Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter, responding to Alison Roman’s apology

This ^ is how I imagine Chrissy Teigen swanning back onto Twitter after 72 hours of shenanigans which left her deleting offensive old tweets about black children and temporarily making her Twitter account private after she was called out on her bullsh-t. There will always be people who like Teigen no matter what, and I get that. But I never have. I also don’t think it’s a good sign that her moment of self-reflection was so brief, nor do I think it’s a good sign that her Trump-like itchy Twitter fingers couldn’t wait to go back online.
To recap, chef Alison Roman did some white-lady hipster gatekeeping and called Chrissy a sellout. Chrissy then released a statement, only to be called out by other Twitter peeps about all of the times she’s bullied people and talked sh-t about children and teenagers. Chrissy made her Twitter private… for about 24 hours. She’s already back. She released a new statement about the Alison Roman situation and what she (Chrissy) has learned from this ordeal. She did that in response to a statement made by Roman, below:
I’ve thought a lot this weekend about my interview and the things I said. I know this is a lengthy note (succinctness has never been my strong suit). I appreciate you taking the time to read. pic.twitter.com/3iGAyN3c9d
I appreciate the late soul-searching from Roman, as well as her acknowledgement of her privilege. Here’s Chrissy’s response:
thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!
I don’t agree with the pile-on, ppl waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the ppl who say u were right & never needed to in the first place – there are so many different types in this kind of situation & tbh, I just want it to be over
I think we are alike in so many ways. I remember the exact time I realized I wasn’t allowed to say whatever popped in my head-that I couldn’t just say things in the way that so many of my friends were saying. Before, I never really knew where I stood in the industry, in the world. Eventually, I realized that once the relatable “snarky girl who didn’t care” became a pretty successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, I couldn’t just say whatever the f–k I wanted. The more we grow, the more we get those wakeup calls.
Oh! but how I still think some of those things. I just maybe don’t unleash on my peers on super public platforms lol. I often comment about how I wish I could get away with what I used to, now, but the truth is, I don’t. I’ve learned a f–kton from my years being watched (& read) and I can really say it makes you a better person! It makes u think about the impact of what u say/who it might hurt.
I still think you are incredibly talented. And in an industry that doesn’t really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at a time, I feel like all we have are each other! And honestly, for the past few days, every time I saw a shallot I wanted to cry, but I do appreciate this and hopefully we can all be better and learn from the dumb sh-t we have all said and done.
To be fair, Chrissy and Alison and everyone else CAN say whatever the f–k they want to say. They just can’t be free of the consequences of those words. Which is the bigger problem, in both of their minds. Alison Roman wanted to be a racist hipster gatekeeper to “sellout” women of color AND she wanted people to kiss her ass for those opinions. Chrissy Teigen wants to live her life online and talk sh-t about everyone and everything AND she wanted people to kiss her ass for those opinions. Turns out, they did have something in common after all.
Ok, great – I’m glad they both did some soul searching. I still don’t want to have anything to do with either of them. This drama is exhausting.
Well that’s a nice ending to that story!
“I appreciate the late soul-searching from Roman, as well as her acknowledgement of her privilege”
I mean… don’t you think that could be pretty hollow considering it seems like she JUST realized that Chrissy had signed on to be an Executive Producer on the show she was talking about in the interview? That, to me, makes it sound like she’s either trying to hang on to a deal, or she’s been given orders to walk it back.
Regardless of her apology, I find it pretty suspect that she felt it appropriate to take swings at two Asian women – she could have easily called out Goop who has literally bought herself this other insane sell out career as a guru or whatever. She goes on about how taking down women isn’t her thing… directly after taking down women. Roman literally has done partnerships with JCrew and Madewell. None of her ranting made any real sense, and it shows a huge hypocritical bias, and maybe some jealousy. She might be incredibly talented. But that was just all around lame.
Honestly, I think one factor was also that Goop’s target audience/market is simply also hers. That’s what she aspires to whether she admits it or not. So alienating that demographic and the patron saint of rose quartz is probably a bad idea. The only target market I belong to is Marie Kondo’s. So I’m doubly upset. I can see how that would be a factor.
I want to be compassionate and let the apology be whatever it is and continue moving forward with my life ignoring all of these people (no shade to Marie Kondo, I just haven’t gotten to her product yet. But if someone can inspire me to overhaul the depression-induced chaos of my bedroom, I’ll take it!), but something about this does read the wrong way to me. I don’t know, but I think you touch on it with the hypocrisy of someone doing campaigns for major mainstream retailers and then having the gall to call out others for the same. I do appreciate her acknowledgement of her racism and white privilege, but the people holding her accountable will have to see what actions come from that acknowledgement — her words mean nothing without action which will include not calling a “curry” a “stew,” and surrounding herself with a diverse array of voices in her production circle. She says she’s doing this all on her own, and it shows — had she had a diverse team, this might have been avoided. Or maybe she can go back to the incubator and really self-reflect and try again. I don’t think anyone is owed stratospheric success, and some mistakes are too big for iOS press releases.
Errr … yeah, Roman’s apology is good. I hope she means it. Chrissy thinks it’s all about not saying offensive things out loud? That’s not the problem. The problem is that those are her genuine thoughts. Well, this is still one of the better endings to celeb fights.
Chrissy needs to limit her true comments to friends and not tell the whole world who will judge her harshly. Roman’ s apology was well written, and a collaboration with someone who is inves$ted in her career. I’m pretty sure both women were telling the truth the first time.
I’m in the U.K. so I don’t know what Teigen is actually famous for (other than being married to John Legend) but her face is SO plastic!!
A fully-grown woman picking on two children? :/
This. She really looks nothing like her original self, and she looked fine before. I’m really not judging her. Anyone can get cosmetic surgery to look like however they want (Catlady), but, while she was looking for an audience after her modeling career, she tried being that organic, natural girl, but she has too much filer. It’s literally her entire face. It wasn’t long before her team decided on food.
Cheeks the size of golf balls!
I first heard of her as a model. I bet this was before she was with John. She has had a tv gig too and honestly she became (more) popular for being funny on Twitter and criticizing trump. I didn’t witness this but I’m guessing she got her recipes popular on Instagram thus the target products and cookbook(s)
I knew Chrissy wouldn’t last one day without rushing back to social media. She was not obligated to respond to the apology. The woman is obsessed and cannot help herself.
I lost respect for Marie Kondo when she started selling crap in an obvious money grab. I guess the extra cash sparked her joy.
Chrissy can’t keep her mouth shut. Lock down is especially tough on people who need to be heard.
Haha true! 3 days break from Twitter, it’s probably an achievement for her
It wasn’t even a 24 break from twitter. And she posted about 5 instagram videos on Mother’s Day after she said she was taking a break. She literally can’t stop posting about her perfect life and kids for 1 day. Really makes you think, huh!
Marie can make as much money as she wants. If you don’t want her ‘crap’ don’t buy them.
I mean, Alison wasn’t obligated to publicly post her apology after reaching out to Chrissy privately, either. Don’t think for a second that wasn’t a calculated career move rather than a genuine gesture.
Other Renee … “I guess the extra cash sparked her joy.” This was soooo good. XO
People can overcome racism in 2 days?! Wow. I guess the rest of the world isn’t trying hard enough.
Chrissy STILL hasn’t apologized to either Wallis or Stodden and Chrissy’s return tweets are her lamenting the fact she can’t be a jerk out loud and as often as she wants. She acknowledges she and Roman are a lot alike and should be friends. I absolutely agree. Two awful a-holes should unite.
#TeamKondo and those kids.
100% agree with you. Team Marie and cancelling both Chrissy and Allison. I can’t believe how many people misunderstand Marie.
Chrissy seems like someone who likes to dish it but cant take it, which is disappointing. Also I didnt see an apology in the statement from Chrissy to Wallis or Stodden, if Chrissy can acknowledge the comments from Roman “stung” she should understand her comments can have the same impact. Nobody is perfect, sometimes we dont Express ourselves properly and that’s okay but we need to recognize when our words harm others.
No actual mention quvenzhané. So forget whatever she’s talking about. Why she too big to actually apologize to her? Not the general vague crap. You publicly talked mess about her to publicly apologize too Moon Face!
Chrissy is occasionally funny, but overall her “snarky” brand has been her punching down on those she can. She takes cheap shots that aren’t even clever and people hail them as epic clapbacks. She picks fights with Trump and then when he tweets about her, talks about how terrifying it was.
I wish they both would go away.
I’m not surprised she Teigen didn’t apologize for her past comments, but does she honestly believe people are just going to drop it because of this “apology”??
This whole thing is so incredibly oxygenated. They’re complete airheads. You can’t live your life online and then be surprised and angry when called out for poor word choices or held to task for your beliefs.
As a WOC all I have to say is hmph. She realized her bottom line was threatened by sounding racist, so after “reflecting” the dramatic apology. I’ll just continue ignoring these people, it’s exhausting.
Now would be a good time for Chrissy to pull out that tiny piece of class, that maybe in her and apologize to people that she attacked, while they were minding their business.