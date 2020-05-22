Katie Nicholl: Duchess Meghan was a B-list actress who couldn’t handle the spotlight

I tweeted this yesterday because I thought it was too stupid to cover here, but we might as well briefly discuss it. The Daily Mail ran one of the saltiest, stupidest pieces about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The crux of the DM piece was that Harry and Meghan’s “friends” claimed that the Sussexes wanted to climb down off the royal pedestal and live a “simple life,” therefore Harry and Meghan are terrible hypocrites worthy of scorn for staying in Tyler Perry’s mansion in an LA gated community. This was all part of a weird sub-category of “reporting” around Meghan and Harry for the past few years: the “how dare they live well/how dare they have nice things” issue. The DM and their readership wanted the Sussexes to live in a shack in the woods, so they could make fun of H&M for how far they fell. Now they’re agitated because H&M have connections and powerful friends who lend them beautiful mansions. This wasn’t supposed to happen.
Speaking of mad hoes, Katie Nicholl can’t STFU about Harry and Meg, and she keeps giving away her allegedly exclusive information in weird interviews to outlets she doesn’t work for. It feels like *someone* is trying to make a name for herself as a Sussex expert in foreign markets. When all she really is a Keen hagiographer. According to Nicholl, Meghan is merely a B-list actress who struggled with the limelight:
Meghan Markle’s experience as a ‘B-list actress’ on Suits wasn’t going to prepare her for the global spotlight that comes with being part of the Firm, a royal expert has claimed. Despite the Duchess of Sussex, 38, having a successful career acting in US legal drama Suits, royal commentator Katie Nicholl tells 9Honey that her fame wouldn’t have helped her navigate her new royal life.
Katie said: ‘I think what she encountered was almost impossible to prepare for and certainly her experience as a B-List actress wasn’t going to stand her in [good] stead.’
Meghan is currently living in Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry, 35, and their one-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. But as the mother-of-one admitted in the couple’s tour documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, she never anticipated the scale of the press scrutiny.
‘As an actress, she was used to being photographed but she’s said herself there was this suggestion that she would be able to handle the press attention and find her way in the spotlight because of her previous experience’, Katie said. ‘Whereas actually, I think what she encountered was almost impossible to prepare for and certainly her experience as a B-list actress wasn’t going to stand her in [good] stead for suddenly becoming the most famous woman in the world. It became very apparent from that documentary in Africa, that perhaps while she made it look easy, it obviously wasn’t easy.’
Yeah, Nicholl is conflating several things at once. One, Meghan was a B-list actress in the sense that she was just the – what? – fourth or fifth lead on a cable TV show. Completely respectable and good for her, but she wasn’t being invited to the Oscars. Of course there would have been a period of adjustment for Meghan as she dealt with the global spotlight of being Harry’s wife. But I think being a B-list actress did help her there, and she would have managed just fine (better than Kate did in her early years of marriage) if not for the smear campaign and the larger attacks by the press and the other royal households. Katie Nicholl is basically saying that poor Meghan was too un-famous to deal with the pressure of royal stardom. When really Meghan was upset that salty, dumbass gatekeepers screamed about everything she did.
So Meghan’s jobs as an actress should have prepared her to accept being racially abused?
G-d these people are fking odious.
I always wonder how the Obamas handle it so well. The racist BS seems to just roll right off. The birther, tan suit, Michelle’s Bare arm scandals all made the main stream media. They spent 8 years being being smeared by racists and it hasn’t stopped.
You can’t assume that because the Obama’s handled the spotlight well that at home they weren’t distressed or anxious about all the death threats.
I thought everything was fine with Meghan until she appeared near tears in that documentary interview. Some people are just consummate professionals and are fine in public even when falling apart in private,
They were smeared by racists yes, but they also had defenders In the media too so it was a 50/50 situation. The only person who actively supported Meghan was her husband, the whole press was in on the attacks.
