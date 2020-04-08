Ellen DeGeneres, in her mansion: Being in quarantine ‘is like being in jail’

I’ve glanced through some of the many thinkpieces about “celebrities in the time of Covid” from the past month. No one can come to any kind of agreement: are celebrities good or bad in a pandemic? Do we want them to speak and entertain? Or should they all shut up and be silent in their mansions? Personally and professionally, I like the fact that so many celebrities are committed to being kind of famewhorey during the pandemic. I think it’s fun to see their boring interior design and watch them go stir-crazy in their mansions. I say this while acknowledging that everything is a complete horror show and people are dying and we can pay attention to that too, but most people also enjoy a little escapism, a little entertainment.
So I don’t hate that all of the talk show hosts are hosting shows from their homes, and that they’re still trying to do *something* to entertain. It’s a fine line though, when rich celebrities in their mansions start to complain about how they feel like they’re “in jail”?
Ellen DeGeneres resumed her talk show on Monday, April 6, after pausing production due to the coronavirus pandemic, but her return was marred by controversy. The comedian, 62, came under fire on Twitter after she jokingly compared the time she has spent quarantined at home to being incarcerated.
“One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that … this is like being in jail, is what it is,” DeGeneres said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from the living room of her $27 million mansion in Montecito, California. “It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay.”
Quarantine is not jail. Jail is jail. And our American prison system is being crippled by coronavirus too, and it’s a huge public health catastrophe and a huge human rights tragedy. But… who amongst us can say that in our darkest, loneliest moments, we didn’t think something similar while in quarantine? “This feels like jail, this feels like a punishment.” The difference is that we just think it and we don’t say it aloud. Anyway, quarantine isn’t jail and Ellen has a reputation for being extremely unpleasant. Have a good day!
People are literally dying in jail from COVID-19 while Ellen is out here making jokes about it. https://t.co/Z8cdnMDF5b
— Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) April 8, 2020
Screencap from Ellen’s show.
I think it shows how fucking tone deaf these people are… cough Kristin cav… cough cough
Yup, everything I’ve read has pretty much trashed celebrities and how tone-deaf and thirsty they are, as people are suffering and dying.
Being in quarantine with ELLEN would be like being in jail.
A lot of people are actually suffering for real right now. Some are sick, some are homeless, some are out of work. She needs to quit her bitching.
Some celebrities have been humble and entertaining. She is so out of touch I just feel anger. It’s time to retire. Kelly Ripa has annoyed me in the past however her and Ryan have been cheerful, thoughtful and entertaining for me. Chris Cuomo is breaking my heart. And both Jimmy’s are trying their best.
Ellen needs to just go away.
Shut up B*#$&
I’m currently qurentiened and sharing a room with my 15 and 24 year old sons and husband because we all have the virus and are keeping distant from my sister’s family.
My husband is on day 16 and seems mostly better now, but I’m on day 3.
So screw you and your mansion and all your money and fully stocked cupboards and fridge
Wishing you a speedy and full recovery! <3
Yeah, this isn’t jail. Its not ideal, and I’m not having the time of my life, but its not jail.
I don’t mind a lot of the celeb videos bc I like seeing people’s houses lol and I like seeing them without professional makeup/hair. But I haven’t seen that many overall so that may be why I haven’t reached peak annoyance with them yet.
Entertaining people is making the best of the situation. This is not. This is a filthy rich person moaning during a time of crisis. Imagine some dumb talk show host going on TV on September 12, 2001 to complain that they can’t get a flight.
Some celebrities are being very quiet which is smart. If you’re super likeable like Florence Pugh, you can go on IG stories and cook and it’s fun and watchable. And on brand. Or Matthew McC and the bingo vid. That was the content we need right now. This isn’t.
I would like to thank the celebitchy writers and people posting for giving me some sanity to hang on too.
This site is my island of escape
Shut up Ellen. You need to go spend some time in a real jail.
While Ellen was most likely joking, it was very tone deaf; especially considering she’s a multi-millionaire and lives in a spacious mansion. The majority of people don’t have such resources at their disposal. Also, does she have to worry about the possibility of contracting the virus if she needs to make an emergency run to the grocery store or pharmacy? Will she have to experience empty store shelves or shortages like the rest of us?
Thankfully, not every entertainer is like this. Several are posting fun content to social media to keep their audiences entertained or at the very least distracted from the current situation.
Um NO, never in my “darkest loneliest moments while in quarantine” did i think that “this is like jail”. I am in my own home, with my family with me, with TV to watch, internet to peruse, a phone to talk to loved ones on, good food to eat, books to read, games to play, a backyard to go outside in, a deck to sit in the sun on, puzzles to do, my own bed to sleep in…..I could go on & on & on. This is absolutely NOTHING like jail. Believe me, i know; i spent 4 months & 1 day in jail, in 2011. Jail is HELL. (I was addicted to prescription painkillers, altered a prescription, got arrested, and my family decided to leave me in there so i could detox & “learn a lesson”.) In fact, i find it extremely offensive that anybody with even a fraction of the things i listed above, would say it was “like jail”.—ESPECIALLY someone in a huge multi-million dollar mansion. People need to get a grip and be thankful for what they have!! For cripe sakes, we have a world full of people dying horrific deaths, people deathly ill & fighting for their lives, first responders risking their lives to take care of us all…. Ellen (and many other people) REALLY need to STFU with their complaining.
Did you see Mark Wahlberg’s wife posting about how “bored” she is? What the actual f? How privileged and out of touch do you have to be to be posting crap like this? I remind my kids all the time about how effing fortunate we are to be in a nice house, in a neighborhood that we can still go out and walk around in, with plenty of food, internet, and our fricking HEALTH, for god’s sake. There are people who are dying away from their families/are sick/have lost their jobs/don’t have safe drinking water and are completely on the brink of financial ruin. How DARE these celebs post about being “in jail” or “bored”?!
Ugh
My job is labeled essential, so I don’t know what a quarantine even is! I wish I didn’t fear for my health and my family’s leaving my house to go to work. Stay safe everyone.
“everyone here is gay.”
Huh? What kind of comment is that? Is she saying everyone in jail is gay??
What is wrong with her?