Accused rapist Matt Lauer thinks Ronan Farrow is the one with a credibility problem

I’ve been paying attention to the growing “media fight” over Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker and the New York Times. I haven’t had the energy to cover any of it because honestly, I feel like we’re all going through some dumb quarantine madness. Twitter peeps keep trying to cancel people for no reason other than boredom, and this is just like an elite-media version of that. To recap, Ronan Farrow used to work for NBC News, and that’s where he started researching the then-allegations regarding Harvey Weinstein. NBC tried to shut him down, so Ronan took his research and his story to the New Yorker. Farrow and the New York Times’ Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey ended up breaking the Weinstein story wide open within about 48 hours of each other.
Farrow then used his clout to continue reporting on Me Too stories across Hollywood and the media. Through his time at NBC and his research on Weinstein, Farrow kept coming across stories about Matt Lauer too. Farrow ended up including those stories in his book Catch and Kill. Farrow also interviewed the woman whom Lauer (allegedly) raped. While Lauer had already been gone from NBC for a while at that point, the new interview put everything that went on behind the scenes at NBC in sharper relief. It made Lauer and NBC executives look like a bros’ club of rapists, basically.
So, what now? Farrow is just doing his thing and I have no doubt that victims still come to him and that he diligently researches their stories. It’s gotten to the point where a lot of powerful men are very afraid of what Farrow will release next. Which is why it was odd to see the New York Times’ Media/Business section do a lengthy article called “Is Ronan Farrow Too Good to Be True?” Ben Smith vaguely theorized that Farrow is not a traditional journalist, he’s a “resistance journalist,” and that’s bad because… reasons. You can read it here if you’re so inclined. The NY Times piece was widely panned and some media-watchers even theorized that the Times was trying to get ahead of some Farrow story about a NY Times figure who might be a rapist or harasser or something – that sort of “smear him before he tries to expose you” thing. People were placing bets on which NYT editor or journalist was about to get Farrow’d.
I don’t know what I was expecting to come next, but it certainly was not… Matt Lauer arguing that actually, Ronan Farrow sucks. Matt Lauer, an accused rapist, is out here trying to smear the messenger. He tried to smear his alleged rape victim last fall, which reminded everyone that he is actually extremely vile. Lauer argues in his Mediaite guest column that Farrow’s reporting has “faced so little scrutiny,” and what Farrow says about NBC and NBC people can’t be taken seriously when he’s basically a disgruntled ex-employee. Basically, Lauer wants us to believe that none of Farrow’s reporting should be believed because ~reasons~ and how dare Farrow have the nerve to report on a woman who, of her own free volition, went to Farrow to tell her story. 2020 is just the worst, right?
Matt Lauer: Why Ronan Farrow Is Indeed Too Good to Be True (Opinion) https://t.co/j3Hzdnhz1v
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 19, 2020
All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself.
— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 19, 2020
Matt Lauer raped my friend @BrookeNevils and is now trying to rewrite history. He should never have been given a platform to try and make people see him as something other than what he is: a rapist pic.twitter.com/0nKSBUaN6A
— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) May 19, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yesterday I saw the article, and read it, I had the feeling they are not saying Ronan Farrow is not that good, but that he makes up some additional stories, to have a better story to sell.
The problem is that around the world the NYT has credibility.
It use to have credibility, but now it’s one step up from the New York Post.
Still thinking about the writer of op-Ed pieces that tried to get a university professor fired, because he was likened to a bedbug.
I’m of the theory that this is about something Ronan is working on that involves someone at the NYT.
I read Catch and Kill and I was surprised at how fact-checked everything was – part of that was NBC roadblocking him, and it came back to hurt them, IMO. They didn’t accept that he had two sources, he had to have 5 saying the same thing, etc. They kept saying he didn’t have enough to air the story so he kept finding more and more and more. then once it went to the new Yorker it felt like it was fact-checked again ad nauseum.
I don’t think he’s perfect and I’m sure he’s made some mistakes along the way, but I feel like the reporting in the New Yorker and Catch and Kill is about as solid as it gets.
(btw if you haven’t read Catch and Kill you should. It made me feel gross for watching NBC, to be honest.)
Seconding your comments on Catch & Kill. The podcast is also brilliant and a great complimentary piece to the book – I expected it to be a short-form retelling of the book, but it’s not. Also delves much deeper into some of the characters. If you haven’t also listened to that, I would highly recommend it.
He is a rapist. A sexual predator. How was he given a platform to litigate his own case?! Who the hell thought that was a good idea?
[Side note: I love Ronan Farrow. His interview on the Dax Shepherd podcast is worth a listen. Also, he and his partner, Jon Lovett are the cutest. The actual cutest. Love them!]
He is a white man, so he will get more chances to rape again.
I love Ronan and Jon, too. Jon is so damn funny but also brings such incredible insight to almost everything he talks about, especially the deadly serious stuff going on right now. He’s been such a light for me since Trump got elected and even more so now during quarantine.
And yeah I agree that no one should be giving Lauer a platform.
Jon Lovett is so funny, insightful, and intelligent. They make a great couple.
“He is a rapist. A sexual predator. How was he given a platform to litigate his own case?! Who the hell thought that was a good idea?”
my exact reaction.
well, after “SHUT UP RAPIST”.
I love that the private investigator looking for dirt gave up on following Jon because they thought he was too boring
Curious about the agenda of the dumbass who published the lauer bullshit. Does Lauer have something on them or are they just pro-rapist?
