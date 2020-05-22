Volkswagen apologizes for their incredibly racist social media ad

Remember last year when there was suddenly a rash of fashion companies doing racist-as-hell things? And a few years before that, it was magazines (most European) doing racist and neo-colonialist editorials? Well, I hope this is not the 2020 trend: nonsensically racist car ads. Volkswagen released a short commercial this week and it is sort of horrifying:
In der neuen #VW-Werbung wird rein zufällig ein schwarzer Mann von einer weißen Hand hin und her geschubst und anschließend in ein Haus mit der Überschrift „petit colon“ geschnipst. Die ersten eingegeben Buchstaben ergeben das N-Wort. Ich könnte kotzen. pic.twitter.com/XnqSM41IIQ
— Felix Edeha (@FelixEd93) May 19, 2020
A big white hand pushing around a black man, then “flicking” him into a cafe called Petit Colon, translated to mean the Little Colonist. And the way the letters for “Der Neue Golf” (The New Golf) appear on screen, they first spell out the German n-word. Volswagen has apologized & pulled the ad. But how the hell did it get made in the first place?
Volkswagen has apologized for airing a racist ad on its social media channels, saying the public outcry was justified, as the company is “horrified” by the commercial. The Buenos Aires-set ad — which has since been pulled — began with a black man in a suit being pushed around by a larger-than-life white hand while cartoon-like sound effects played in the background.
Another large hand then entered the screen and moved the man around like a marionette before flicking him into a café called “Petit Colon,” which translates from French and German to little settler or little colonist in English. The clip was meant to promote the VW Golf 8, and was broadcast on the German automaker’s Instagram and Facebook as part of a larger series meant to depict a “love story” between a black man and a white woman, the BBC reported. The ad quickly drew criticism from social media users who criticized it as “racist garbage,” and others who declared that they would no longer buy Volkswagen vehicles.
“Hatred, racism and discrimination have no place at Volkswagen,” VW’s head of sales and marketing Jürgen Stackmann wrote on Twitter. “In this case, I will personally ensure full transparency and consequences.”
In an additional statement with the company’s head of diversity Elke Heitmüller, Stackmann acknowledged that the ad was racist, and said it “offends every decent person.”
“We understand the public horror about it. Because we are horrified ourselves,” the statement read. “We are ashamed of it and cannot explain [how it came about]… We will make the results and consequences of the investigation public.”
The statement acknowledged how the company was founded in the late 1930s under the Nazi regime, and said that’s exactly why Volkswagen is “resolutely opposing all forms of hatred, agitation and discrimination.”
“We apologize on behalf of Volkswagen AG to the entire public for this film,” it said. “And we especially apologize to those who feel personally hurt by the racist content through their own history.”
According to the BBC, the apology came after the company initially responded to criticism on social media by saying that the origin of the characters was irrelevant, and that it was “surprised and shocked” that the ad was “so misunderstood.”
… It was set in Buenos Aires? Argentina was one of the South American countries sending visas and offering citizenship to Nazis at the end of the war. That’s how South America – mainly Argentina and Brazil – became known as havens for Nazi war criminals. South America also has a largely colonialist history. So… yeah. I feel like Volkswagen knew what they were doing and they were trying to be racist. Let me correct that – some people (perhaps not ALL, but definitely SOME) knew what they were doing and they were actively trying to be racist garbage.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I think it’s part of this new, awful marketing goal: make something awful, get headlines, and apologize for it. I really feel like marketing companies are exploiting outrage culture just to get their clients in the press, and we all keep falling for it. I truly believe it’s intentional – not because the companies are racist per se, but because they’re willing to skirt the line for the publicity it offers.
Agreed. Nothing subtle about this. They knew what they were doing and the outrage it would prompt. So great that macroaggressions sell things! Who cares if they trade on the horrors of Colonialism and racism? 😡
This is an equally sound and sad theory. I wonder if that makes it .. better or worse. Doesn’t matter anyway. I hate this timeline with a passion.
It has to be purposeful. When ever this stuff happens, I just imagine a bunch of people around a conference room actually all approving this crap. It’s never unintentional.
VW was founded by literal Nazis. This is sad but hardly surprisingly considering their background. Not sure if most people don’t know or forget
Hello from germany, I did NOT know that and do rest assured, my equally clueless family (bunch of hardcore Volkswagen fanbois) will learn about this. I am raging right now.
I don’t understand this ad on any level. Normally I would chalk it up to batty-ass European sensibilities, but the big white hand makes me think of the Blue Meanie Hand.
So hello from germany, I … I really have no words. I .. I took a screenshot and it literally says N-ger when the characters start popping up and there is no forking way that this was a coincidence and it is also hard for me to believe that someone sneaked this in without anyone down the line noticing. What the actual fork.
Believe you me that this will not sit well with german people. They are going to regret this so badly. We’re idiots around here, but not like that.
My partner sells and loves Volkswagens and will be horrified when he sees this – I feel bad for the phone calls he may get, only because those calls should be going straight to Volkswagen execs, not the floor-level sales people at independently owned franchises. VW has spent so much ad money trying to rebuild trust after the diesel scandal, and now THIS?! What is wrong with these people?! How could ANYONE have EVER thought this was okay? Who approved this, and what are they saying behind closed doors that ISN’T being made into a commercial?
You know what’s worst about this? German twitter is rejecting this, turning the blame around: “This isn’t racist, but you are racist because only racists see racists things in innocent content”. From my rather short research (I cannot handle twitter in large doses) this seems to be the overwhelming thinking.
Disappointments galore.
I will have you know that we are all rassists here! Yes, I was as surprised as you are now.