NY Post: All of the stories about mean/out-of-touch Ellen DeGeneres are true

One of the things I’ve enjoyed about the quarantine is that we’ve actually slowed down enough to cancel some people who have deserved it for a long time. Throughout the lockdown, there have been tons of conversations about how, actually, Ellen DeGeneres sucks. Her show is particularly awful in lockdown, and she hasn’t looked after (or PAID) her large TV crew. There have been several big social media conversations about all of the terrible sh-t Ellen has said, done or gotten away with. Well, now the New York Post is piling on. They did a longer piece with unnamed sources describing the various ways Ellen sucks – go here to read the full piece. Some highlights:
Ellen gets away with it: “The stories are all true!” said a former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” staffer of recent reports that the richest comedian in the world is also, allegedly, one of the rudest. “Is she always nice? No,” said the former staffer. “It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it.”
She doesn’t speak to peasants: A former security guard who served as bodyguard to DeGeneres and her family when the comedian was hosting the 2014 Academy Awards told Fox News that she was very unfriendly. “Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn’t even say ‘hello,’ or ‘thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,’” Tom Majercak said. “It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle.”
The Twitter thread: Podcaster Kevin T. Porter, who started the Twitter thread [about Ellen being awful], told The Post that the star’s not-really-that-nice attitude was an “open secret” in Hollywood and that he had heard numerous stories from friends of his who worked with her. “There’s always been this whisper network about her notorious behavior,” he said. More than 2,250 people posted in the thread. (Porter admits there is no way of vetting the stories.)
She called Steve Jobs: A former associate producer recalled being in Ellen’s office several years ago when the star lost her glasses and couldn’t read a text on her iPhone. “She stopped everything and made a call,” the producer said. “Next thing we know, we literally hear [Apple CEO] Steve Jobs pick up and say ‘Hi, Ellen’ … Ellen told him the iPhone should have a bigger font. That’s her. It’s not that she’s some demon. She just lives in an incredibly privileged bubble and is out of touch with the real world.”
I mean, it irritates me that Ellen’s “Be Kind” motto/branding is being thrown back in her face whenever she’s having a bad day or not play-acting some sweet-as-pie routine. Being performatively kind 24/7 is not realistic. But in Ellen’s case, I think most people would settle for “try not to be cruel all the time.” Because that’s what she is – there’s a casual cruelty to Ellen, and yes, some of it can be explained by how out-of-touch she is these days. I’ve felt for a while now that she doesn’t even LIKE doing her show. She’s been phoning it in for years, which has revealed her true nature – someone who is rather cruel, petty, unfunny and out-of-touch.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Rumours and stories of her actually being quite mean have been floating around for years. Frankly, I believe them. Just watch her ridiculous game show where she seems to take delight in demeaning and humiliating her “average Joe” guests. Some of the pranks are downright cruel and she loves playing mean puppet master.
Not a fan and I look forward to her retirement.
Anne Heche leaving her seems to have given her a different PR image that she leaned into and had made her the gazillionaire she is today. You cannot ignore the timing of it.
Yeah you can see a big change in how she does her show. I stopped watching years ago, but she just doesn’t seem like she enjoys it anymore.
Yes, there is a difference between just have a bad day or period of time and whatever Ellen does on a daily basis.
And the Steve Jobs phone call….just…wow.
But I cannot lie, I too have had issues with text font size before you were able to adjust. If I can get the head of a cell phone company on the line, I probably would to talk about this.
The Steve jobs thing doesnt surprise me at all. In my working life I have witnessed CEOs, Vps, and other bigwigs take their minor issues to the top. They genuinely believe they shouldn’t have to talk to a regular person, they want to speak to a director or above bc their issues are way more important.
We get her show down here. It’s bloody awful and I avoid it like the plague. I can’t stand this woman, and am glad she’s being exposed for the effing bytch she is.
I haven’t watched her show in years, but one YouTube clip of it that sticks out to me is her pressuring Saoirse Ronan to play a game where she chooses between male celebrities she finds attractive. Saoirse seemed really uncomfortable, but she was so sweet – instead of just choosing who was “hotter,” she was considering their careers and how nice they seem, etc. And Ellen was so, so nasty to her for that. She kept making fun of her for how she was playing the game, even though she clearly didn’t want to play it in the first place.
It struck me as odd that Ellen of all people would assume someone’s heterosexuality and make them play a game objectifying men. Bizarre.
She’s not the first person to stay in a job she hates to maintain her income, especially super wealthy people, and she won’t be that last. As long as she makes corporations money, she will be able to work. She sounds like she doesn’t consider the people she pays to support her work as worthy since it’s her image that pulls in the money. That’s too bad.
Being that way makes it all fall apart eventually. Not paying her employees during the quarantine like other shows have forced the rumors out of the Hollywood bubble. Now her guests are talking, too. The ones who work in Hollywood keep quiet, because Hollywood is about image and everyone in it knows it’s work, but the non-Hollywood guests I think are surprised by the performative pleasantries of Hollywood talk shows. It’s so different from her image that it’s starting to seep out.
She is always pressuring guests into admitting they are pregnant or not pregnant or whatever. She is the worst. The Steve Jobs story is absolutely hilarious though. Made my day.
I’ve never watched her show but I’ve seen clips. The thing she does with scaring people is over the top. Juvenile and mean. And she totally gets off on it, she seems to really enjoy scaring people. Messed up, but she is showing us her true colors, so these reports are not surprising.
The sloth thing with Kristen Bell is the most I have ever felt bad for Kristen Bell. That was real fear from her and it was being watching by millions of people.
