The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge were Bingo-callers for Welsh seniors

One of the first things I’m going to do when I get old is “get really into Bingo.” Bingo is so much fun! I can’t wait. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge think Bingo is fun too, and that’s why they were keen to be the Bingo callers – via Zoom – for seniors at the Shire Hall Care in Cardiff. They thanked the care workers at the nursing home, which is part of the larger “Thank You Care Workers” movement in the UK. Then Kate and William used their Bingo ball machine to call out the balls for a round of Bingo. Question: did Will and Kate already have the ball machine in their home, were they sent a machine or did they order it themselves?
“Six and two, tickety boo” cracked me up. Did that kind of Bingo slang come naturally to the Keens?
In case you’re wondering about Kate’s fashion, she did a rewear for this video. This was the LK Bennett “Madison” dress she wore to the polo game last year. The same event where she mostly ignored Meghan and Archie. I also saw some people questioning the multitude of Kate’s dresses while she’s on lockdown at Anmer Hall. Personally, I think Kate has probably warehoused her clothes at a secondary location for a while, I can’t imagine that she keeps her entire wardrobe housed in closets in Anmer and Kensington Palace. So is she pulling looks out of a warehouse, or does she have some kind of on-site closet complex at Anmer?
Is the British public waiting with bated breath for these Zoom calls or are they yawning like me?
These videos were cute at first now just seem like a way for the Keens to evade frontline work. Why didn’t Kate arrange a zoom fundraiser for her hospital patronage that just closed?
Right? I’m over them lol. This one was cuter than others, but still.
Weirdly I feel like Charles is doing much better with his quarantine work, but I guess he’s better at working overall, so it makes sense.
This was a better way to do zoom, but they still need to get their ass out of Anmer and do something more. The UK is starting to open up so there is no reason why they can’t go help at a food bank or some charity.
The second in line to the throne exposing himself and then potentially infecting the third in line? I’m sure the courtiers are rushing to make that happen.
Wow. Copying Matthew McConaughey. How Hollywood!
But it is very cute. The video is pretty adorable.
After the pandemic, they can keep doing it. Cuts down on the time away from the kids excuse to not work.
Is it odd that they haven’t helped out with food efforts or rather released photographs? They did for Charlotte and Sophie has done as well.
A bit tired/bored of these Zoom calls but this was a nice way to mix it up a bit. I’m sure these seniors appreciated especially as a lot of elderly are royalists so seeing their royals call out the numbers for an activity they like to do must have been a great thing for them.
Hopefully they’ll do similar things like this ie not just keep talking to people but doing fun things like this
It was a nice thing to do and it certainly played to their target audience.
It’s a cute idea, but I will never understand how they are so terrible at appearing even remotely like normal modern adults when it’s appropriate. Who on earth would sit down to “play” bingo via skype while wearing a sportscoat? You’re in your home, just wear a freaking sweater like a normal person. It’s like they can’t quite keep their inner robotic personalities from showing through, they are the royal version of Mitt Romney.
Have we ever seen William in a polo shirt or tshirt (other than when he is actually playing polo?) I just feel like he takes some aspect of being king way too seriously (button down shirt with jacket or sweater at all times) and other aspects (i.e. working) a lot less seriously.
The Penis With Teeth actually looks quite happy today, nice one. 👍
Zoom calls have been a godsend for the Cambridges. Maximum PR and goodwill for very little effort. I wonder what they’ll do once this is all over.
BINGO is super fun. I played every week as a kid with my great grandmother. Now the reservation where my family lives has high stakes bingo and it’s not as fun. It costs too much and the halls are huge. I’d rather sit in a church hall playing for $5.
I could think of a thousand other things the Cambridges could be doing.
Since they are not doing events why not auction off clothes for charity?
I’m sure the care staff appreciated this, but these Zoom calls are getting a little tedious to the point where I’m more intrigued by the current rumor going around that Will and Kate are either expecting their fourth child or have decided to try for a fourth child and are trying to work out how best to announce in light of the pandemic. Search “Billy And Katy Announcement”…
I also agree that photos from the polo match when Kate last wore this dress didn’t appear to show much interaction between her and Meghan and her newborn. Louis however was so cute and playful towards Meghan and Archie. He and Archie seem like very lively babies. It’s a shame they likely won’t grow up together.