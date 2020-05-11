Ben Affleck was seen out wearing Ana de Armas’ heart necklace: sweet?

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck have been spotted wearing matching heart necklaces. pic.twitter.com/0LxbGSwWCG
— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) May 9, 2020
I like following the Twitter account Ana de Armas Updates because they point out what Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are doing, which of course makes my job easier. In this case Ben was seen out with a heart necklace that matches one which Ana was seen wearing before, during a walk with Ben on April 23 (Those photos are exclusives but JustJared has them). I think the fan account actually got it wrong though, because it doesn’t look like different sides of the same necklace, it looks like Ben is just wearing Ana’s necklace because it’s facing the same way. Of course the necklace could be turned over or something, so who knows, but still it’s cute either way.
As dumb as this sounds, because it’s Ana and Ben wearing talking about, I find it kind of sweet that he’s either wearing her necklace or that they got matching necklaces. That’s probably naive of me though, because he knows the paparazzi stalk him and he knows if he wears Ana’s necklace someone will notice and talk about him more. He hates attention though, did you see that video of him yelling at a photographer? Ben just wants to be left alone! It’s all Ana’s doing, which is what I’m sure he’ll say whenever they split. For now he’s in it and wearing her necklace though.
Here’s a larger photo of Ben with the necklace. The photo agency reports that it’s of Ben leaving Ana’s house on Thursday, so maybe she gave it to him to wear.
Ana was also seen out on Saturday walking her little white dog. She doesn’t seem to be wearing the necklace anymore, which supports my theory that Ben is just wearing her necklace. I wonder who has the other half then, a best friend? I’m also including some older photos of Ben and Ana.
Is he seeing his kids?
He should just go full Hiddleston with an “I heart A.D.” t-shirt.
LOL, I was thinking a more honest t-shirt that says “I have a new girlfriend, pay attention to me!“
She looks like a teenager.
I have a really cute “friendship” bracelet with my friend from Madewell that’s two kind of abstract, artsy halves of a face. But I haven’t thought of/seen the old school heart necklaces in a long time. I think they’re cute but they remind me of elementary school.
Are they 13 years old? Who wears the half heat necklaces when they’re grown ass adults?
You beat me to it! This is so high school. What’s next, is she going to be wearing his letterman jacket????
My thoughts exactly!!
This!!!! They’re BOTH way too old to be wearing that kind of necklace… Was doing that in middle school… Writing to my diary… Going to the mall to try on cheap perfumes and wearing my scented gloss… Lovely teenage years…
She’s young, but he’s a DAD!!!
Yes!! I had one with my then best friend when I 11/12 !! Wtf
If we was wearing that with / for his daughters I mean, ok cute, but your adult girlfriend? Lol
They are probably doing the matching necklace because Ben can’t find his class ring.
They’re 100% trolling with the necklace thing.
These two are so gross! Ugh- get a room and stop being so thirsty. This 24/7 display all so disrespectful to Jen and his kids.
I laughed! I laughed so hard. Look at how he’s wearing it. Yes Ben we see it. 🙄 Geez such a shame the paparazzi invade his privacy so we’ve all seen this; because there’s no way he could have had the necklace under his shirt while he…went for coffee. Yep, no attention seeking with these two huh? 😏
Well I guess the paps are grateful some celebs are walking out to be seen and get their pics taken. Got to be slim pickings these days for the stalkerazzi
Why are Ana/Affleck the one celebrities to be photographed every day during the lockdown?
They calls the paps or the paps are here because they know Anaflleck leaves every day ?
I read an article where some paps explained how they worked now . One explained he waited a front of an open restaurant and photographed every person who came to take their meals in drive because now they can’t recognize the faces with mask so he had photographed Jessica Chastain but only recognized her 2 days later .
When I think back at how much he and Garner and the kids were papped, I think this is all coming from him. Of course, he has a willing partner here too.
YOU ARE BOTH ADULTS PAST THE AGE OF THIRTY JESUS H.
The contact embarrassment I get from these two is incredible. I hope Jen Garner sleeps soundly every night knowing she’s not married to this idiot anymore.
different chain lengths, so they have to remove it from one and put it on another to switch from her to him. it took effort and planning for him to wear hers, it wasn’t just like “oh, here honey, wear mine today” and she slipped it off and he slipped it on. unless it IS his “half” of the necklace. and while cute, it really is something you did in middle or high school.
I notice she’s wearing that same chain/pendant (in the yellow satin top pics) that she had on in the Joshua tree pics. does ANYONE know who/what/where that necklace is from? I ENVY it.
That Ana de armas update twitter is unintentionally funny, verging on the parody sometimes. It’s also sneaky. I believe Ana de Armas blocked the Ana de armas update which was funny. The account also got caught liking a post that revealed Jessica Chastain was the first choice for the role of Marilyn.