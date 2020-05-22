Donald Trump goes without a mask & praises Henry Ford and ‘good bloodlines’

Donald Trump visited Michigan yesterday and it was just as awful as you’d expect. I think he went to Michigan on purpose as a not-so-subtle dog-whistle to his Nazi followers in that state, the same ones who stormed the state capitol building and shrieked at police officers to get their state’s businesses back up. Trump has a hate-boner for Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer too. So yeah, Bigly visited the Ford Motor plant. Gov. Whitmer has already ordered Michiganders to all wear masks when they’re out, and mask-wearing is company policy in the Ford plant too. So obviously, Trump didn’t wear one. He spoke to reporters and his mostly mask-wearing staff without a mask. TMZ did get their hands on one photo (from social media) of Trump wearing a mask behind-the-scenes, but TMZ said: “In true 8th grade fashion, he said he didn’t want to give reporters the satisfaction of seeing him with a mask.”
In addition to the mask issue, Trump went off-script during his speech. Perhaps he thought he was literally taking part in a Nazi rally, because he started talking about the “good bloodlines” at Ford. Henry Ford was notoriously a huge racist and eugenicist who believed in good white bloodlines too.
Donald Trump’s campaign to change the subject from the coronavirus pandemic took a bizarre turn on Thursday, as the president paused during a speech at a Ford Motor Company plant in Michigan to praise the “good bloodlines” of the family descended from the firm’s founder, Henry Ford, a notorious anti-Semite and favorite of Adolf Hitler.
In an apparent ad-lib, Trump looked up from his prepared remarks — which praised the firm for teaming up with General Electric to produce ventilators and face shields for medical workers — to observe that Henry Ford’s descendants, like the current chairman, Bill Ford, who had introduced the president, have “good blood.”
“The company founded by a man named Henry Ford,” Trump’s prepared text appeared to say, “teamed up with the company founded by Thomas Edison — that’s General Electric.” But when Trump came to Ford’s name, he looked up from the text and observed: “good bloodlines, good bloodlines — if you believe in that stuff, you got good blood.”
Trump has made no secret of his own belief that he inherited everything from intelligence to an ability to withstand pressure through the “great genes” passed on to him by his parents and grandparents. He has also frequently compared the importance of “good bloodlines” in humans to the breeding of champion racehorses, a view that overlaps in uncomfortable ways with those of eugenicists and racists like Ford.
It’s just… I…let’s not. I mean, Trump’s Nazi ramblings are not even the worst thing to happen this week. But Jesus Christ, this is awful.
Don't anyone doubt for a second that whoever wrote Trump's speech saying Henry Ford had "good bloodlines" knew Henry Ford wrote a pamphlet called "The International Jew: The World's Foremost Problem." This is the gaslit dog whistling this White House does. It's dark, scary stuff. https://t.co/uy1YuwBuOo
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 22, 2020
The President says the founder of Ford has good bloodlines.. If you’re not familiar with Henry Ford, I would encourage you to read more about him and specifically his actions during WW2 pic.twitter.com/vniaOSR2sX
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 21, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Yeah, he knew what he was saying. I know we all want to blame Miller, and I don’t doubt he could be involved, but Trump himself is a nazi from a family of nazis. And he is OBSESSED with bloodlines, so…
Wasn’t his father one of the gang of pro-nazi eugenicists that rolled with Ford?
They how or why did he allow Ivanka to marry Jared Kushner. Really, Trump is as convoluted in his thinking (if he thinks at all) as Katie Nicholl.
Maybe because the kushners are as corrupt and morally bankrupt as the trumps.
stephen miller in all his glory helped write that speech. it’s awful. and the example the president set for children and others by not wearing a mask is awful too.
My heart shatters. To have a United States president stand up and talk about “good bloodlines”, and in reference to FORD!!!??? If anyone knows their history this should shake you to your very core. This is dangerous and disgusting and also just so so deeply heartbreaking, that we are in a place where this is just not even that surprising. My heart truly shatters.
In the last few days, this Nazi has also gone after the three strong women who serve Michigan as Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General.
So he has officially arrived at “Blut und Boden”. It was a matter of time, honestly. Years ago I studied abroad and most of my friends were also doing their Erasmus semester. I was asked by some of them (all European) why we Germans are still so focused on WWII and the Holocaust. Our generation had, obviously, nothing to do with it. THIS is why. If you don’t remember, you’ll repeat the mistakes or you don’t recognize sh*t like that. There’s nothing subtle about it, it’s way past dog-whistles.
Deplorable. But I hope he keeps saying this awful stuff to hand the election to Biden
Yup, and I hope our Goddess Pelosi and brilliant Obama keep riling up his hair, more so than it could possibly be, so that he resumes his daily press briefings to reinstate his disapproval ratings! They surely get under his thin skin!
He’s clearly a Nazi but evangelicals still think he’s chosen by God to deliver Israel … I can’t even with the moral contortions people must be putting themselves through to continue to justify supporting Trump.
Most evangelist movements in the United States are white supremacist, that’s why. The entire movement is built on the idea of supremacy over other religions, hence why Trump plays up his “prophet” appeal and supports “religious rights.” Inevitably, it starts to include other forms of oppression.
For all the folks who are uncomfortable with the Nazi comparisons, that comment is about as Master Race as it gets and if you deny it, you should spend some time thinking about what a bad person you are.
How we are living in an age where a President in this country feels completely comfortable making a comment like this on national television? And with no repercussions.
I’m not sure I can handle much more.
Holy crap, that’s not dog whistling, that’s straight out of the white supremacist handbook.
There is a phot on line and an article. A photographer captured a photo of Trump during the short tour behind closed doors where he wore a mask briefly. NBC News is reporting it via twitter and the name
Of the photographer is being kept anonymous. In the photo Trump is wearing a black mask. There are some posting on that feed’s comment (on a photo of him in the mask with a photo of a superhero cartoon I’ve never heard of) asking who wore it better Trump or Common? My thoughts were great all these negative comments baby man will never wear a mask again now because his feelings were hurt and a mean bully took his photo. He’s such a child.
I tried to put a link but it’s a tweet and NBC photo. So not sure if it was ok.
Everybody should consider it clarified as to how he’s going to try to retake 2020 – on the same Nazi-esque platform he did in 2016. He’s just being more honest about it now. This is exactly how you get the next Hitler into office, and with the way the economy is going to suffer for the next few years, you can bet it will get to the point of violence as soon as he figures out which group to blame for it. Frankly, if he takes the elections in November along with a Republican Congress, people should start considering how to get out of America if they can.
Truly disgusting. Despicable. Nauseating. There’s nowhere on earth his bile belongs.
Not to be racist but I hope Joe Biden beats him.
Sounding like Voldemort with the “good bloodlines” nonsense. Vile, racist POS.
Everyone around the same age as Dump knows that Henry Ford was a Nazi supporter. It was widely publicized. So the bloodlines thing was intentional.
On a side note, Henry ford hired former Nazi soldiers to work as security guards in the Ford auto plants in the 50s. The plants were set up like the factories in Germany so they could watch over the workers at all times.
No redeeming value in this human being. I know I’ve mentioned David Cay Johnston before, and can only read a few pages of his book at a time. He studied Dumpty for over 30 years, has a strong knowledge of our tax system. It is so disheartening to see the pain he creates for others.