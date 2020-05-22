Joe Biden is apparently vetting Amy Klobuchar for vice president

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair had a scoop on Joe Biden’s vice presidential sweepstakes. Biden has already said that he’ll likely wait until June to announce anything, and obviously he’s focused on vetting candidates now. It’s also somewhat assumed that Biden will be a one-term president no matter what, and that when and if he stands down, his vice president will basically be anointed as the Next One, the next big Democratic Party figure. The veepstakes feel much more important this year, which is why many of us are crossing our fingers for Kamala Harris. But Vanity Fair said that the “dark horse” choice for Biden might be… Amy Klobuchar. She ran for president this year and very few people liked her, but VF’s sources said that Biden thinks she could help him in the midwest. Sigh. She won’t. And I doubt she’ll be a contender for very long now that she’s being formally vetted:

Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, has been asked by Joe Biden to undergo a formal vetting to be considered as his vice presidential running mate, one of several potential contenders now being scrutinized by his aides ahead of a final decision, according to people familiar with the moves.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, Biden said “no one’s been vetted yet by the team” but confirmed the initial preliminary outreach to gauge interest is “coming to an end now.” Biden said the “invasive” vetting process will soon begin. When pressed on Klobuchar’s chances of making his running mate “short list,” Biden responded positively: “Amy’s first rate, don’t get me wrong.”

The request for information from potential running mates like Klobuchar “is underway,” a senior Biden campaign aide tells CBS News. If a potential contender consents, she should be poised to undergo a rigorous multi-week review of her public and private life and work by a hand-picked group of Biden confidantes, who will review tax returns, public speeches, voting records, past personal relationships and potentially scandalous details from her past.

Biden committed during a March primary debate to pick a woman as his running mate and has previously said the list of women is around a dozen.

[From CBS News]

Some people were invoking Tim Kaine’s name and claiming that he didn’t give Hillary Clinton anything as her VP choice, and that Klobuchar would be the same. Y’all need to STOP. Tim Kaine was and is a solid dude and a tremendously nice guy. Maybe he wasn’t a “demographic hit,” but the first woman to ever secure the presidential nomination could not have chosen anyone other than a white dude as her running mate. And Tim Kaine remains unproblematic! I’m just saying, here in Virginia, we’ve known and loved Tim Kaine for years. Um, is Amy Klobuchar loved anywhere? Where are these midwestern voters who think she would add something to the ticket? For the love of God, just pick Kamala!!

11 Responses to “Joe Biden is apparently vetting Amy Klobuchar for vice president”

  1. Lindy says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:02 am

    He better not. For fu*’s sake, he needs to pick a progressive, preferably a woman of color. If he picks Klobuchar then he’s more out of touch than I even thought.

    I hate our stupid political system. Sometimes I just want to give up on everything.

    Reply
    • Athyrmose says:
      May 22, 2020 at 10:05 am

      They’re just testing the waters.

      Reply
      • Enormous Coat says:
        May 22, 2020 at 10:09 am

        Exactly. Klobuchar won’t be the VP choice. She is being recognized. Maybe she will get a cabinet position though.
        Every time there is a minor announcement, people lose their minds and it plays into the false narrative advanced by Trumpers and Bros that he is dotty and out of touch. Campaigns (except for McCain’s 2008 campaign) vet lots of people.

  2. Elizabeth says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Nothing against Tim Kaine, but I would have definitely gone with someone from a major swing state myself. I mean, hindsight is 20/20, of course.

    Reply
  3. Ange says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:08 am

    I love Amy’s sharp wit. She’s hilarious.

    https://youtu.be/Cq5c4ca2pYQ

    Reply
  4. Ellen Olenska says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:09 am

    I just always hope that whenever he announces he also states who he’d want in his cabinet too…there were some amazing folks in the race and a lot of people would want to see more of them. And while I tend to agree with Klobuchar and I like her…VP is not the best spot for her in this race! Fingers crossed for Kamala.

    Reply
  5. Chica1971 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:09 am

    If he picks her instead of Warren or Harris, count on this PoC to stay home!
    She is not progressive and got a pass ( unlike Kamila) for her criminal justice platform. She brings nothing to the ticket. She make suburban white women,58% of them that went for Trump, comfortable. She is moderate,bright and good in debates but I don’t recall one of her plans. Hard pass.. she can be a cabinet member

    Reply
  6. Diana says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Kamala all the way!!!! I’d be happy with Elizabeth too. Ugh… we need a slam dunk! The world cannot take another trump presidency.

    Reply
  7. Deb says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Worst possible choice. She brings NOTHING to the ticket

    Reply
  8. Chrissy says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:13 am

    I think he’s probably vetting many potential female candidates.I’m hoping for Kamala and her Senate seat would probably stay Democrat.

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:14 am

    From what I’ve read, I don’t think Klobuchar is getting vetted any more than Harris, Warren or the others.

    Reply

