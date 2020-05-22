Donald Trump goes without a mask & praises Henry Ford and ‘good bloodlines’

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump visited Michigan yesterday and it was just as awful as you’d expect. I think he went to Michigan on purpose as a not-so-subtle dog-whistle to his Nazi followers in that state, the same ones who stormed the state capitol building and shrieked at police officers to get their state’s businesses back up. Trump has a hate-boner for Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer too. So yeah, Bigly visited the Ford Motor plant. Gov. Whitmer has already ordered Michiganders to all wear masks when they’re out, and mask-wearing is company policy in the Ford plant too. So obviously, Trump didn’t wear one. He spoke to reporters and his mostly mask-wearing staff without a mask. TMZ did get their hands on one photo (from social media) of Trump wearing a mask behind-the-scenes, but TMZ said: “In true 8th grade fashion, he said he didn’t want to give reporters the satisfaction of seeing him with a mask.”

In addition to the mask issue, Trump went off-script during his speech. Perhaps he thought he was literally taking part in a Nazi rally, because he started talking about the “good bloodlines” at Ford. Henry Ford was notoriously a huge racist and eugenicist who believed in good white bloodlines too.

Donald Trump’s campaign to change the subject from the coronavirus pandemic took a bizarre turn on Thursday, as the president paused during a speech at a Ford Motor Company plant in Michigan to praise the “good bloodlines” of the family descended from the firm’s founder, Henry Ford, a notorious anti-Semite and favorite of Adolf Hitler. In an apparent ad-lib, Trump looked up from his prepared remarks — which praised the firm for teaming up with General Electric to produce ventilators and face shields for medical workers — to observe that Henry Ford’s descendants, like the current chairman, Bill Ford, who had introduced the president, have “good blood.” “The company founded by a man named Henry Ford,” Trump’s prepared text appeared to say, “teamed up with the company founded by Thomas Edison — that’s General Electric.” But when Trump came to Ford’s name, he looked up from the text and observed: “good bloodlines, good bloodlines — if you believe in that stuff, you got good blood.” Trump has made no secret of his own belief that he inherited everything from intelligence to an ability to withstand pressure through the “great genes” passed on to him by his parents and grandparents. He has also frequently compared the importance of “good bloodlines” in humans to the breeding of champion racehorses, a view that overlaps in uncomfortable ways with those of eugenicists and racists like Ford.

It’s just… I…let’s not. I mean, Trump’s Nazi ramblings are not even the worst thing to happen this week. But Jesus Christ, this is awful.

Don't anyone doubt for a second that whoever wrote Trump's speech saying Henry Ford had "good bloodlines" knew Henry Ford wrote a pamphlet called "The International Jew: The World's Foremost Problem." This is the gaslit dog whistling this White House does. It's dark, scary stuff. https://t.co/uy1YuwBuOo — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 22, 2020

The President says the founder of Ford has good bloodlines.. If you’re not familiar with Henry Ford, I would encourage you to read more about him and specifically his actions during WW2 pic.twitter.com/vniaOSR2sX — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 21, 2020

