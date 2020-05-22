Lana del Rey isn’t racist, she’s just ‘advocating for a more delicate personality’

I’ll be nice to Lana del Rey for a moment and say that her original statement about being the victim of double-standards in pop music had more nuance than many people wanted to admit. I think she was perhaps even making a valid point, but she just made it in a terrible way. Lana basically argued that Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have all had hit songs where they’re singing or rapping about sex, being sexy, dysfunctional relationships, or relationships which were likely physically or emotionally abusive. Lana was attempting to make the point that her music has always been about those subjects too, so why was she always being criticized for “glamorizing” abuse, abusive relationships and other subjects? That’s my kind-reading of what she wrote. But of course many people think that Lana was coming for their faves. Perhaps they had a point, because (as I said) Lana didn’t make her argument very well. She came across like she was saying she did that sh-t first and those artists (six of whom were women of color) copied her or followed in her path, or (at best) they were all the same and Lana was being punished for her whiteness and glamour.
After trending all day Thursday and being called out widely on social media, Lana released another statement on her Instagram comments and Stories:
In her original post, Lana del Rey called out fellow female stars Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, who “have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc.” She then asked if she can continue singing about her own dark past “without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”
“To be clear because I knowwwwww you love to twist things,” she wrote in the comments section of her post. “I f—ing love these singers and know them. that is why I mention them. I would also like to have some of the same freedom of expression without judgement of hysteria.”
Del Rey continued to defend herself via Instagram story, writing, “Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers. I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f—ing people. And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be. It’s exactly the point of my post—there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bulls—.”
The “Blue Jeans” singer continued to slam critics who thought she was calling out minority artists specifically. “By the way the singers I mentioned are my favorite singers so if you want to try and make a bone to pick out of that like you always do be my guest, it doesn’t change the fact that I haven’t had the same opportunity to express what I wanted to express without being completely decimated and if you want to say that that has something to do with race that’s your opinion but that’s not what I was saying.”
She concluded by writing, “When I said people who look like me—I meant the people who don’t look strong or necessarily smart, or like they’re in control etc. it’s about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman—thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful.”
“It’s about advocating for a more delicate personality” is so loaded. Despite what she says – and possibly despite what she thinks – she is actually advocating for white fragility and the protection of white fragility. “There are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race…” She’s talking about white women there, bro. I’m sorry, but I’m laughing – she’s saying that the culture doesn’t want to protect delicate, fragile white women or let them have a voice, which makes her mad because the culture empowers the voices of Beyonce, Cardi, etc. I can’t. This was a mess from Lana from start to finish. Big Gemini Season Energy though.
WOW okay this doesn’t help. Maybe I’m just not up on the narrative around Lana, but “I would also like to have some of the same freedom of expression without judgement of hysteria” sounds crazy overdramatic to me. I don’t disagree with her that she should be able to write about whatever she wants, but is she really this judged and hated for singing about these topics? I don’t think so, but I could be wrong.
If Taylor Swift said “I write love songs just like Beyonce and Camilla Cabello and shouldn’t be called out for that being the focus of my writing” she’d be raked over the coals. So no pass for Lana on this one either. IDK what the heck she’s talking about with advocating for a delicate personality, but it sure sounds racist to me.
Lana del ray sounds like shes out to lunch
or out of her tree, at this point her PR people need to tell her to staaaaahp digging to China
It’s not a protection of white fragility. Just fragility. You don’t have to be a badass to be able to express yourself, but these days the media seems to want to portray all women as strong to make for the years of leaving them out or forcing them to confirm to ladylike behavior. If everyone is forced to be strong, it’s the same problem but disguised differently: women are still confirming to specific roles, it’s just the details have changed.
If you engage your brain the media shouldn’t be able to ‘force’ you to do anything.
Except all the women she references, minus maybe Camila, have all taken tons of shit for the type of music they choose to sing about. Far more criticism than “delicate” Lane Del Rey.
This is basically the “choice” feminism argument..i.e. that as long as women are making their own choices it’s feminist to choose not to be a feminist.
I guess I would disagree on a lot of bases but especially because Lana has been (overall) lauded in the media and been incredibly successful. I really, really don’t see why she would have a big complaint. Not every single critic is going to love you, okay, but Lana has really been loved by so many, and many critics have really appreciated her work. She’s not an outcast.
On top of that, the women she mentioned have gotten criticized for their work around sexuality as well, some of them a lot more arguably than she ever has. It really comes off wrong.
This is where implicit bias and the inability to see one’s own white privilege is a huge problem. Her whole argument is problematic and full of dog whistles. This ain’t it, Bro!
Absolutely agree that she’s talking about her own white fragility. And whatever her intentions in her first post, she should not have acted like the referenced women aren’t criticized. Girllllll. Most of them by being women of color (and all of them by being women) are criticized on the regular for breathing. And their song lyrics and music. Having a #1 doesn’t change that they are as hassled as you.
The f*ck is a “delicate personality”? And why would anyone advocate for it? I sure don’t have one and let me tell you, if I was more girly, softer, quieter (and I’m assuming that’s what she means), I would go through life a lot breezier. I would also lose my sh*t at some point and have less fun but … I still don’t know what she’s talking about. Which, for a writer, is not great.
👏👏👏
I think it means more of a shy, introvert who typically is not good at advocating for themselves. Soft spoken and maybe gets into abusive relationships where they are dominated. I know a few friends like this and only one is white. That’s how I read it (when I read the full comments).
I fell into a Doja Cat black hole on YouTube yesterday and fell in love. She is amazing.
For someone who supposedly writes her own music she’s a horrible at articulating herself. That whole “delicate” bullshit is so coded. I’d like to say I don’t think she’s racist but she has somethings to unpack. My biggest question is why not name women who are more in her lane of “alternative” music (especially Billie Ellish) and have received mainstream success? Billie has a #1. Billie has GRAMMYS. These women never mention people who look like them in these criticisms and that’s suspect to me.
Why does she talk like her albums don’t sell? She may not be as big as the women she mentioned (which may her real problem) but she does fine. I always thought she was a critical darling so I do not understand why she feels picked on
So the women of color she named aren’t “delicate”? Stop talking little girl. You keep revealing your racism
Sigh. I love her music, but she is just so trying.
Side note, I think I read somewhere that isn’t her last name. Del Ray is an assumed last name to make her seem more Hispanic (i.e. different and exotical). Does anyone else remember reading this? Appropriation much? But then again I guess Ariana does the same thing.