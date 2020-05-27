Orlando Bloom has a LEGO room, where he retires for hours to make LEGO sculptures

I’m hard on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. I’m hard on them because I don’t like them together. I think they’re a bad match. But clearly, other people like them and defend them and that’s fine! Where am I going with this? My instinct is always to knee-jerk hate whatever Katy and Orlando are doing as a couple. But I couldn’t knee-jerk this story. I actually found it sort of cute and real, in a weird way. As it turns out, Orlando has a secret hobby: he likes to quietly go to a room and build LEGO sculptures while sipping whiskey. We all have to cope somehow and this is Orlando copes, according to Katy.
Orlando Bloom is just a big kid at heart. Katy Perry revealed on Friday’s broadcast of SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” that her 43-year-old fiancé is a serious Lego lover.
“We have a Lego room in our house,” Perry, 35, explained. “It was a TV room and now it’s a Lego room. He gets these Legos which are super hard to do, like the model cars and stuff and he’ll make those in two days and then he displays them on the wall.” The “Swish Swish” singer noted that the actor, who she says drinks whisky and builds Legos for hours at night, is even contemplating building his own car out of the plastic building blocks.
“I was like, ‘Oh, you are a lot more handy than I thought you were!,’” Perry remarked of Bloom’s newly discovered skills. “I was like, ‘Can you hang this for me, please?” she added.
Also during the interview, Perry addressed the widely circulated sonogram photo she shared on Instagram which many say appears to show her baby flipping the bird. “If you really look at it, maybe she’s giving me the peace sign which would definitely be Orlando’s genes, but the middle finger is sure predominant, the middle finger is my genes,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated musician confessed that quarantining together has tested the “Carnival Row” actor. “He’s seen it all and God bless him he’s still here which is amazing and commendable,” Perry said. “I have definitely tested him and been like, ‘Oh yeah?! Oh yeah, you think you can handle me? Let’s see it!’”
You might even call Katy a LEGO-LASS? Get it? Because he played Legolas. I can’t believe Page Six avoided that dumb pun and yet I went for it. Anyway… a dude retiring to his LEGO room with a glass of whiskey for hours at a time is kind of a sweet thing? Am I an idiot for thinking that this is really harmless and soft? It honestly sounds like a great stress reliever. Maybe I should put a LEGO room in my house.
A room in my sister’s basement is dedicated to LEGOS. One of her son’s is an engineer, the other is a sculptor. They pay her rent not to change the room and show up every few weeks with friends for competitions.
This is honestly the coolest thing I’ve heard. I love legos, but I’m not creative enough to do anything without step by step instructions. But my kids and I loved watching Legomasters this spring and anyone that can create all the stuff they did just with their imagination and math skills is amazing. So I bet those competitions are so cool.
Well this would keep all the Legos contained so no one steps on them LOL. I bet it has a lock on it, if not now then in a few years when that kid realizes hey! Legos!
I respect people who are good at Legos. I find them harder than I should, I just don’t have the patience.
Geez, if he needs hours in the Lego room to cope now, he will have to live in it when the baby comes.
LEGO are super relaxing. I did a 4000 piece set at the beginning of quarantine. I couldn’t drink whiskey while I do it though. It takes all my brain power.
I liked her okay right up to the point where she kissed that guy on her show who was waiting to meet the right person before he kissed anyone. It was so creepy. The power dynamic was way off. There was zero consent. She just seems like someone who doesn’t understand that other people also have feelings. She thought she was so amazing that it would be his honour to have a moment with her. It just felt wrong to me.
Some people are gamers some love LEGO. In Australia we have a lego tv show which is a competition each week by people on the show to build something the LEGO master chooses. Hugely popular.
This is weirdly heartwarming. I like that it’s such a wholesome hobby – and I mean, clearly they have the room to dedicate to it!
My six year old and husband love building LEGOs together. My six year old can build for hours, it relaxes him especially right now.