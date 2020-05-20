Alison Roman has been ‘suspended’ from her biweekly NY Times food column

Alison Roman started a “feud” with Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo two weeks ago. She called out both women in a recent New Consumer interview, implying that they were sellouts who just hired people to run their giant empires. Roman spoke about them in the context of her own hipster qualms about selling out and doing a line of kitchen stuff. The backlash was immediate, and Roman was called racist for specifically name-checking two women of color. Chrissy Teigen made several long-winded statements about it, and Roman tested out a few different apologies, one of which acknowledged her privilege. Kondo didn’t say sh-t, and good for her. That was the right move, because Chrissy subsequently made an ass of herself and she got called out almost immediately anyway. But the fact remained: Alison Roman is an a–hole. And now she’s been suspended from her NY Times column… at least that’s what it sounds like:
Two weeks after making comments about Chrissy Tiegan and Marie Kondo that sparked widespread criticism, the New York Times has suspended chef and food writer Alison Roman’s biweekly column.
The Times said in a statement to Daily Beast that Roman’s column is “on temporary leave,” though it did not offer any reason, nor did it say how long the “leave” will last. Known for her bestselling books “Dining In” and “Nothing Fancy,” Roman has written her column for the NYT food section since 2018.
It doesn’t surprise me. The only thing that surprises me is that the Times didn’t explicitly say that they were suspending Roman. Maybe they’re leaving room for her to say that the leave of absence is her decision, or they’re leaving the door open for her to return. Considering how 2020 is garbage, they’ll absolutely give her a chance to come back, right?
I’ve thought a lot this weekend about my interview and the things I said. I know this is a lengthy note (succinctness has never been my strong suit). I appreciate you taking the time to read. pic.twitter.com/3iGAyN3c9d
— alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 11, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
If Allison Roman’s not careful, this marks the beginning of the end of her career. I still remember how Paula Dean’s career slowly disintegrated and the rest is history.
Paula Deen is still very much alive and kicking. Unfortunately. I wonder how that diabetes drug spokesmodel campaign worked out for her.
Her cooking is totally derivative of black southern cooking, and she would love to go back to the plantation days – with herself as the mistress of the plantation. And her two derpy sons as her henchmen.
I was hoping her career would tank! But it only took a financial/popularity hit and now she is still a thing, I’m sorry to say.
Bless her heart!
Beautiful comment, I choked on my tea at your “henchmen” line. I also hoped so much that she would tank but I think the election of Donald Trump proved that she’s got way too many people on her side.
This! Paula has zero subtlety. She wishes she was Scarlet O’Hara and is too dumb to understand she needed to keep that to herself. She still has some ride or dies, but her power is greatly diminished.
Good. She so desperately wanted to come off as ~*~*REAL*~*~ and cool and soooo above the mainstream.
Chrissy has had plenty of bad behavior over the years. But attacking two Asian women who have found mainstream success is such a bad look. Take away the shit that Chrissy has done and said, and whether or not you like her – she’s become successful. She’s hustled to get there. Yes, her marriage definitely helped, but she’s selling her persona and people like it. Marie Condo has created a product line that works with her branding – and she’s become successful. I have no idea why she thinks it’s so cool for her to shit on that, especially when she’s done PLENTY of paid promotion herself. Beyond that, I find it really laughable that she didn’t even bother to acquaint herself with the people who were EPs on her show.
And if we’re going to talk shit about career beginnings, Roman started with Buzzfeed. Let’s not pretend that that’s some sort of prestigious position that allows her to turn her nose up at others.
At the end of the day, the racist white girl is going to be forced to take a break after her second, professionally written apology. Then when the coast is clear, they’ll bring her right back because at the end of the day, white people will always get a pass.
Poor Becky.
LOL the timing and shade of this comment has me rolling Carol…
XO
Wow, America moves fast! In the UK, if you say awful things and negative attention for it, it actually helps your career and get you more exposure e.g. Lawrence Fox, Danny Baker.
Many columnists in the tabloids are literally paid to say outrageous things for negative attention; it’s a sure fire way to get a regular column in a right-wing rag.
Woah. Taking things too far.
Why do you think so?
In this situation, I think it’s a mistake and learn kind of scenario. She was held accountable, she delivered a comprehensive apology, taking it as far as making it personal. We progressives get at each other’s throat as if we don’t make mistakes ourselves. Of course we do. Anyways. I can’t explain it eloquently. And the “oh so you ‘re ok with racism”, my gosh. Aren’t they so pure and morally righteous at all times.
How so? Should there be no consequences for specifically attacking Asian women by using racist tropes to mock their accent and then referring to them as “a bitch.” Is that behavior acceptable in your professional settings?
Agreed. Cancel culture has gone too far.
Taking an Indian dish and calling it The Stew bothers me. I think Alison Roman is a dime a dozen and since it was her behavior that screwed up her image and negatively impacted her employer, I don’t care that this affects her career.
She showed so much arrogance until she realized she couldn’t condescend her way out of it. She only apologized because she couldn’t make it go away.
I read her interview. It’s bad in general.
The NYT loves to play the Both Sides game so yeah, she’ll be back once this dies down.
The suspension is probably for her own good. They’re giving her time for the scandal to blow over. If she were to release a new recipe now, it would be ‘tainted’. Notice they said *temporary* leave. They’re not firing her. She’ll be fine.
First world problems.
Do not give a flying rats arse about the majority of these folks who spend their days on social media.
I honestly think Chrissy Teigen would curl up to die if she was forced to be quiet and alone with herself without mirrors for 7 days straight.
I mean, I’m glad she got called out but I still think this is something she can truly apologize and learn and grow from. I also think it is ironic that the NYC which has conservatives publishing some wild race-based claims(that the paper barely backed away from) actually came down on her at all. I guess that a woman who does a crappy thing is always easier to push than a man who does a truly reprehensible one?
The NYT is such a messy and disappointing publication.
The New York Times is like any other institution. It was created in a Patriarchal, racist society and reflects that … as do many other institutions. It is hardly reason to call it messy and disappointing. The New York Times has some really well written, well thought out articles. It addresses climate, science and the environment. I wish my City newspaper had half the credentials of The Times. I saw an interview with the Editor of the Times and it was fascinating. He talked about the fact that he never has had a close relationship with the President as his job is to critique the President’s work and the two don’t align. He has worked while more than one President was in office … he seemed very eloquent and ethical.
I don’t know sunny … I just think some of the reporting seems valid and intelligent. Is the whole thing messy and disappointing? Reading through the comments on some of the articles, they are respectful and thoughtful and interesting. I know all institutions could do with major changes with regards to equality but I do think that paper has some valid articles to offer.
Pretty sure if she was such a douche in a public article she is probably worse in private. When people like that mess up I’m sure a host of people in the background were like “time to see this Karen get taken out by the manager”.
She will still get work though. People still love dishes like The Stew and aren’t so scared of the food as long as it’s called that instead of curry. LOLOLOLOL
Literally this scandal is the only reason I know about Alison Roman or whatever her name is. I hope she learns and does better so the next time I hear about her it’s not a hot mess.