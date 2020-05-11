Chrissy Teigen made her Twitter private after her problematic old tweets resurfaced

The big conversation this weekend was about Alison Roman’s white-hipster attacks on Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. Roman said outright that Teigen and Kondo were sellouts shilling consumerism, and claimed that consumerism was inauthentic to their brand if not downright hypocritical. Yes, Roman chose two women of color for her hipster gatekeeping, and yes, Roman was doing the interview to promote her own product line. In the attacks against Teigen, Roman suggested that Teigen’s Cravings site and social media is basically a content farm and Teigen barely does anything herself.
Of course Chrissy Teigen responded on social media, because she lives on social media and she feeds on this kind of thing. Teigen had every right to clap back, and she did clap back with an initial tweet-thread, which I covered. Most people were on her side and this weekend was full of larger conversations about white chefs stealing cultural recipes and Anglicizing them, then getting credit and profit from that cuisine culture-vulture. The thing is, Chrissy Teigen lives on the internet and she kept going. Lots of people were throwing some old stuff back in her face, like the time she made some unfortunate tweets about Quvenzhané Wallis (who was only 9 years old at the time), or all the times she inserted herself into C-list drama for attention – Nicki Swift compiled a list of “shady” things Chrissy has done online and in interviews.
So, basically, there was a backlash to the backlash. It went from “Alison Roman attacks Chrissy Teigen, poor Chrissy,” to “well, Chrissy isn’t cool either.” So now Chrissy is taking a break from social media:
Looks like Chrissy Teigen would like to be excluded from this narrative. On Friday, best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman made headlines with comments she made about Chrissy’s business model in the food world. Soon after her comments made rounds on social media, people went to Chrissy’s defense but it looks like things might have taken another unexpected turn over the weekend.
On Twitter this weekend, Chrissy wrote: “This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails.”
It seems as though the Cravings author might be referring to old resurfaced tweets from years past that Twitter users found problematic. Now, Chrissy has made her Twitter account private and decided to take “a little break.”
“I really hate what this drama has caused this week,” she added. “Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to “Epstein island”, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break.”
E! News makes it sound like there wasn’t a full weekend of drama and people on Chrissy’s timeline, reposting all of her problematic old tweets… only for Chrissy to first delete those tweets then make her account private. To be clear, no one is arguing that Roman’s interview wasn’t shady and no one is saying that Roman is NOT problematic for attacking women of color. We’re just saying that no one should throw out their back caping for Chrissy Teigen.
I won’t forget how Chrissy Teigen used her platform to make fun of Quvenzhané Wallis, who was a child at the time. She’s also known for being shady and rude to others but now she wants to act butt hurt because Alison Roman threw shade at her culinary line? Oh well. 🤷🏾♀️
Okay so I’ve been trying to follow this (as I said on twitter I have never heard of Allison Roman before) and I think this is an example of two things being true at once – Roman was out of line/racist/acting as a gatekeeper AND Chrissy has a history of being problematic and messy AF on twitter. The latter does not negate the former, I sort of wish the conversation about Chrissy was happening completely separate from the conversation re: Roman.
For someone who built her brand online, she sure shot herself in the foot. It would have been simpler to apologize and delete the offending Tweets.
I personally can’t get into her – I do think it’s at least partly right that she just constantly streams out content and you can’t escape it. I don’t begrudge her success though – she wanted her own thing and worked for it. I can remember a time when she had to settle for being a bartender on WWHL because she wasn’t famous enough to be a guest.
Both things can be true, it’s not one or the other only.
How does she not realize how hurtful her own comments were? The stuff Stodden re-posted was TERRIBLE. And this, criticizing a 9 year old? Ugh.
For someone would basically lives her life on Twitter, she should have known how everyone would know she was deleting her old tweets and how shady it would look. The internet never forgets.
Team no one.
This. Live by the internet, die by the internet. A double standard is hard to cover up when the proof is available.
Chrissy has tweeted some problematic & moronic thoughts in the( long) past and for those she should apologize (maybe she’s already done privately) but it’s been my impression that she’s evolved. Now she comes across as relatable, empathetic, self deprecating and kind. I think we have to make space for people to learn, mature and become compassionate thru life’s experiences.
She tweeted to Courtney Stodden, age 17, to “go. to sleep. forever” and to Farrah Abraham she was a “whore.” That is some hateful shit.
She has not apologized, stop suggesting she might have secretly. You attack some one publicly — telling a teenager to die, no less — you don’t get to pretend you might have maybe apologized super secretly.
We all knew freaking better even in 2013 than to send death threats. Stop minimizing that shit.
Blowback is a VENGEFUL….Bitch…
Lol. This is what people normally call karma.
Teigen’s tweets about Quvenzhané weren’t just unfortunate. They were racist. Lots of people feel comfortable showing open hatred and hostility to little darker-skinned Black girls. Quvenzhané also has a unmistakably culturally Black name, and this is also fuel for the disrespect aimed at her. And no, Teigen having a Black husband and kids who are “biracial” doesn’t mean she is incapable of engaging in anti-Blackness. (I hate the term biracial-race isn’t real but racism unfortunately is…)
100%
Roman and Chrissy are separate but important conversations, both of them extremely problematic.
I imagine her little “break” is to formulate a way out of this with some good PR.