Clicks. Making excuses for white men. Both sides! That’s it.
I read the NYT article several days ago and my only take away was that some powerful men with shady histories were attempting a take down. It’s historically difficult to get rape victims to go on the record and nearly impossible to get cooperation from witnesses but he managed both.
GTFO with your BS smear
Ronan looks completely angelic in that top photo.
He always does, imo, lol.
As ever, the white man falls up and he still isn’t happy and wants to be the victim.
How about you just call not being in jail for rape a win and keep your f*cking gob shut about pretty much anyone’s credibility?
Up next from Matt Lauer, a think piece on how Trump is just “misunderstood” probably.
The absolute audacity of this rapist! Like, who asked you? Who cares what you have to say, you worthless piece of sh*t?
I cannot wait to listen to Lovett or Leave it, Jon is going to tear him a new one!
Yeah, Ronan is close to something, it seems. Also, the writer of the NY Times article used to be the editor of Buzzfeed so he wouldn’t be my go-to for an article about journalism ethics.
Whenever there’s an even mildly anti-Woody article in the Times, the comment section is full of pro-Woody older New Yorkers who slam Mia and her family. It’s weird.
As for the New Yorker, you basically have to have video, sworn statements, and DNA samples to get past their fact checkers and publish something.
So, what do they want him to do, exactly? Slam the door on a rape survivor because he already wrote that story? Ludicrous.
I love the notion that the name “Farrow” sends a little ripple of fear around board rooms everywhere. GOOD.
I saw a tweet a few years ago that basically said “Live your life like Ronan Farrow will find out what you did.” Solid advice tbh.
I know Matt Lauer is almost sort of an aside in this article to talk about a larger media feud, but can I just say that I have never hated someone who I do not know personally and is not even an actual part of my life as much as Matt Lauer? I wish he would f*ck off. Of course, in classic textbook narcissism, he won’t on his own and is also badmouthing everyone else for all the things that have happened to him. He’s the kind of dude who would siphon milk from his mother’s teat and then blame her for being dry. Jesuuuuuuus.
After the Weinstein report broke in the NY Times & then Ronan’s Catch & Kill in New Yorker, I knew it was a matter of time before a story was going to break on Matt Lauer. There had been whispers about him for a long time. If anyone read gossip blogs, you knew he wasn’t a good guy. So, Matt is just pissed he got caught. He’s lucky he’s not in prison.
He’s disgusting. I saw him as one of the biggest misogynists in media BEFORE this all came out. He’s absolutely a rapist. I read the woman’s account. That’s rape, and for god sakes he raped her until she passed out. He’s an animal. And it really has nothing to do with Farrow.
Omg! Thanks Darla. Sometimes I avoid the accounts because it so disturbing. Lauer always gave me creep vibes so it wasn’t hard to believe the allegations. Now he disgusts me even more.
Team Farrow Forever
Matt Lauer. Mr Electric Office Door Lock. Sure, Jan.
I’ve got a sofa he can borrow to take all the seats. (I didn’t say it was at my house!)
Every time I see Ronan Farrow I reassess whether he could possibly be Frank Sinatra’s son. Answer is always the same! I think his Sinatra-ism is getting even stronger.
I read Jon Lovett as Jon Lovitz ha ha ha
OKAY I WAS RAKING MY BRAIN over the name and I was picturing Jon Lovitz’s face lmao. Nothing wrong with Jon LovITZ but I could not picture Ronan Farrow with him and was genuinely confuzzled 🥴.
OMG I was doing the same thing!
Look for a picture of Mia Farrow’s father.
By the way Ronon is a great singer.
Matt Lauer has turned out to be a very good actor.
He has been acting as if he is not a vile, disgusting creature.
And, he has been so good at this act, that for many years he was highly paid and fawned over.
The entitlement, the huge ego, the I do what I want no matter how it shatters others lives, shame and heartbreak he has brought to his now Ex-wife..Sickening.
Go away from public eye and stay away. STFU Matt Lauer!
I finished reading Catch and Kill a few weeks ago. It had a flair for the dramatic, which made it an interesting read. But things did not feel made up.
The problem with the NYT putting this out is that they are now helping to discredit journalism in a political climate that’s already trying to cast doubt on media to protect powerful men. Ronan Farrow is disliked exactly by the type who cry fake news all the time. And those types and a certain president, would rejoice the “cancelation” of Farrow, and use this as ammo to say the NYT is bought and sold by the elite.
Journalists, stick together! This article feels like an inside job. Ronan must be on to something.
Highly recommend reading catch and kill. Also, Matt Lauer can f*** right off.
When I saw the Mediaite headline come across twitter, I seriously thought it was a joke. Like the, “did a dog write this?” gag. I can’t believe it was true. FU, Matt Lauer.
I haven’t read the book but I did read the original article as well as the one by Kantor and Twohey. I have no reason to doubt either and nobody has been sued, right?
What I found interesting is that this morning there was an article on this entire thing (the “takedown” piece by Smith as well as opinions published in the Washington Post etc.) online at a major German newspaper. The article came to no conclusion. But it was there and that was pretty unusual and I don’t know what to make of that.
What I think happened is that either people (men) think of Farrow as the guy who ruined the boys club’s good time or they are confusing investigative journalism with a court case. It was a book, not a court judgment.