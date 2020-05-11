Chrissy Teigen made her Twitter private after her problematic old tweets resurfaced

The big conversation this weekend was about Alison Roman’s white-hipster attacks on Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. Roman said outright that Teigen and Kondo were sellouts shilling consumerism, and claimed that consumerism was inauthentic to their brand if not downright hypocritical. Yes, Roman chose two women of color for her hipster gatekeeping, and yes, Roman was doing the interview to promote her own product line. In the attacks against Teigen, Roman suggested that Teigen’s Cravings site and social media is basically a content farm and Teigen barely does anything herself.

Of course Chrissy Teigen responded on social media, because she lives on social media and she feeds on this kind of thing. Teigen had every right to clap back, and she did clap back with an initial tweet-thread, which I covered. Most people were on her side and this weekend was full of larger conversations about white chefs stealing cultural recipes and Anglicizing them, then getting credit and profit from that cuisine culture-vulture. The thing is, Chrissy Teigen lives on the internet and she kept going. Lots of people were throwing some old stuff back in her face, like the time she made some unfortunate tweets about Quvenzhané Wallis (who was only 9 years old at the time), or all the times she inserted herself into C-list drama for attention – Nicki Swift compiled a list of “shady” things Chrissy has done online and in interviews.

So, basically, there was a backlash to the backlash. It went from “Alison Roman attacks Chrissy Teigen, poor Chrissy,” to “well, Chrissy isn’t cool either.” So now Chrissy is taking a break from social media:

Looks like Chrissy Teigen would like to be excluded from this narrative. On Friday, best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman made headlines with comments she made about Chrissy’s business model in the food world. Soon after her comments made rounds on social media, people went to Chrissy’s defense but it looks like things might have taken another unexpected turn over the weekend. On Twitter this weekend, Chrissy wrote: “This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails.” It seems as though the Cravings author might be referring to old resurfaced tweets from years past that Twitter users found problematic. Now, Chrissy has made her Twitter account private and decided to take “a little break.” “I really hate what this drama has caused this week,” she added. “Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to “Epstein island”, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break.”

[From E! News]

E! News makes it sound like there wasn’t a full weekend of drama and people on Chrissy’s timeline, reposting all of her problematic old tweets… only for Chrissy to first delete those tweets then make her account private. To be clear, no one is arguing that Roman’s interview wasn’t shady and no one is saying that Roman is NOT problematic for attacking women of color. We’re just saying that no one should throw out their back caping for Chrissy Teigen.

I won’t forget how Chrissy Teigen used her platform to make fun of Quvenzhané Wallis, who was a child at the time. She’s also known for being shady and rude to others but now she wants to act butt hurt because Alison Roman threw shade at her culinary line? Oh well. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Kia Richards (@KiaRichards_) May 9, 2020