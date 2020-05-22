“The full-length trailer for ‘Tenet’ looks amazing & confusing” links
  • May 22, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The full-length trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is here. I have no idea what this film is about but I really do want to see it. [Pajiba]
Drake apologized for calling Kylie Jenner a “sidepiece” on a years-old track. Ugh, this story is so… wrong. [Dlisted]
This Virginia Democrat is running an incredible ad. [Towleroad]
Julia Roberts fangirls Dr. Fauci. [LaineyGossip]
Katherine Schwarzenegger covers up her baby bump. [Just Jared]
Chloe Sevigny was always at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Queer Eye’s season 5 is almost here. [OMG Blog]
CBS bought John Krasinski’s Some Good News. [Jezebel]
Is anyone on Teen Mom OG in a functional relationship. [Starcasm]
The best Gucci Premiere looks of all time? [RCFA]

Happy Memorial Day weekend! We’ll still have stories on Monday! XOXO

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““The full-length trailer for ‘Tenet’ looks amazing & confusing” links”

  1. Mee says:
    May 22, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Isn’t this just Inception 2? Am I the only one disappointed that Denzel’s son isn’t a more nuanced actor. There’s no surprise to his cadence or how he says his lines. Oh well he’ll be fine. Nice to see Christopher Nolan acknowledge black actors exist. Only took him 30 years

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    Cedric Diggory, Gilderoy Lockhart, and Fleur Delacourt unite with John David Washington to save the world from Quicksilver and The Sovereign!

    Sorry, Harry Potter and the MCU have altered my perception of everything.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment