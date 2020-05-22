“The full-length trailer for ‘Tenet’ looks amazing & confusing” links

The full-length trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is here. I have no idea what this film is about but I really do want to see it. [Pajiba]
Drake apologized for calling Kylie Jenner a “sidepiece” on a years-old track. Ugh, this story is so… wrong. [Dlisted]
This Virginia Democrat is running an incredible ad. [Towleroad]
Julia Roberts fangirls Dr. Fauci. [LaineyGossip]
Katherine Schwarzenegger covers up her baby bump. [Just Jared]
Chloe Sevigny was always at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Queer Eye’s season 5 is almost here. [OMG Blog]
CBS bought John Krasinski’s Some Good News. [Jezebel]
Is anyone on Teen Mom OG in a functional relationship. [Starcasm]
The best Gucci Premiere looks of all time? [RCFA]
Happy Memorial Day weekend! We’ll still have stories on Monday! XOXO
John David Washington says that what Christopher Nolan does with #TENET will dictate 'the next 10 to 15 years of filmmaking' pic.twitter.com/d2Fukp9taB
— Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) May 22, 2020
Isn’t this just Inception 2? Am I the only one disappointed that Denzel’s son isn’t a more nuanced actor. There’s no surprise to his cadence or how he says his lines. Oh well he’ll be fine. Nice to see Christopher Nolan acknowledge black actors exist. Only took him 30 years
Cedric Diggory, Gilderoy Lockhart, and Fleur Delacourt unite with John David Washington to save the world from Quicksilver and The Sovereign!
Sorry, Harry Potter and the MCU have altered my perception of everything.
LOL I made the exact same correlation!!