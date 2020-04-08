Reese Witherspoon went for a jog: how are you working out in the lockdown?

Reese Witherspoon has been keeping it “on brand” during the quarantine. She’s been hosting Instagram Live interviews and chats, posting a lot on social media, donating Draper James clothes to medical workers and trying to keep morale up during the lockdown. She even interviewed Offset as part of the launch of Quibi:
Today in White People™️, Reese Witherspoon is saying “Skrrt” with Offset on IG Live pic.twitter.com/6zLLBUaFqr
— Charlie Dale (@ImCharlieDale) April 6, 2020
Which was apparently pretty funny – they bonded over vintage Cadillacs and tons of other stuff.
Anyway, I mostly wanted to talk about these photos of Reese running in LA during the quarantine. As we know, the stay-at-home order in most states excludes outdoor fitness. I’ve been taking advantage of this, as have many other people who have seen their gyms close for the lockdown. Which means sidewalks, parks, running trails and tracks have been more crowded lately, right? Is it just me and my area? I wish I was a runner, but I always hated running. So now I just walk outdoors whenever I can and I’m trying to get two to four miles every day, depending on the heat and time of day and rain.
I still miss the gym every damn day. But I’m curious as to what people are doing now that we’re several weeks/a month into lockdown. It certainly feels like more people are going outside and trying to get some runs, walks or hikes in. But are tons of people just working out at home? I’m genuinely curious.
Dog walks, Yoga with Adriene and the Peloton. Also using the Calm App for meditation.
It’s been crazy trying to run outside! I live in a small apartment complex very close to the highway so there is a very, very small loop I can run around. Now everybody is out there trying to run and walk all at once and people are literally stepping off the sidewalk into the street to avoid each other. I get the idea but there’s still a fair amount of traffic in my area (to and from grocery stores I guess) so it’s actually pretty unsafe. I am limited in when I can run due to my work schedule, but I don’t know if other people have flexibility or not.
Yes, there’s so much foot traffic everywhere in my area!!
I am a huge Jane Fonda workout fan. Been doing it for years and since I did ballet and yoga for years, I do my own thing every day for 40 minutes. My flatmate even joined in so now I actually workout twice a day at least. Once for myself in the early morning, then with my bf and flatmate. And it’s great. We’re having fun and I feel really good and healthy. I miss my long walks though sooooo much. I’d love that. But people are not all really following the rules so I don’t want to risk it.
I do Jane Fonda yoga! Trying to get my husband to join in. I also bought an elliptical machine the weekend the lockdown was announced, and I take my dog for walks.
try it with him! my bf thought it was funny at first and now every day we do jane’s beginners together and he is loving it. and it is fun!
I have an echelon and I’ve been using that pretty much every day. We also have been doing family walks every day. Today we’re going on a hike at the state park. I’ m trying to ease back into running bc that’s alone time LOL but my feet are pretty bad so I’m taking it really easy.
I definitely see lots of people out on walks and runs – more than before. I think its a combination of the weather is getting nicer, so people are just outside more, but also that its one of the few ways we can get a change of scenery. Its nice to see something besides just my house and yard. and the kids like being active.
I’ve always been a runner, so I’m running (and walking). I also have a little gym set up in my basement – barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, bench, steps, jump rope. I use an app call Sweat for strength training workouts. I’d like a Peloton, but I don’t want to cost!
I love my jump rope for cardio!
I get out to hike and walk. Most of the hiking trails around me have been really quiet and I have the space all to myself. Which is nice and kinda strange. But people are friendlier than ever when we cross paths, everyone is respectful. Stay well everyone!
I am a walker as i too hate running. Due to the nature of my work and the travel it involves( well may not involve anymore eek) I signed up to beach body( they have a tone of workout programs) and stayed up to date with my yoga and pilates instructors as they have moved into online live classes. Honestly I am thankful that I had an indoor workout routine as it’s be a normalizing lifesaver during this time. Personally I have been struggling maintaining my diet during this time.. ugh. 😩
Stress eating is a challenge I struggle with too! But try not to beat yourself up! This is a really trying, panicky time for everyone! I tell myself I need to worry less about chiseling out my abs and focus more on just staying well enough to not get sick. It’s ok!!! Really!!! We will have plenty of time after to focus on diet when we get back to a new sense of normal. 🙏
I’m a runner and get in a few miles every day. I try to get out before sunrise to encounter fewer people. Are we supposed to be wearing masks when we walk or run? I really don’t know.
