word this suggests that she said it on her Instagram stories, they write that “she told fans,” but it’s unclear. I doubt she gave them an exclusive interview.
Singer Ellie Goulding says she fasts for up to forty hours at a time.
[She] only has water and other drinks for almost two days, and says it reduces inflammation.
But Ellie, 33, told worried fans the extreme measures had been okayed by a doctor pal, adding: “I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after.
“On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a LOT of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues.
“It helps blood sugar control, and helps fight inflammation – the mother of ALL health problems.”
“I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting from time to is a great way to give your digestive system a break.
I was ready to roll my eyes at some of what she said, particularly about giving your digestive system a break, but I found an article on the Harvard health blog that lists many of the same benefits to fasting that she mentioned. However that article is about intermittent fasting, not going without food for almost two days. It seems like that’s extreme and unnecessary. When celebrities go on such extreme diets, it reinforces the idea that diets are punishing and difficult. They’re really a lifestyle adjustment and weight loss is just calories in, calories out. That can be achieved in a much more sustainable, comfortable way than not eating for a day or two. Plus, it’s so easy to undo all that when you’re super hungry. I have been so “hungry” during lockdown, my god.
Here she is exercising. How does she have energy to work out when she’s not eating for two days? It would take me two days to just recover from that.
Intermittent fasting (I do either 16:8, 18:6 or sometimes 20:4) has made my life so much better. The weight loss is one thing for sure, but I also got rid of chronic inflammation and weird unexplained pains in my joints, I have tons of energy and I have never looked better in my life. It also helped me to get rid of my sugar cravings. I am 43.
But fasting for 40 hours seems a bit extreme.
I’ve tried to intermittent fast before and my friends are really supportive but it feels like whenever I join plans with anyone else, even their friends, even if the plans are not strictly food-related, people end up wanting food. I just say no thank you, I’m good, but people put so much pressure on me! It’s like no one wants to eat alone. I hate how so much of socializing is built up around food and saying no to food is considered some big insult.
there is something about this woman that I don’t like. I don’t know what it is. her face is massively different from when she first broke out, so maybe that’s it, but I feel like she’s got a bit of ‘mean girl’ about her. never met her obvs so just my personal feelings.
I do alternate day fasting (not lately due to the bank holiday in the UK and the nice weather) and it’s great, feel really refreshed after a fast day but I do drink water, green tea, bone broth about 3pm then a 500 calorie dinner, followed by an early night. I can’t see how fasting for 40 hours straight is good.
Epigenetic studies show the benefit of fasting and even periods of severe calorie restriction due to environmental factors. These epigenetic benefits can even be passed on to children. It seems that if you survive a period of famine your children may have a longer
life span. There is a famous study from Sweden about this.
Alternate day fasting is exactly what she describes. Typically 36-42 hours of “clean” fast every other day is the strict version. Some people adjust by eating 500 calories on fasting days. It highly beneficial for weight loss, autophagy and helps chronic inflammation. It is not mainstream yet, but it should be. There is data out there about medically supervised extended fasts as well, proven to help with diabetes with patients being weaned off insulin under medical supervision, cholesterol levels and blood pressure normalize over time. Please check out Dr Jason Fung on youtube.
He’s the one who wrote the Obesity Code right? Too lazy to check the book on my shelf but I think it’s him. Anyway, the book talks about exactly what you’ve said here, the long term benefits of fasting, and not just IF. I just don’t have the discipline for it, but I wish I did!
I don’t know about fasting, I haven’t tried it. I do know that the older I get, the less I eat the better I feel. There’s a huge correlation between what goes in my mouth and my energy levels, and really stunningly, my physical pain. I love food but eating just isn’t worth it at a certain age, at least for me this is what happened. Inflammation maybe. What a difference though.
“Forty hours” makes it sound a bit crazy, but it’s actually just one day, not two: for example, you stop eating at 8 pm on Saturday, don’t eat at all on Sunday, then start eating again on Monday at 8 am. 8 + 24 + 8 = 40.
Fasting for long periods of time is safe as long as you have body fat. Type 2 diabetics benefit from it greatly, Dr. Jason Fung runs a medical center based on fasting as a treatment for diabetics and people with other medical conditions. It isn’t about resting your gut, it’s about the hormonal changes your body goes through while fasting versus eating.