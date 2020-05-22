People: Matt Lauer ‘is on a mission right now to take down’ Ronan Farrow

There were rumors about Matt Lauer for years. Rumors about how he ran the Today Show offices like a rapist’s fiefdom, rumors about his infidelity and his predatory behavior around women. There were rumors that he got women fired when they wouldn’t sleep with him or when they threatened to talk. When Me Too stories began coming out in the fall of 2017, many of us felt like Lauer would be outed. And he was. On November 29th, 2017, he was fired due to Brooke Nevils accusation: she told NBC executives that Lauer had sexually assaulted her at the Sochi Olympics. And he was gone. We didn’t know Nevils’ name at the time, and tons of outlets jumped on the reporting in those weeks. Other victims told their stories to the New York Times, the NY Post and other outlets, and their stories were horrifying.
Still, it was Nevils’ story that got Lauer fired, and it was Nevils who went to Ronan Farrow to give her first-person account of what happened in Sochi and beyond. Ronan Farrow reported her story fairly in Catch and Kill, and Lauer released victim-blaming and misogynistic statements in his defense (about Nevils alone, not the multitude of other victims he left in his wake). Then over the past week, there’s been a weird move in media circles to, like, suggest that Farrow’s reporting sucked? It’s all very vague. Then Lauer wrote a horrendous op-ed on Mediaite about how Farrow sucks and he doesn’t have any credibility, etc. Now People Magazine – an outlet which has always been too friendly to Lauer – had this story:
Matt Lauer’s lengthy op-ed denying the rape allegation against him is part of his “whole mission” to “clear his name,” a source close to the disgraced Today show anchor tells PEOPLE.
“In Matt’s mind, he’s focused on not being labeled a rapist,” the source says. “Matt cares so much about what people think about him — even though he might not want to admit that.”
Last fall, former NBC employee Brooke Nevils alleged in Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators that Lauer anally raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. “It was non-consensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” she told Farrow in Catch and Kill. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.” She also said in the book that she had more sexual encounters with Lauer back in New York City, telling Farrow: “It was completely transactional. It was not a relationship.”
In a lengthy op-ed for Mediate published on Tuesday, Lauer, 62, said he was “falsely accused of rape” and slammed Farrow’s reporting in his best-selling book, claiming the Pulitzer-winning journalist did not properly fact-check certain allegations.
“He’s on a mission right now to take down Ronan,” the source continues. “He blames Ronan for getting him labeled a rapist. Matt completely believes it was a consensual affair, no different from what many powerful people do, but that he’s had to suffer the consequences like nobody else.”
The source adds of Lauer’s fall from grace: “He was making $30 million a year and was taking helicopters from Long Island into work, four days a week. Now he’s got nothing.”
“Now he’s got nothing…” but his freedom, access to his children, the ocean, a Hamptons mansion and more. Motherf–ker belongs in jail but he’s pissed off that one of his victims spoke on-the-record to Ronan Farrow. What would he do if additional victims came out and gave on-the-record interviews? Anyway, I’m not saying Farrow is a perfect person or a perfect journalist or any of that, but Farrow has so much more credibility than Lauer and that’s not going to change for a very long time.
I hope Ann Curry is in the corner clutching her receipts. He’s a monster and deserves none of the respect Or platform he’s calling for.
Lauer is so narcissistic he doesn’t realize he’s setting fire to himself. I’m sure he has more victims and I hope this causes them to come forward.
I’m confused about the timeline here, but didn’t Brooke go to NBC BEFORE catch and kill came out? I’m not sure at what point she was talking to Ronan, but didn’t Catch and Kill come out in 2018? So Ronan wasn’t the reason Matt Lauer was fired, not directly. You could argue that due to Ronan’s investigation and reporting Brooke felt like she could finally go to NBC execs, but its not like Matt Lauer was fired AFTER catch and Kill was published, right?
Or is my timeline mixed up? Harvey Weinstein was “outed” in 2017, right? The all black dress Golden Globe was Jan 2018, right? So Ronan’s reporting on HARVEY came out before Matt was fired, but not any reporting on Matt Lauer.
Besides, I think we all know that NBC wasn’t going to fire Matt Lauer because there was one accusation. There have been multiple accusations, and they were credible, and NBC knew it.
All that to say -I was never anti Matt Lauer before this, I actually didn’t get the Matt Lauer hate, but now I’m so disgusted and horrified by his behavior that I’m embarrassed that I DIDNT get the Matt Lauer hate.
Good luck, Matty, you sleazy despicable rapist. Not. In the ideal world you’d be in jail now, sick with Coronavirus, but hey. Farrow’s reporting is impeccable.
The only thing about this that doesn’t infuriate me is that he’s clearly in a miserable self-pitying prison of his own mind. Clearly he has learned nothing, and now he’s trying to break out of it, appealing to any MRA dude who will sympathize with “gotcha” cunning. Trouble is nobody needs or wants him back—he had won the lottery by being in the position he was in, but he still thinks he deserved that paycheck and recognition.
How much money do you think Lauer paid for that hit piece on Farrow? I’m not joking. I read it and it’s pretty much just fluff. It doesn’t call into question anything substantive from Farrow’s reporting. (Which was thoroughly fact-checked).
Wow, he really sounds like the Steve Carrell character from The Morning Show. He’s deluded and entitled.
Lauer is who the Steve Carrell character is ‘loosely’ based on.
It would be good if more of his victims went on the record, but that would be too hard on them, especially if it happened at work, because they probably don’t want to ruin their careers. A lot of young women get pulled in by predators like Lauer and Roger Ailes, and you lose the ability to pay your rent went you speak up or say no. Ronan Farrow can take care of himself.
Men’s rights dudes will support Lauer. I wouldn’t be surprised if some smaller outlets hire him because a lot of men think that this type of behavior is about consensual sex rather than abusing power to pressure women into non-consensual sex and hiding rape.
He may get a break, yet another one, as guilty white men so often do. Ousted sexual assaulter/”reporter” Bill O’Reilly was out and about recently quoted as saying the people who died from Covid19 “were on their last legs anyway.” So he’s being quoted and is probably going to be resuscitated again like all the other dirty bastards such as Flynn, etc. It’s not only cats that have 9 lives, it’s predatory, arrogant white men (small caveat: there are two sexual predators on the Supreme Court now, one white and one black). And one is now president! Can’t keep a bad white man down!
Can’t he just retire with his millions and go the f away? It’s not like he’s living on unemployment and food stamps! He is a millionaire many times over and will never see any jail time. Move to the Hamptons and shut the f up!
Where’s Kathy Lee and Katie Couric who are all “he was nice to me so I consider him still a friend”??
And Meredith Viera knows soooo much. Why isn’t she talking?
Is Matt Lauer still powerful?
Why did Mediaite even give this creep a platform?
Matt Lauer is delusional.
How can I be a rapist? I didn’t hold a knife to her throat. I wasn’t in an alley. And I’m white.
I wonder is Lauer is friends with the person that wrote that weird NYT piece on Ronan recently? Or maybe he paid him?
These two things coming out so close can’t be unrelated, right? Actually three things if you count paps suddenly getting a clear shot if Lauer and his tattoo
