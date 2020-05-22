Kristen Bell says that her daughter is still in diapers at 5, why is she making this public?

Whenever celebrities make a big deal about something important to them, I remember. I vividly remember Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spearheading the No Kids movement in early 2014 and calling for a boycott of magazines that ran photos of celebrities’ children. This was a complicated issue because many celebrities used their children to prop up their own fame. Some, like Halle Berry, seemed genuinely upset that their children’s identities were known. Others used their children to promote a happy family image but were still understandably distressed about paparazzi intrusion into their lives. It’s a convoluted thing for some of these highly photographed and recognizable people. However I would think that people who work so hard to protect their children’s privacy would not want to publicly embarrass them, especially with stories that could haunt them into their teen years. You know where I’m going with this. Kristen revealed in a Momsplaining episode (that’s below) that her youngest daughter, Delta, is still in diapers at five and a half. The point was not to momshame other moms or something but it seemed unnecessary to mention.
On realizing that not every kid is the same
Kristen: I did once go through the ‘my daughter is so easy phase.’ My oldest daughter [Lincoln, 7] once suggested at 21 months that she use the toilet. Never wore a diaper beyond that. We were lying in bed giggling, ‘why does everyone make a big deal [about potty training]?’ My youngest [Delta], five and a half, is still in diapers. Every kid is so different.
Casey Wilson jokes that raising a preschooler is like living with a non-functioning alcoholic
Kristen: My husband is a currently functioning sober alcohol. When he goes to his meetings on Tuesday night he’ll say to the little girls ‘I gotta go to my A.A. meeting.’
‘Don’t go daddy, I want to go to A.A. meeting.’
He looks at them very sweetly and he says ‘don’t worry honey, you will.’
[From Momsplaining on YouTube]
In 2014, Kristen and Dax’s daughter Lincoln was just one and Delta wasn’t born yet. I get that things change, especially when we’ve been stuck inside with our kids for 10 weeks (although she made these comments before the lockdown). They now have another daughter, they have a diaper and child supply product line, and they’ve been infamously open about their relationship problems. It just seems so short-sighted to make this public for the sake of content. Delta is going to google herself one day. Plus she’s going to go back to school and her classmates will know who her parents are.
Also, this episode features Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson at the same table. It must have been filmed mid-March at the latest because Kristen says they had people over their house the day before. They had over two months to cut this from the segment and I would bet you that Kristen has final say as to what is released. This was a decision she made and stuck with. Maya told a relatable story about her baby son peeing in his own face (they all do that right?) and Casey said her son had spit in her face and that he once took off his diaper and peed from the top of a playground structure. They also played “never have I ever” where they admitted to parenting fails like leaving their kids in the car and lying to them to get them to go to bed.
Here’s that episode. Kristen makes those comments around 2:40.
So she won’t show their faces but she will talk about her daughter still being at diapers at age 5…i dont understand sharing that kind of personal info with the world. That story will be around forever.
Thank you!!!!! I was stumped on the very same question!
They LOVE to tell embarrassing stories about their kids, but I guess as long as we don’t see their faces, their privacy is protected.
Just stick to your “our marriage is so normal and we’re so quirky” and keep the kids out of the public
I just don’t expect any better from her.
I try not to be judgy as I am a non parent but as a special education teacher this throws up some red flags for me. When we have toileting issues beyond the range, and yes there is a developmental RANGE, we would put a plan in place because there are a lot of issues in school for kids. I’m sure she’s addressed them because moms know when something is up with their kids but maybe some backstory to the why if she’s already opening up about this issues. Please don’t flame me!
Yeah at this point I would be concerned there are developmental issues
Really? Lots of kids are still in diapers at night at this age. Pediatricians tell people not to worry until 6.
I assume she means at night. I bet she is now going to have to clarify that. I had this same conversation with a group of moms when my daughter was in kindergarten. It’s very common for children,especially girls, to need pull ups or sleep diapers at night. Not a big deal except I wouldn’t share on social media.
My daughter nursed until 4 and then switched to falling asleep with a bottle of milk until she was about 5.5. That meant diapers at night. She stopped when she was ready, never had a bed wetting problem, and her teeth are fine. So people need to just relax. Kids grow up at their own pace and the world is so shitty and harsh that the comforts of childhood shouldn’t be taken away before the kid is ready.