Barack Obama said that even if he could run for a third term, Michelle would divorce him. They had a finish line and they were the leaders of the party. Harry and Meghan are not the heirs, are financially dependent and had no way of earning their own money.
I am SURE the Obamas were a lot more bothered by it than they let on. They just knew they couldn’t show any of the attacks hurt. They were in a very different position from H&M.
The racism directed at the Obamas fit into the scheme of partisan politics in the US. Fox News was going to be ugly to any Dem President – Hilary got extreme misogyny.
What happened to Meghan was a betrayal of those who should have had her back and the opportunistic media who ran with it for readership. She was commodified and exploited in a way in which the Obama’s never were and it’s unfair to conflate their experiences.
If the Markle’s and the Mountbatten-Windsor’s were decent human beings without a tonne of ulterior and selfish motives who used the press for their own reputational and financial gain we wouldn’t be talking about this.
Lmaoooo, stay salty Katie
Katie sounds like someone you argue with on social media who keeps saying you are stupid and not worth arguing with, yet they breathlessly respond to everything you type within a nanosecond.
If Meghan actually reached out to her for an article methinks the lady would p!ss herself
This woman is exhausting.
“She wasn’t famous enough to handle our abuse” way to victim blame. Fuck off katie.
how can one woman be so spiteful to another and use her public platform to smear and take digs at every opportunity and not get called out on it. when people say, the Brits are complicit with the racist behaviour what they mean is, where is the public outcry, where is the support. Nicholls gets to say her nastiness and people quietly say online “oh not all Brits”.
“ where is the public outcry, where is the support”
This is true. I’m extremely disappointed that people in the U.K. Haven’t spoken out more, outside of the female M.Ps and a small handful of other public figures.
I think a lot of people were probably worried about the potential backlash from the gutter press in retaliation. I mean, just look at what they’re currently doing to Tyler Perry for daring to host the couple.
It’s sickening and I remain shocked that there seems to be no legal recourse for this type of systematic and sustained abuse and harassment.
Does Meghan really look like the kind of person who can’t handle the spotlight??? That’s the angle now? Really? Lol. These people are going to keep trying to twist the narrative till the wheels fall off because they can never admit that their bullying tactics, nasty coverage, racist dog whistles, in addition to palace shenanigans were what caused Sussexit…Ms Nicholl needs to hush it…really!
Love how we went from “she’s a social climber who wanted to be royalty” to “she wants a simple life.”
Lol…you know this
Katie Nicholl can’t decide whether she wants to go all in with the British tabs or try to make a name for herself here in the states, so she’s just all over the place.
First – yes, Meghan was not an A List actress. But, she was successful and had a steady career, and many many actresses would kill for that.
Second – I think VERY few A list actresses would have been prepared for the type of press coverage Meghan received. Maybe Angelina Jolie, mayyyybe Jennifer Lawrence, maybe Julia Roberts back in the day. I think Meghan was prepared for the paparazzi, for the flashbulbs as she arrived at events, etc. What she was NOT prepared for was the hostility and the way the British tabloids could print something and it was immediately taken as fact – the way tabloid reporters were brought onto respectable morning shows, etc.
Third – her whole stupid theory falls apart because Kate wasn’t “anything” but William’s girlfriend before getting married, and she was able to handle the “spotlight.” The difference, of course, is that the press treated her very differently than they treated Meghan.
Also want to mention that Meghan actually got a degree in International Relations from Northwestern. Which is a fantastic university and if you’re someone who cares about uni rankings, it’s quite a bit above William and Kate’s St Andrew’s.
Not to mention she actually worked in an embassy for a bit; has decent knowledge in 2 other languages other than English (French and Spanish); gave a great speech at the UN; did a bunch of charity work in India and Rwanda; was a one young world ambassador and knows how to network/socialise with people very well.
