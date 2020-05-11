Prince Harry is surrounded by Meghan’s discreet & loyal LA friends, oh noes

The Invictus Games were cancelled early on in the pandemic lockdown – they were supposed to start this weekend at The Hague. But now is not the moment for large gatherings or big events. So Harry recorded a nice message for Invictus Games athletes, families and fans:

Harry looks amazing, right? Something (“something”) in California is agreeing with him. The sun, the air, the fact that he gets to spend so much time with his wife and son without having to deal with nasty-ass racist courtiers and a brother who bullies and smears him. What’s funny about Harry’s obvious happiness is that those crusty old British tabloids can’t stop being stupid about Poor Harry’s Terrible California Life. Did you know that Harry is being FORCED to spend time with Meghan’s Hollywood friends? *clutches royal pearls*

Prince Harry has found himself surrounded on all sides by ‘Team Meghan’ at the couple’s new home in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail can reveal. Several of her closest friends live near the vast £14.5million villa the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved into in star-studded Beverly Hills with its famed 90210 postcode. They include key figures in Meghan’s life such as long-term friends Benita Litt, Heather Dorak and Abigail Spencer. Meghan, 38, has told pals she is delighted to be back in her hometown and near friends and her mother, Doria Ragland. But friends of Harry, 35, have voiced fears that he has few contacts or friends in LA, and will be reliant on his wife’s close circle of confidantes. The Mail reported yesterday that the couple and son Archie have moved into an eight-bedroom villa owned by Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry, 50, once rated as the highestpaid man in entertainment. The villa, set in 14 acres, offers the Duke and Duchess maximum security as it sits at the top of a hill inside the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates gated community. New York gossip column Page Six suggested the family were ‘house guests’, rather than renting the empty mansion from actor and comedian Mr Perry, who is thought to be 2,000 miles away in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr Perry is said to have sent his £120million private jet to whisk Harry and Meghan from their previous base in Canada to LA. The secret flight explains how the couple were able to make such a big move without being seen in public. An insider said: ‘It was a well-planned operation that appears to have worked perfectly.’ Meghan’s friend Serena Williams, also 38, lives in a neighbouring gated community with her husband and their daughter Alexis Olympia, two.

[From The Daily Mail]

Serena Williams spends most of her time in Palm Beach, Florida, where she’s lived for decades. Although Serena and Alexis have bought a home in California, I don’t think they spend a ton of time there. And yes, someone who grew up in LA still has friends in LA, gasp! It’s weird that these British outlets didn’t write any stories two years ago about how Meghan’s move to London was difficult because she only had Harry’s group of friends to rely on. Probably because Harry’s friends showed their asses immediately and began the racist smear campaign too? My point is that so far, Meghan’s California friends have shown more loyalty and discretion than all of the British establishment. I hope Harry is relying on Meghan’s base.