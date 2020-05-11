The coronavirus is making its way through staffers in the Trump administration

Donald “Hector Projector” Trump spent the weekend rage-tweeting about “Obamagate,” a scandal for which no data exists. No, scratch that. Trump is convinced that Obama did something terrible because Obama is black. So that’s the scandal, in Trump’s feeble mind: “Remember when we had a black president? Obamagate!” All of it was so clearly in response to a rare moment of Barack Obama criticizing Trump and his administration. But even without that, Trump still would have been doing his Hector Projector thing. Again, in Trump’s feeble mind, everything that’s happened with the pandemic is somehow Obama’s fault. Again, no data exists for those claims. Trump was so EXTRA this weekend, there just had to be something else going on, right? Right. Late last week, we learned that Trump’s personal valet had tested positive for the coronavirus. Turns out, the virus is currently raging through White House staff:
Even with the number of deaths in the United States set to pass 80,000 — accounting for one in three fatalities around the world — the Trump administration has sought to convince the public that it is time to move on and get back to work.
“We have to get our country open again,” Mr. Trump said last week, even as he acknowledged that meant more people could die. “People want to go back, and you’re going to have a problem if you don’t do it.” A few short days after he made those remarks, the White House itself became a possible hot zone, with officials racing to control an outbreak inside the cramped working quarters at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
“It is scary to go to work,” Kevin Hassett, a top economic adviser to the president, said on the CBS program “Face the Nation” on Sunday. Three top officials leading the White House response to the pandemic began to quarantine themselves over the weekend after two Trump administration staff members — a valet to President Trump; and Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence — tested positive for the virus.
Late Sunday, responding to scattered news reports that the vice president was isolating himself, the White House issued a statement saying that Mr. Pence would not alter his routine or self-quarantine. The vice president “has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” said Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for Mr. Pence.
Among those who will be sequestered for two weeks is Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s leading infectious disease expert. So will Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration All three doctors are scheduled to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday about the government’s response to the crisis and arrangements have been made for them to do so remotely.
The Times says that Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee is in a 14-day quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive. Who else? The Navy’s top admiral, Michael M. Gilday, is in quarantine after coming in contact with someone with the virus. And another member of the Joint Chiefs, Joseph L. Lengyel, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, tested positive. It’s so weird (to me) that the virus is currently ripping through the White House two months after widespread lockdown, just as Trump is trying to force everyone to reopen businesses.
I also tweeted about this story (below) this weekend – there’s a “glum” vibe around senior Republicans because they think that Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic will mean that his reelection chances are shot. Even Trump is apparently depressed about it now too. Which makes me wonder if people actually remember all of the other deplorable sh-t Trump has done over the past four years.
Some of his advisers described Trump as glum and shell-shocked by his declining popularity.
In private convos, Trump has struggled to process how his fortunes suddenly changed from believing he was on a glide path to reelection to realizing he's losing. https://t.co/Qk8B7VYk4j
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 10, 2020
I just got off of a work call with a colleague who has friends in the Secret Service. Apparently, the White House is a huge hot spot. No one is wearing masks and their meetings are in small, confined spaces. It’s going to be a mess.
That lines up with what April Ryan tweeted, that it’s worse than they are reporting.
The press needs to take extra precautions then, yikes. They’re the only ones I’m worried about.
I don’t wish this on anyone, but I’m not going to cry for anyone willingly working for this administration. And maybe, just maybe, a little personal fear and suffering there will make some realize what the rest of the world has been going through (doubtful, I know).
Eleven Secret Service agents currently have the virus. 23 others have recovered from it. 60 are now in quarantine for exposure. Yet the White House continues to hold daily events for photo ops like the one last week with healthcare workers and the week before when Ivanka brought In people from a coffee shop that hires people with disabilities to promote small business loans and another group of victims of trafficking. Nobody wears masks; nobody self-distances.
Wasn’t there also an event with elderly, medically vulnerable veterans as well?
Yep, when Tangerine Tantrum and Melanie met with the last survivors of WW II, they refused to wear no mask. They thought that distance was enough to interrupt and do a photo op.
Yes, the commemoration of VE Day with WWII veterans. At least that was outdoors but again, no distancing and no masks. The veterans were all made to stand shoulder to shoulder for the pictures.
And then there was Trump’s trip to the mask factory and Pence’s trip to the Mayo Clinic.
So Covid-19 is ripping its way through the White House and Trump hasn’t contracted it or Trump did have it and recovered. So disappointing.
I feel exactly the same. HOW is he still walking around spewing his nonsense? If anyone should contract COVID it’s Trump. Sheesh, ‘Rona get it together, will ya????
Perhaps Trump is so repugnant the virus is avoiding him?
I’ve been saying this all along: the idiots trying to fight the “tyranny” of lockdowns and forced preventative measures like masks/social distancing… are just even more tyrannically forcing people to place their lives in jeopardy for “freedom” and money. It’s disgusting.
The fact people are going to become sick and possibly die working at the White House is all the Dotard’s and mother’s husband’s fault. If someone dies, I hope there is a lawsuit.
As for the rage tweeting-trump also has a case in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. It’s the one about if congress can release his tax returns, so he’s nervous that all his financial dealing are about to be found out.
Typical pattern, distract distract before something bad comes down for him.
covid-19 is an equalizer and nobody is immune. At some point, it is respect the science. I’m irritated by the use of all these tests because WH folks won’t distance. There is still a shortage of tests in most of the country. Wasteful
If he died gasping on a ventilator, it would be the barest modicum of justice served to the 80K plus dead due to his incompetence and cruelty, but I’m sure these scumbags will live forever, cockroaches on the face of society. They make me sick, as do all of the people willfully bantering around misinformation to justify their vote for him so they can pretend their hands are clean. I don’t trust any of them not to vote for him in September, and I definitely expect them to try suppressing the vote of people who disagree.
My company just announced that we’re staying grounded and WFH through September (tentatively). I work for one of the largest medical companies in the United States, and they have no delusions about what’s coming. They know. Everybody who’s worked in biological STEM fields have known this was coming for years. I remember my professor talking about a major pandemic being inevitable even 4-5 years ago simply because of the way we’re blowing through antibiotics. People just don’t want to believe our existence was really that fragile. No conspiracy needed – nature is just bigger and meaner than anything we are.
The only surprise is that it took this long to have a WH hot spot.
Obvious example that we have witnessed: None of the task force and officials have practiced what some of them preach during those once-daily podium rallies. They stand together for long periods of time, without masks. Most are age 65-plus. It was a disaster waiting to happen. My guess is that no one could defy the orange one or his second banana, who have repeatedly refused masks and proper physical distancing, limiting groups, etc.
Drumpf has said he won’t wear a mask because he doesn’t look good in it. Apparently he’s man without a mirror. No one else is allowed to wear a mask in the WH. His selfish, abhorrent treatment of others is beyond belief.
it would wipe off the orange spray he puts on every morning. I’d bet my front teeth that’s why he won’t wear one. that and it would “mess up his hair”.