This is ridiculous. It just occurred to me that Maya has 4 kids, I know nothing about them, not even their names. And I love watching her interviews. She manages to be entertaining in them without ever talking about her family in this way. Other celebs do as well. It’s a choice and it’s not okay. The obscuring of faces is also just idiotic. If the kid happens to be in the pic, fine. But why post a picture of your two daughters POSING and put an emoji on their faces??? What is this madness? I don’t care about celebrity kids tbh so telling relatable mom stories won’t entertain me.
I wish someone would straight-up ask her. Do you want your kids’ privacy protected or not?
I am irritated by her over sharing and I find the emoji covered faces of her children unnecessary. If you don’t want your children on social media just don’t share pictures of them. I won’t even get into how irritating I find Dax Shepard. Ugh.
He seems to me like a man child who will never grow up. And why would she share that her daughter is still in diapers at 5? That’s something you bring up with your pediatrician, not in a public setting. Plus the parents of her daughters friends now know and she won’t be invited to any sleepovers!
Is the 5 1/2 year old in school? Dont they have to be fully potty trained before they can start? And isnt almost 6 years old in diapers a sign of a deeper issue? Shouldn’t she be more focused on why & what to do to move along the process?? Why share it if not for that? Idk, I’m so confused.
Kid’s probably only in diapers at night for bed wetting. Very common, and I wish there was less stigma about it.
Yes, that is common but I wish she’d clarify that instead of just my almost 6 y/o is still in diapers. That implies to me full time & still not potty trained, especially when she compared her to her older sisters potty training.
Yes, to be in Kindergarten you need to be potty trained. Accidents are fine, but they can’t be sent in diapers. Perhaps she’s just the older kid in pre-K and they have until fall?
The children should not “lead” the potty training experience, many are scared to learn a new and complicated skill that has a time sensitive countdown. You have to work with them. Are they waiting for the moment she goes up to them and decides to initiate it like their son did? That may never happen. This shouldn’t be put out there. They know people will be surprised and say things and they’re ready for their outraged “don’t judge us” comeback tomorrow. Sadly at the expense of their daughter who will have this on the internet forever.
I remember that No Kids movement because it was hypocritical. Jen Garner was vocal about it, yet Ben wasn’t beyond family pap shots during his Oscar campaign. Dax & Kristen were just laughable because no one was clamoring for their kid’s photos or name, but like now, they insisted we know no one was allowed pictures of Lincoln.
Hopefully she means diapers at night. I recall that being pretty normal from my little kid days. Or maybe a just in case pull up if she is still getting the hang of things.
But to have an otherwise typical child just pooping and peeing in a diaper at will is unusual, I think. And not something I would be sharing
Whatever else you say about her, I’ve seen no indication that she’s not aware of appropriate developmental milestones. I assume she means at night, which, as you say, is not at all uncommon.
Kristen says she wants privacy for her kids, but her actions tell me otherwise.
I get how she sees a difference between not wanting them photographed and telling embarrassing stories about them. I think they don’t want their kids recognizable to protect their privacy, meaning, that people won’t know who they are right off the bat and to protect them from stalkers etc. sharing embarrassing stories doesn’t make their faces recognizable.
Now that being said, I think it’s easier for people to take you request for your children’s privacy seriously when you don’t talk about them in-depth or post photos (emoji covered though they may be).
Same goes for celebs who refuse to discuss romantic relationships. A hard line in the sand makes you seem less of a hypocrite
This is disturbing. If her child is in diapers at that age there is something going on, all the more reason for her to protect her child’s privacy. Instead she exploits her! This is just so terrible and I didn’t think my opinion of Kristen could go any lower but here we are.
Also, it’s total speculation but that’s what this lady gets for her constant over share: could the child have emotional issues due to the fact that her parents have screaming fights and spend at least half their home life in silent standoffs? This is how Kristen has described their marriage for years now, and it must be traumatic for the kids. She shouldn’t be getting away with laughing at all this dysfunction, why do people keep encouraging this? She’s awful.
Has Kristen Bell ever said anything positive or pleasant about her marriage and/or children?
I cannot stand her!!!!!!!
Something about her just rubs me the wrong way. She reminds me of a college friend who would break up with her boyfriend every other week, come to you crying, and then reconcile. If you ever asked about the boyfriend, she would rip your head off.
Also, why the hell would you put that information out there about your child? Kids are pretty savvy at using the internet now. I’m sure the kid will really appreciate it in about third grade when her peers decide to google her.
Parents not respecting their children’s privacy is so infuriating to me. She fought for her kids not the photographed only to tell her daughter’s business to the world? What are we even supposed to do with this information?