I would argue she’s one of the most qualified member of the BRF to actually do the “job” (other than The Queen)
Yes! when you consider how she used her fame as an actress on Suits in terms of philanthropy and charity, plus her educational background – she was actually a pretty ideal royal, since a huge part of their supposed purpose is to shine a spotlight on various philanthropic and charitable organizations/activities/etc (along with local events etc.) Meghan was 100% ready for the working part of being a royal. She was ready for the spotlight, more or less.
she wasn’t ready for a racist smear campaign that went unanswered by the palace.
Katie Knuckles, throwing **** against the wall to see what will stick.
They’re too many videos out there with Meghan dealing with crowds, so no one believes she could not handle the spotlight.
RRs shocked that Meghan could speak for 5 minutes without notes, Meghan gave a speech at her middle school, at most universities, they work with students on speeches and presentations.
She was never a shrinking violet, she just was not going to take the racist abuse and classism from boot lickers.
Knuckles is going potty, magazines and newspapers are losing money, Vanity Fair maybe paying her by the word.
Katie’s definitely auditioning for *something* adjacent to the Sussexes. Maybe a book deal? A show of some sort? Time will tell.
Meghan in fact did pick up on the skills needed, which included giving a proper speech that doesn’t embarrass people, raise funds for charities and act like she gives a damn about helping others. Some of them still can’t do this stuff and have the sycophantic UK media cover for their lack of ability years into this. The only thing Meghan didn’t prepare for is being treated unfairly as compared to all other married in royals and be harassed even while pregnant and immediately after giving birth. She never got any break. If Meghan took eight years to prepare a survey she would have been ripped to shreds.
She wasn’t prepared for an intense smear campaign and neither was she prepared for being required to continually having to interact with the very people that were lying about her and trying to destroy her good name. This was why they left – because they wanted out of a toxic work situation (having to work with he Royal Rota) and they were told no.
Which makes Nichols so disingenuous because no one could have prepared for the onslaught of racist garbage coming from both the media and the courtiers (possibly even family members). And despite all that, she still pulled off projects that other working royals have not managed to do.
I think this had to do with the BRF. If Meghan felt that the BRF supported her then she could have cared less about what the commentariat of the Daily Fail said about her and her son.
Cathy Cambridge was raked over the coals and still gets publically cooked like a well done rotisserie chicken at village fete barbeque by the commentariat of the Daily Fail but she has 110% support from the BRF so she does not have to give a fat rat’s clacker about the British tabloid press
Piss Morgan is off the air for a week, silly Brits are trying to get him off TV, because he said BoJo is doing a terrible job, for once he is telling the truth.
Funny when he is racist, not one petition.
Yes, and the British tabloid press also unearthed Meghan’s demented not-well father and the rest of his disturbed family and got them to publicly attack and humiliate Meghan during her wedding preparations. Being a “grade B” actress doesn’t prepare anyone for their disturbed family members being manipulated and paid to create a public sh*tshow about one’s private life and history. That whole assault was sick, ugly, painful and designed to completely shred Meghan’s humanity and reputation, and was intentionally orchestrated by that tabloid press. Her father and some of his children just happen to be unwell or disturbed people – Meghan and her mom have done what they can to move on and conduct themselves with discretion and dignity in spite of it.
I don’t think she’s saying that she wasn’t famous enough, I think that’s just massive shade. Calling her an actress wasn’t going to accomplish that so she throws in B-list. Which isn’t even an insult. She was cast regular on a successful show, that’s not nothing.
I don’t think anything could prepare anyone for the tsunami that comes at you when you marry the most popular royal but her intelligence and yes, ability to perform, was the best preparation anyone could’ve had. And she didn’t exactly hate the spotlight before, which was also an asset. She just couldn’t win.
She sounds like a bitter ex. Or someone that was turned down for a romp in the sack.
Gurl. Pettiness is like a pair of high heel shoes: you can put them on, but that doesn’t mean you won’t fall flat on your face when you try walking in them.
