The Queen might have to lay off staff or initiate pay cuts because of the economy?

One of the stories which should have gotten more attention this week was the one about Queen Elizabeth ordering construction workers to go back to work on the Buckingham Palace renovations in early May. The Queen and the government authorized a decade-long, £369 million renovation of BP in 2017, and the work was paused at the start of the pandemic. The story was that the Queen ordered workers to restart before the government lifted the lockdown though. So, it’s just a series of reminders: Liz doesn’t actually care about the peasants, Liz got the taxpayers to pay for her extensive palace renovation, and the Queen is still in lockdown at Windsor Castle, and she’ll be locked down there for months. All of which means that no one is allowed to pay to visit BP, which means the royal family’s tourism money is going to take a big hit in 2020.
From Queen Elizabeth’s extended self-isolation at Windsor Castle to Prince Charles’s positive diagnosis in March, the coronavirus crisis has already seriously affected the members of the royal family. Now, as officials and experts prepare for a long and painful downturn that could last beyond the country’s lockdown, the palace is preparing for how the crisis might affect their long term financial future.
According to the Sun, the head of the royal household, Lord Chamberlain Earl William Peel, sent an email to his staff about the palace’s uncertain financial future. In the email, he estimated that revenue from tourism would be down by a third over 2020. Usually, Buckingham Palace opens state rooms to the public when the queen goes to Balmoral for the summer, but last week they announced that the palace will remain closed, as will many of the other attractions managed by the household, from the Queen’s Galleries to Windsor Castle and the estates in London.
“The crisis has already tested our resilience, adaptability and preparedness in many ways and at all levels across the organization. It has also had a significant impact on the activities of the whole Royal Household,” he said in the email, which was viewed by the Sun. “Although the U.K. appears to be over the peak of infections, it remains unclear when measures such as social distancing will come to an end. We must therefore assume it could still be many weeks, if not months, before we are able to return to business as usual.”
According to the Sun, some palace aides are facing pay freezes and job cuts, in addition to an already in-effect recruitment freeze and halt to new construction. “Many staff are loyal and will do what they do for a pay cut. But the email went down like a lead balloon,” an aide said.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that these discussions have only just begun. “The whole country is very likely to be impacted financially by coronavirus and the Royal Household is no exception,” it read. “However, the time to address this will be when the full impact of the situation is clearer.” Over the weekend, the Sunday Times released their annual Rich List, and according to the queen’s net worth has decreased by £20 million since last year, due mainly to upkeep expenses on her portfolio of properties and the crash of the stock market, as her holdings are mainly in British blue-chip companies. However, they added, her stamp collection is still worth about £100 million.
I’ve always heard that royal staffers are paid abominably anyway, they just stick around because working for royalty looks good on a CV. And now they’ll have to take a pay cut? Because of the trickiness of how the Sovereign Grant is funded partially by tourism? I don’t know. It seems like the Queen could easily find *some* way to pay staff salaries at current rates, without having to fire anyone. That being said, I have no idea why royal households employ so many people anyway, so if staff needs to be culled, then so be it. But it looks kind of horrible if the Queen – one of the richest women in the world and the owner of a gold piano – is crying poverty and laying off staff.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
What’s the story about 50 million being donated for a new yacht? Why don’t they use that money?
If they lay off people now while continuing to live in ridiculous luxury and travel around by helicopter and private plane, will this finally stop the sycophancy?
This sounds like it can only be made up.
The Queen is vastly wealthy. If she does not look after her staff it will be the end of the Monarchy
Agreed- she could pay these workers if she truly wanted. No doubt.
Somehow this is Meghan’s fault. I can’t figure it out but somehow…
Is “the economy” what we’re calling Andrew’s chalet now?
This is the comment of the thread! 😂
I mean, I guess the other thing is – if tourism drops, are ALL those people needed? Will everyone even have a role to fill at that point?
It doesn’t look great, but it’s not the craziest thing to come out of the palace.
I was thinking that – if they aren’t opening the palace and the queen isn’t living there and is staying at Windsor with a “bare bones” staff (which probably isn’t all that bare bones) – they probably don’t need the same number of employees.
so it makes sense on the one hand, but on the other, its “bad optics.”
Bad optics is kind of her thing at this point!
Ugh, this isnt just the Queen but all wealthy people. The middle and lower class have stepped up every time there is a disaster, whether that be a devastating earthquake in Haiti, a tsunami in Thailand or wildfires in Australia. It’s time the filthy rich step up to save society, every billionaire should be donating half their fortune. Nobody who owns multiple mansions should be getting government benefits to pay their staff, those owners need to step up and do the right thing with their own money. If the rich let the middle and lower class flounder after covid there will be reckoning.
I personally believe we need to give these people a lot less money. If they have to downgrade their lifestyle so be it. I would also like more transparency with their finances and more “control” over who’s receiving, what and when.
If we can’t get rid of them because it’s too expensive or whatever then let’s reduce how much money we give them
And let’s use this pandemic to try and make a start towards paying the monarchy less.
The Queen doesn’t own a gold piano. The Queen doesn’t own any of the artwork, or Buckingham Palace, or Windsor Castle, or most of everything that’s inside them. She holds it in trust for the nation in her capacity as Sovereign. So she can’t just decide to sell anything, be it a piano or a Vermeer or a sofa – it would have to go through an Act of Parliament. It’s not that simple, and everyone who actually works in the Royal Household knows that.
Yes she does. She owns Balmoral and Sandringham and a whole bunch of other stuff outright, in her own name, not as part of the crown estate.
Of course she has less money. Someone has to pay the pedophilic raping prince’s debts
I want to hear more about this 100 million pound stamp collection. Like, postage stamps?
But will all these cuts really affect any of the Royal’s lavish lifestyles and spending habits? ..my guts says nope, they will continue to find ways to gobble up taxpayer money.
You think she will be dragged in the media like Victoria Beckham?
Isn’t one of the key justifications for keeping the royals around the fact that they generate a lot of tourism money? Do we get to suspend their privileges now too because they are not bringing in that tourist money? Can we lay-off the Queen and the rest of her grifter family?!