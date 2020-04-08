The Cambridges hired the Sussexes’ old social media guy, David Watkins

Before the Duchess of Sussex came around, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sort of half-assed their social media. They announced things on Twitter, they would post a few photos here and there, and they did seem to think that they could bypass traditional media occasionally by posting the odd exclusive photo from one of their “private” events. But that all changed as soon as the Sussexes launched their own Instagram account. The Cambridges and their team blatantly copied Harry and Meghan’s entire Instagram vibe. Not only that, but the Cambridges then paid for hundreds of thousands of bot-followers so they would always have more IG followers than the Sussexes. Jealousy, thy name is Keen. And now after successfully exiling the Sussexes out of the country, the Cambridges have hired the Sussexes’ social media guy. Funny how that worked out, huh.

A social media whiz kid who was considered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘secret weapon’ has been headhunted by Prince William and Kate Middleton. David Watkins, 27, was the Sussexes digital communications lead and ran the @SussexRoyal Instagram account, helping the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, recruit 11.5 million followers with candid snaps and artful videos. He was among 15 loyal members of staff being made redundant as a result of their decision to step down as working royals and move to North America. But now he has been snapped up by the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, to work on their digital communications and social media and, according to his LinkedIn page, started the new role last week. It’s a savvy hire – the social media whiz was described as ‘the secret weapon’ who worked at the very heart of Team Sussex. David was poached by Prince Harry and Meghan from fashion house Burberry last April, and joined the couple as they launched their hugely successful Instagram page.

[From The Daily Mail]

It was my understanding that most people from the Sussexes’ staff chose to work for them because they were working explicitly for Harry & Meghan. You know what I mean? Those people weren’t part of the same group of royal courtiers who get passed around from household to household. They weren’t from the same group of sycophantic yes-men. Those staffers wanted to work for just Harry & Meghan. Which makes me wonder if David Watkins is going to last long in the employ of the Cambridges. How many IGs can one do of nebulous keenness? Anyway, it’s funny (to me) that the Cambridges are really just the jealous, petty copycats we always knew they were. First they mocked Harry and Meghan’s social media skills, then the Cambridges copied them, then they chased their numbers and now they’re hiring the Sussexes’ old people.