Fear of sloth? I think I need to watch it again because I always believe Kristen Bell loved Sloth so much she was too excited and couldn’t contain herself
Yeh, she wasn’t afraid of the sloth, she loves them! She was overcome that Dax had gotten one to visit for her birthday.
Hold up, then who was afraid of something and everytime they came on the show Ellen would scare them with it.
I could have sworn it was Kristen. It’s been so long since I have watched it could have been someone else.
Sarah Paulson talked about how she has trypophobia (fear of clusters of holes) and Ellen had a huge picture on the screen behind them of what freaked her out. I have the same phobia and was so bothered by the fact that she teased her about it.
I grew up watching Ellen as a kid, her show first premiered when I was in middle or high school I think. It was fresh and fun and after years of being ignored by Hollywood after she came out, it was clear Ellen was so excited to be back in front of people and seemed so grateful to be given another chance. But of course at some point, I’m sure she tired of the same routine over the years. I haven’t watched the show in years now, I just see odd clip on Youtube once in awhile and I see what everyone else sees. She’s bored, just going through the motions, and no longer wants to interview people which is why her awkward, callous remarks thinly masked as humor are no longer passing the litmus test. Her shtick at making guests slightly uncomfortable has gotten to the point that you can tell when guests really don’t even want to be sitting there next to her. It’s interesting to see how you can spot subtle hints of Ellen’s viciousness over the years and now it’s like she’s not even trying to hide it.
I understand late night show hosts getting bored with routine though. Unlike Ellen, Conan has made it no secret he’s sick of doing the same stuff after years of doing it so he retooled his show to just half an hour with one celebrity guest. He is also focusing more on his podcast (which is really good by the way!) and doing travel themed shows mixed with humor. But I don’t see Ellen reinventing herself too much.
I sometimes wonder if the movie Late Night with Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson was inspired by her loosely.
The issue is she became rich and lost sight of where she came from and her power took over. Just another story of that really, sadly. I use to love her show but yes it’s been over about fours ago. I mean it’s the same boring show now b/c she brings on the same guests who like her are rich and have lost touch of what truly matters.
I have to say this too tho why is it when we get stories about women being mean, it becomes such a big deal? Why don’t we hear the same about men? When we hear a story about a man being men he’s called a boss but for a woman, it’s like she’s a b—. Why is it such a big freaking deal to learn a woman is mean?
I never really paid much attention to her, beyond the short clips of her doing good things for people. I caught an episode once, I can’t remember the actress, but Ellen was giving her such a hard time about not being invited to her birthday party. The ‘joke’ went on way too long and made this person visibly uncomfortable. This was the first thing that popped into my head when I started reading about how not nice she is.
Yes, I get cancelling Ellen but why is Wendy Williams not getting some kind of reckoning? She’s very mean and people seem to just let her get away with it. I know it’s her brand but being fake nice is not worse than being downright rude.
I agree with you that Wendy is outright mean. I think the difference is that Wendy doesn’t make millions off of a “Be kind to others” brand. It’s not an excuse for Wendy’s behavior, but people hate hypocrisy. And it makes Ellen look like a fraud that she makes money off of something she’s not.
Wendy has been getting called out for it recently.
And Adrien, I see you.
I have no doubt Ellen is cruel. I’ve heard enough stories from people who have worked with her that paint a very clear picture. And her recent treatment of her staff during the lockdown just shows another side of it.
BUT these examples given in this article just read like angry men who are mad Ellen isn’t a smiling, bubbly woman and she didn’t receive them as they expected a woman to act around them. That she’s evil because she doesn’t appreciate these men and refused to smile for them. It sounds very sexist.
Sure, her public image is this happy, friendly person, but to be angry with someone for not smiling at you and not going out of her way to be crazy grateful for you doing your job is just tiring to read about. Our society puts way to much pressure on women to hide their feelings and personality behind a facade of being “nice” and “polite” and to constantly be grateful and humble for simply being allowed to exist.
She shouldn’t be cruel, but also she’s not obligated to go out of her way to smile for men to satisfy their egos. That’s bs as well. There are tons of other stories the NY Post could have highlighted. They missed the mark here.
No, this is not sexism. People are not made that she doesn’t smile. They are mad that she’s incredibly wealthy and yet is not paying her staff. They’re mad that she doesn’t extend basic courtesies, like making thanking the man who is, you know, physically protecting you (did we forget that bodyguards are literally putting themselves in potential danger for a job?). Women should not be held to a higher standard than men, but shouldn’t get exceptions either.
And part of that is that she, herself, has crafted this image as some kind of queen of positivity and kindness. That’s an intentional choice on her part. She’s actively cultivated that image and made a LOT of money off of it. So there’s that part too.
I’m sorry, I just hate when faux feminism is used as excuse for shitty women.
Is Ellen wealthier than Jerry Seinfeld or Larry David?
If so..that is BS!
I’ve never found her to be funny and why isn’t she paying her crew?
Bitch!
These conversations always remind me of Fred Rogers. People always seemed shocked to meet him and basically get the same guy from the show – that WAS him. But he did that intentionally. He assumed (correctly) that people can spot a fake and that you’d be better off being honest.
I don’t like chalking it up to her being “privileged.” I have met wealthy people, and many of them still take the time to shake hands, thank service staff, and be, you know, decent. It’s not hard to thank a waiter, bodyguard, or employee. It takes no time or money. She is not “just privileged.” She’s an asshole.
Can we just burn the whole kindness slogan to the ground? The “be kind” t-shirts & coffee mugs….”kindness is gangster” yoga tanks. The only thing I like about the trend is it helps me identify the assholes without having to speak to them.
Watch, Ellen will eventually retire her talk show to host an extremely mean-spirited version of Candid Camera or Punk’d.
Oh God, I shouldn’t give her ideas…