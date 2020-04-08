The Cambridges hired the Sussexes’ old social media guy, David Watkins

Before the Duchess of Sussex came around, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sort of half-assed their social media. They announced things on Twitter, they would post a few photos here and there, and they did seem to think that they could bypass traditional media occasionally by posting the odd exclusive photo from one of their “private” events. But that all changed as soon as the Sussexes launched their own Instagram account. The Cambridges and their team blatantly copied Harry and Meghan’s entire Instagram vibe. Not only that, but the Cambridges then paid for hundreds of thousands of bot-followers so they would always have more IG followers than the Sussexes. Jealousy, thy name is Keen. And now after successfully exiling the Sussexes out of the country, the Cambridges have hired the Sussexes’ social media guy. Funny how that worked out, huh.
A social media whiz kid who was considered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘secret weapon’ has been headhunted by Prince William and Kate Middleton. David Watkins, 27, was the Sussexes digital communications lead and ran the @SussexRoyal Instagram account, helping the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, recruit 11.5 million followers with candid snaps and artful videos.
He was among 15 loyal members of staff being made redundant as a result of their decision to step down as working royals and move to North America. But now he has been snapped up by the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, to work on their digital communications and social media and, according to his LinkedIn page, started the new role last week.
It’s a savvy hire – the social media whiz was described as ‘the secret weapon’ who worked at the very heart of Team Sussex. David was poached by Prince Harry and Meghan from fashion house Burberry last April, and joined the couple as they launched their hugely successful Instagram page.
It was my understanding that most people from the Sussexes’ staff chose to work for them because they were working explicitly for Harry & Meghan. You know what I mean? Those people weren’t part of the same group of royal courtiers who get passed around from household to household. They weren’t from the same group of sycophantic yes-men. Those staffers wanted to work for just Harry & Meghan. Which makes me wonder if David Watkins is going to last long in the employ of the Cambridges. How many IGs can one do of nebulous keenness? Anyway, it’s funny (to me) that the Cambridges are really just the jealous, petty copycats we always knew they were. First they mocked Harry and Meghan’s social media skills, then the Cambridges copied them, then they chased their numbers and now they’re hiring the Sussexes’ old people.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, IG and Avalon Red.
Ouch.
Hey!
Poor Jason will no longer be alone!
Jason has worked at the foundation for ages.
I thought their people had been cast out by the royals? I remember reading about no offers being made. Anyways, good for David, he deserves cause he did such a good job most, if not all, other BRF ig accounts started copying his techniques, Cambridges especially.
He won’t last – he’ll leave once he realises that he’ll be expected to polish turds all day long with bosses who won’t really want to work with him.
How could he? After being right up close to the vile treatment of the Sussexes, how could he then go on to work for the very folk who ……oh, I just CAN’T with the world right now. Don’t they know we see them? The Telegraph leaking…then blaming over and over. Sarah going to work for the Queen…betrayal? Now him going to work for them. Someone point me in the direction of world leaders who are actually leading and care about the people in the world. I need hope.
@Prayer Warrior, I honestly have nothing to say about this. These people, like everyone of us, need jobs to support their families. If Petty Betty and Willileaks are the only that offered them jobs, then I do understand. I mean, what would you rather they did; turn down job offers for what reason exactly? They don’t owe the Sussexes their lives and I’m sure Harry and Meghan encouraged them to take the offers and were/ are really happy for them.
I wonder if Watkins will object to the bot-buying tactic … or the photo op during a pandemic tactic … or any of the other spurious shenanigans the Cambs pull.
I don’t think he’s going to last long there. It just seems like he is motivated and ambitious, and those aren’t good traits for working with the Cambridges.
But, I do think this just proves how petty and jealous the Cambridges are. The success of Sussex Royal IG really DID bother them.
Most of Sussex ig comes from Meghan, I’m sure that David guy helps but I think its help will be fact-checking and spell checking (most of the time, their spellings are in the American version). The genius behind Sussex account is Meghan unless keen Cambridge hires Meghan to work for them, I don’t how they will win this game without cheating their way.
Exactly this. He can’t invent purpose, empathy, CONTENT where there is none. I can’t imagine he’ll last, but wish him well.