I love how these reporters and media are trying to rewrite history and blame Harry and Meghan when everyone knows including them, that the media helped create the storm that led them both to leave. They just didn’t like the fact that Meghan didn’t play ball and they assumed that because she was an actress, that she would be thirsty enough to embrace them with access. It’s clear that none of these “reporters” understand the Sussexes at all. These people are deranged. Focus on the boring, duty bound royals and leave the Sussexes alone. It’s like they’re trying to force themselves into the Sussexes lives and it’s absolutely insane. They are literally trying to follow them America. Who’s really irrelevant here?
Which is it, Katie? I’m so confused. Either she (and only she, of course Harry was kicking and screaming in protest the entire way) left because she couldn’t steal the spotlight from Kate (haha) or she didn’t want the spotlight.
They’re literally writing any and everything to keep making money off them. I think they realized that America isn’t going to be an attacking ground for bitter reporters to spew their nastiness especially with the contacts that Harry and Meghan have. Katie Nicholl is obviously trying to be a Sussex correspondent in America to keep getting money. That’s why I’m assuming Piers is trying to play nice now, to get in on the action as well.
Katie Nicholl will not get the attention in the US she wants by openly attacking Meghan so much. Outside of the racists, the general feeling is that the UK media treated her like garbage and they will protect one of their own, especially as it relates to an archaic system that punishes women for having agency. The American sense of individualism is quite strong and most Americans do not see Meghan’s actions as wrong. Royal protocol is seen as bullshit for most of them. While this stuff might attract a larger audience in the UK who have centuries of tugging the forelock to overcome, that is not the general spirit of the US. They had a revolution from that almost 250 years ago.
Exactly @Nic919. We do have Emily Giffin and her kind, obviously, and I do know some people who buy into the criticism about M, but I just correct them and they say “oh, I didn’t know that, cool.” (like they think that H&M asked the US to pay for their security or whatever, I say “no, that’s not what’s happening” and we all move on.)
The few people I know here who dislike Meghan are also fully into the mindset of “the queen saved her country and is a true leader and will and kate are hands on parents and we don’t have any proof Andrew did anything wrong and DIANA.” it’s a very specific type of person and frankly those people are getting older. (again see Emily Giffin.)
That Buzzfeed article contrasting coverage of Kate to coverage of Meghan gained a LOT of traction here in the US and went a long way, IMO, to gaining sympathy for M from people who might not have thought about her before.
I think the worse the British press treats her now the more Americans will continue to feel sympathy and understanding for her. Katie Nicholl’s continued barbs will fall on deaf ears.
So which is it: is she a b-list actress that couldn’t handle the spotlight or is she some scheming social climber who knows exactly what she’s doing?
That is what the establishment: Meghan was a social climber who couldn’t handle her hazing (racist abuse) and proved that she didn’t fit in. She was supposed to bear it and make herself “humble” like in those tweets Charles’ Communications Secretary liked, and eventually maybe she could have a family order or the occasional bauble from the royal collection.
Why? Because it’s a 1000 year old institution and who does Meghan think she is? And they think someone British would have taken it and been grateful to just be included.
I think what Meghan and Harry couldn’t and shouldn’t have to handle was the treatment and lack of support she received by his family.
Exactly. This idea that Meghan and Harry have to take abuse and the constant moving of goals posts so the heirs can look better and for a media to make money. They said no, dipped, still successful and the British Media are salty about it.
But I thought she was an attention seeking social climber who always wanted to be the center of the limelight? Now you’re saying she couldn’t handle it. Why don’t you pick a side and stick to it Katie and stop hopping from one narrative to another.
Did anybody read what Eric Roberts said about Meghan? Very positive comments by him and he has much more weight than this froggy-eyed woman.
Hollywood can be nasty and yet again and again the people who have worked with Meghan have positive things to say about her. That weighs a lot more than a bunch of British tight asses complaining about archaic protocol that only applied to Meghan.
Yes, I saw that. He was a guest star on some episodes of the show. Talked about what a great group the Suits people were and of Meghan, “She was lovely every day”, among other things.
I thought she was supposed to be a conniving social-climber who wanted nothing more than the global spotlight?? lol, the more they talk the worse they sound.