I don’t think masks are necessary as long as you keep a distance. But you’re right, I don’t think I’ve seen any actual guidelines. My neighbor insists on wearing a mask when she’s out walking her dog even though we’re in a very low population area with houses very spread out. I go running and walking and don’t wear a mask, but I also encounter very few, if any, people.
From one source, I read that runners/Joggers should keep a much larger distance from other people (I think that they recommended 25 feet!). The reason given was that they were more likely to spread the virus farther (assuming that they were asymptomatic carriers) because they are breathing heavy and/or panting than someone breathing normally while walking at a sedate pace.
Right! This is what I’ve been thinking. I’ve literally been running in the middle of the street for this reason. 😂 There’s not a lot of road traffic in my neighborhood, fortunately. Thanks for the advice!
Going for a run in the morning when it‘s not as crowded yet (I used to go twice a week but now while working from home it‘s pretty much every day) and yoga after work.
Everyday it is not raining I run a 4 mile loop around my house. I’ve also discovered Les Mills on demand and having been supplementing my runs with Body Pump, CXWorx and Body Attack! Also do yoga through the Asana Rebel app mostly to prevent injury. The Les Mills workouts are the real deal, folks! I don’t have all their fancy equipment so I modify with dumbbells ranging from 6lb pairs to 15lb pairs. I taught spin and Jazzercise as a side job before covid and really miss it. I am working out now more to stay well enough to teach when all of this is behind us. I miss people so much!!!! Stay healthy everyone!!
I’m a barre3 instructor, so I’m biased, but I’ve been doing barre3 online workouts and also streaming yoga from Alo Moves.
Walking after work followed by body weight exercises.
I’m a swimmer so that’s not happening. All the parks in my city are closed now because they were too crowded. I walk around the block a few times a day but it has been raining pretty much every day
My 15yo son is a competitive swimmer and this quarantine has been toughest on him, by far. So sorry you aren’t getting your regular workout.
I go to the mall. I kid you not! They’re all closed so the parking lot is a great place to walk. (Plus I play The Walking Dead Our World so I level up quickly too)
I signed up for Rebecca Louise’s Burn app and do the daily 30-minute workout. Every day targets a different area, so it keeps me from being too sore (mostly)! I was doing her free YouTube videos before, so I decided now was the time to bite the bullet.
I live in Chicago and many people have become marathon runners, plowing down people on the sidewalk or they are practicing for the Tour De France , zipping around on their bicycles , as if they are on a country road. If I want to exercise outside, I get out by 6 am or go out after dinner. Otherwise, I have put together a bunch of exercise videos that I have found on you tube and dusted off a treadmill , that we use for a closet ever since I joined a gym.
My M-W-F 6:30 a.m. fitness class moved on line a few weeks ago (yay Zoom!) I’ve been pleased at how good of a workout I can get at home with improvised supplies.The other thing that is saving my sanity is that I live at the base of a big hill and every day at 5 p.m. unless it’s pouring, I get up from my dining room table aka WFH office and ride my bike up that hill. I’m getting faster!
I’m walking but other than that I’m mostly trying not to eat cake all day.
I run every other day and walk or ride my bike almost every day. Not many people around in my area so I don’t have to worry too much although I have noticed more people than ever out and about at certain times. As my gym owner said, people who have never exercised seem to have discovered it all of a sudden, lol. Maybe we as a populace will be more fit when this is over!
Since I can’t go to the gym anymore, which involves small group strength and conditioning classes, I’ve also been lifting weights and doing planks and pushups in my basement twice a week. I can’t manage more than that because I get really bored and unmotivated on my own with this stuff. My trainer/gym owner just moved to doing group Zoom workouts twice a day but I opted out because the times don’t work with my schedule, sadly.
Exercise is one of my front line “treatments” for managing depression and anxiety so keeping it up, even stepping it up a bit right now, is key for me.
Lots of YouTube workout videos (I’m home with 2 young kids so running is out). I like Madfit but there are SO many to choose from – you should be able to find a style that fits your wants/needs. Keeps me sane and helps offset my stress baking!!!
