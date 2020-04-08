Reese Witherspoon went for a jog: how are you working out in the lockdown?

Reese Witherspoon has been keeping it “on brand” during the quarantine. She’s been hosting Instagram Live interviews and chats, posting a lot on social media, donating Draper James clothes to medical workers and trying to keep morale up during the lockdown. She even interviewed Offset as part of the launch of Quibi:

Today in White People™️, Reese Witherspoon is saying “Skrrt” with Offset on IG Live pic.twitter.com/6zLLBUaFqr — Charlie Dale (@ImCharlieDale) April 6, 2020

Which was apparently pretty funny – they bonded over vintage Cadillacs and tons of other stuff.

Anyway, I mostly wanted to talk about these photos of Reese running in LA during the quarantine. As we know, the stay-at-home order in most states excludes outdoor fitness. I’ve been taking advantage of this, as have many other people who have seen their gyms close for the lockdown. Which means sidewalks, parks, running trails and tracks have been more crowded lately, right? Is it just me and my area? I wish I was a runner, but I always hated running. So now I just walk outdoors whenever I can and I’m trying to get two to four miles every day, depending on the heat and time of day and rain.

I still miss the gym every damn day. But I’m curious as to what people are doing now that we’re several weeks/a month into lockdown. It certainly feels like more people are going outside and trying to get some runs, walks or hikes in. But are tons of people just working out at home? I’m genuinely curious.