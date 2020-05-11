Victoria Beckham bought a $20 million Miami condo while taking a govt handout

Victoria Beckham’s business has had cash flow problems for years. In 2016, David Beckham bailed out Victoria’s business with some kind of loan for £5 million. She’s still lost millions of dollars/Euros because – in my opinion – she’s massively over-extended and she’s failed to read the room. While Victoria’s clothing line is popular, she seems to run her business like she’s already a massive brand, a la Ralph Lauren. She also spent the past few years trying to sell a makeup line in the middle of a massively oversaturated branded-beauty moment. Who wants to buy Posh Beckham’s makeup when Rihanna is selling her own popular line, you know? And on and on – the point is that Victoria’s business has big money problems. But the Beckhams themselves don’t have money problems, because David’s businesses have always been quite successful. Back in 2017-18, the Beckhams were also having major marriage problems and David was basically living full-time in Miami, away from Victoria. Combine all of that, and now we have this story:
David and Victoria Beckham snapped up a $20 million penthouse in Miami because it offers them “utmost privacy”, a property source says – while Victoria’s struggling UK fashion business sought up to $185,000 in emergency British taxpayer funds for her fashion business. The soccer superstar and Spice Girl turned fashion designer just bought the $19.8 million condo in One Thousand Museum, the tower designed by the late famed architect Zaha Hadid in Miami.
Although they are yet to move in, they’re already being slammed for reportedly taking out a $12 million bank loan to buy the 11,000 sq ft property via their firm, Beckham Brand Ltd. as Victoria’s struggling fashion business sought up to $185,000 in British taxpayer funds amid the pandemic to place 30 staff members on furlough for two months.
Following the heightened criticism, the company confirmed on May 1 that they were no longer seeking taxpayer assistance. But despite this, the Beckhams still proceeded with their luxe US Miami bolthole with their own private elevator and a wrap-around terrace.
The source told Page Six: “The building is very special, it’s one of a kind. It’s like owning a piece of art. It’s a very special penthouse, you get a 360 degree of Miami from sunrise to sunset.”
The Beckhams plan to spend more time in Florida following the launch of David’s Inter Miami FC team. Asked why the couple didn’t buy a house, the source said: “The apartment provides more privacy, believe it or not….Here, they can hop into their private elevator and they don’t have to see anyone.”
My radar is pinging. While I don’t doubt that the condo is owned by both Beckhams, methinks it’s probably just another Miami property scooped up by David, since he loves the city and, even more than that, he loves being away from Victoria and their life in London. But yeah, of course it looks awful that Victoria is taking government “handouts” for her business all while purchasing a $20 million condo out of the country.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
This does look bad but as someone who’s self employed your business finances and personal finances are two separate entities and for tax purposes it’s best to keep them that way. You and your spouse may be loaded but your business could still need funding. I would also seek available outside funds or grants to avoid making my personal funds subject to any liabilities incurred by my business.
Although it is a bad look for someone with that level of wealth to be seeking public funds, it does make sense businesswise.
It may be legal and make sense businesswise but that doesn’t mean it’s not immoral
I agree, but yeah, It’s definitely a recommended business move.
I’m self-employed and I see nothing wrong with this as well.
How is that immoral? This is business
Yeah I do understand how some will view this but let’s be realistic here. There is business viability and there is personal wealth.
Even catholic churches in the US applied for PPP loans and those churches most of the times are pretty wealthy; I don’t see anyone complaining about that!
This is not a great look. Money wise or marriage wise or PR wise.
What a d*ck move. The money they borrowed could have gone to people who are not already millionaires.
I have literally never heard anything about her Fashion like until today. I didn’t know that she had one. I have thought for a while that she and David were going to divorce, it seems like they have the celebrity “you do you as long as you don’t embarass me.” Thing going on.
The business borrowed it not them! huge difference
The money they borrowed would have gone to another rich person.
This ticks me off because I personally know 4 small business owners who were repeatedly denied loans the last two months and they’ve all struggled to stay afloat, yet bigger businesses like this all over the world are getting bailed out. I know her personal wealth has nothing to do with her business, but this is just wrong. Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to help pay for her failing business when she has millions in the bank.
What a selfish greedy thing to do. It speaks VOLUMES about her character.
I’m sure both their heads are very far up their own asses, and I wouldn’t be surprised if certain adult children are the same. And Victoria could always do a reunion show and have that success back massively on her own and make millions instantly.
But honestly these too are messy and it just seems less trashy because of the accent.
I will never understand how an APARTMENT can cost 20 million. A house maybe, but…? That just seems like a silly investment even for a millionaire celebrity.
I think you should check out apartments in Manhattan/SF; some can go for way more than $20m
Also, won’t sports teams be a losing investment for some time?
The privacy argument sounds silly.
I can’t believe she had the nerve to ask for emergency public funds for her business.
I remember her dresses with the exposed zipper being everywhere for a while, but I guess she hasn’t done much popular stuff since?
I’m confused. They’re multimillionaires, but they take a bank loan of $12 million to buy the apartment? That’s over half the value of the purchase. Why do they even need that? Because they don’t want to liquidate/sell other assets? So then all their money’s in property/investment but they don’t actually have millions lying around? Or they do, but they choose to use a bank loan (which they will have to pay interest on) to fund the new apartment? That’s weird.
And I get that personal/professional income is different, but one would assume they do have $200.000 around to make up for whatever needs the company may have; I also don’t get, from a business side, why Victoria doesn’t hire a business manager to make the company more successful, something’s definitely off with her company if she’s losing that much money and for whatever reason doesn’t believe in herself enough to put the money into her company. I know that I’d do that before asking for taxpayer money.
Rates are very low right now, and yes, they probably didn’t want to liquidate that much cash.
Except she didnt furlough her staff – the decision was reversed (after she got criticised)
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2020/apr/30/victoria-beckham-reverses-decision-to-furlough-fashion-label-staff
Doing the math on that, she doesn’t appear to pay her staffers very well. I’m not surprised to find that she’s as greedy as the rest.
Am I the only one who’s so over Victoria’s “I can’t possibly smile in public” pose? Ugh!