I’m in Los Angeles, still running on my trails. They are pretty isolated right now. I am lucky to have this trail so close to where I live, so I’m staying in my neighborhood. I also do online classes like yoga, barre, and HIIT.
Self has a great variety of classes on you tube. I’ve been doing the cardio HIIT and it’s crazy intense. Like drenched in sweat, but I love it.
Hi! Whereabouts are you running? I live in Hollywood Hills East and all the trails in my neighborhood – and Lake Hollywood loop – are closed to the public. Thanks.
sorry if this is an overshare but I am very excited about this…I’ve been doing a 75 minute yoga class every day and omg, my fellow perimenopausal Celebitches, I have actually regained pelvic floor tone. After 50, I was watching my ability to sneeze and laugh freely fade away but it turns out that it doesn’t have to be that way.
My heartfelt recommendation is Yoga for Inner Freedom with Shari Friederichsen on Yoga International. (not a sponsor, haha). I’ve been doing yoga since the 80′s but this class engages my core in a new way. There is a connection between continence of the body and continence of emotion that seems extra relevant for me right now.
Are they offering it for free?
So Im not super fitness queen, but I am having real difficulty finding certain gear. I have been to several websites, and finding a 12kg and 16 kg kettlebell is so frustrating. I cannot find them anywhere. Everyone is sold out.
Running with the dog, getting annoyed when people don’t avoid each other. I will always get out of the way for others but some people just run past others without even trying. PE with Joe Wicks with the boy, and weights after an evening run, I have the Fiit app and do yoga too. I’m using this as a reason to get fitter and healthier.
I’m a runner so I run 2+ miles/walk 1 daily. Or at least try to. I live in New York City, so I try to run early in the morning and in areas where there are little to no people. Whenever I do see someone coming, I swerve big time. I avoid all parks and playgrounds, but sometimes I run circles around this empty tennis court near my apartment. No one’s there so why not? I tried running with a mask, but it was hard to breathe so I had to take it off. I’m keen on keeping my health up as I have some chronic conditions but also to keep my lungs healthy in case (God forbid) I do get sick. I also do some aerobics and stretching in my apartment. Trying to boost my body and immune system as much as I can.
I follow the Leslie Jordan workouts.
I know I gained a belly from the first couple of weeks. I’ve been doing two Women’s Fitness apps 3-4x a week and I just started the walks. I push my toddler in the stroller for 2mi. My goal is to do that 3x a week.
I’ve been exercising twice a day, more than I ever have. And physically I can see a difference. My arms look more toned and I’m losing some belly flab. My plan is to emerge from isolation with a new body so everyone say ‘wow, have you lost weight?’
Oh geez, full confession: me too. It’s superficial I know and not something to be focused on during this time, but I am thinking about coming out of quarantine looking fab in evening wear and swimsuit.
I’m mostly just eating.
I run several times a week when the weather allows. I follow Chalene Johnson and do some of her workouts that use body weight or bands. I think i would go mad not being able to get rid of energy. I can only do so much cleaning.
My trainer does one-on-one and group training via Zoom so I do that once or twice a week, and I try to go for a walk, do yoga with Adriene, or just do my own weightlifting exercises or the dance classes from the list Celebitchy put out. I feel like if I keep moving every day, then I can watch as much tv as a I like and not feel guilty (I’m only half joking lol)
My gym gave us free access to their Mossa workout app, so I’ve been doing one of those every day. They’re fun and fast! My husband and I also walk the dogs a couple of times a day, and I try to get out and run a couple of times a week. I’m getting about the same amount of exercise I was before, but more spread out through the week and a bit gentler…I miss the social aspect of the gym, though.
We live near a large park and people are driving from all over the city to walk/run here. It has made avoiding people and distancing during walks and runs challenging, so I’ve been avoiding the park and running through the neighborhood streets. There are so many fewer cars out now that I just veer into the street when I have to pass someone. I have to get outside and move every day or I get a little buggy!
I am back to doing my Tracy Anderson workout DVD’s, which I have done on and off for years. 30 minutes of her mat workout, and 30 minutes of dance cardio. We walk every day also, and thankfully I live in a neighborhood with very wide, tree lines streets. It is very pleasant and no one has a problem with the six foot rule. When I am lucky, I also fit in a Yoga with Adrienne session. I am actually working out more during this time, largely because I am able to work from home.