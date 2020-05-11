Piers Morgan admits that he’s ‘taken things a bit too far’ with Duchess Meghan

I don’t have the energy or the desire to do a ton of commentary on this one, mostly because I wrote off Piers Morgan years ago, and I’m irritated that anyone gives him air. Some simple facts. Piers Morgan was one of the many journalists/editors to get caught up in the Leveson Inquiry about hacking. Piers also tried to make his brand of nasty Britishness happen in America, and we sent him packing. He met then-Meghan Markle once before she became a duchess, and he’s spent the past three years dining out on that fact. Starting in 2018, Piers became Meghan’s biggest critic, smearing her and attacking her regularly in print (he’s a Daily Mail columnist) and on air (he’s co-host of Good Morning Britain). He also interviewed Thomas Markle several times, and during all of those interviews, I had the distinct sense that Toxic Tom was merely reading off a script written for him by Morgan. Piers has spent two full years trying to make a name for himself by destroying the Duchess of Sussex by any means possible. And now… well, he has regrets?
Piers Morgan has admitted his criticisms of Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain and from his social media account went “too far”. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the presenter addressed his controversial outbursts against Markle, along with a number of his other public grievances. Morgan has previously accused Markle and Prince Harry of showing a “staggering disrespect” to the Queen over their decision to step back as senior royals.
He branded those who claimed that Markle’s treatment in the press and by the public was fuelled by racism as “race-baiting pundits who want to be on TV”. He has also dismissed accusations that his own criticisms of Markle were driven by racism and sexism. In 2018, a Daily Mail column written by the GMB host attacked the former Suits star as a “social climbing actress” who “landed the role of her life” by becoming involved with the royal family.
In January this year, Morgan leaked screenshots of his direct messages with Markle on Twitter, leading many to suggest that Morgan’s vendetta was due to Markle ending her contact with him, after her relationship with Prince Harry was made public.
During the interview, journalist Decca Aitkenhead informed the presenter that she felt his vendetta against Markle had made him look “ugly”, and asked whether, in hindsight, he would have “dialled any of it down”.
“Yeah, probably,” Morgan responded. “I think that’s a perfectly fair criticism. It’s probably not wise, if you’re a columnist, to make things too personal. Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably. Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely.”
Again, I don’t care enough to get in the weeds on this one, because there’s a big ugly Piers-shaped snake in those weeds. I’ll just say that I don’t think Piers Morgan suddenly just realized that he took things way too far. I do think that this is probably related to the (scripted) interviews he did with Thomas Markle, and it’s related to Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail, a publication which still employs Morgan as a columnist. It might even be related to Harry and Meghan’s larger lawsuit against the British tabloids, especially since Morgan used to work for one of the publications which was known to hack into the phones of royals and celebrities.
He’s deranged. I feel like, when people get a hate-on for someone they don’t know, they really don’t understand how deranged they look. And, when they rant on and on, especially about what motivates the object of their hate-on, they’re telling you all about themselves. They’re not telling you about the other person, because they can’t do that. It’s all a confession. Honestly, often even if you do know someone, that’s what’s at play. I’ve always said, if someone is describing you to someone else, and you don’t recognize anything they’re saying, listen closely, what you’re hearing is a confession. I learned this the hard way. But, since I learned it, it’s been very interesting. I’ll tell ya. Very interesting.
Agreed 100 percent. Celebrity especially is a mirror. Unless one really knows the people involved, much of what we project on them is a reflection of ourselves. What is the name of that phenomenon? Not just projection. Where we dislike in others what we dislike in ourselves, or we suspect others will behave in ways that we ourselves would behave in that scenario (such as worrying about others stealing, lying, etc.)
A “bit” too far? That’s rich Piers, really rich.
This man is truly vile. His obsession with Meghan is really scary.
You know, I like to think that anyone can grow and change and become better human beings but I also believe that when someone shows/tells you who they are, you should believe them. Piers has not issued any sort of apology to Meghan and has only admitted that he “probably” took things too far. So, if Mr. Morgan truly wants to become a better human being he has lots and lots of work to do, until then I’ll still think of him as I have for quite some time.
I’m so glad Ive never read the bad stuff about Megan. Know Piers was part of that makes me even more glad I didnt see it. I’m Norwegian and have never seem bad stuff about her in Norwegian or international media. Piers is trash, vile trash.
What fresh insanity is this? Piers has developed introspection? Not buying it. He smells the free ride is over and he is going to be caught up in the legal case. All his harassing didn’t make her drop the case. It didn’t work. And where is dear daddy Thomas? Thought he was going to give an interview a month. Did the offers dry up? He has been suspiciously silent since M&H moved to California.
The thing that struck me most about his comments, was that he said something along the lines of “it’s when people are dying” that he’s at his best? And that when things are quiet, he gets nasty…
Should we basically be hoping for pandemics just to keep this man from being a complete bully? He needs some serious self reflection, if he thrives in awful situations.
That line also felt like it was grossly alluding to Diana in the car.
Piers has become somewhat of a media darling in the UK since he has very vocally criticized the UK government’s handling of the covid-19 response.
But I will never forgive his treatment of Meghan. He literally screamed on national TV that she ‘should go home’, was constantly egging on that useless dad, and was just so unbelievably vicious. He even referred to Chinese farms as ‘Ching Chong farms’ and there was no backlash – just business as usual.
The tweet he leaked of hers was literally a DM from Meghan saying ‘thank you for following me, I’m a fan’ She did not lie, say anything horrible or was trying to seduce/ manipulate him.
And this whole ‘ disrespecting the queen’ farce. He doesn’t even speak to the queen.
If his show did prep Thomas Markle, I hope it comes out in the trial.
I’m not sure how true this is, but I did hear the reason why he left CNN was a spate of sexual harassment incidents which resulted in several NDAs – after seeing how he behaved with Meghan, I would not be surprised if that was the case. There is no way a man with his ego would rather be ranting on UK daytime TV instead of having his own primetime show on an international news channel like CNN.
I think his behaviour was partly personal; he was genuinely mesmerised by her. These British upper class lot (and am including the media circle) are so dry and crusty, Meghan a completely out of any of their leagues.
I also think it was a professional decision; he was egged on by the Producers for ratings, the nasty tabloid press (they are all part of the same social circle), the trolls and the ratings (everything is a hit when the Sussexes are concerned). Maybe he believed his own hype and now people are praising him for taking the Government to town, he wants to be taken more seriously and realises that attacking Meghan wasn’t a good look?
One thing I am sure of is, no way, absolutely no way was he able to get as low as he did, without some sort of permission from the Palace. These people all mix in the same circles, they’re friends with each other, they go to the same schools, as do their children. Somewhere down the road, he KNEW that the Palace was ok with this.
Did you guys notice that DM comments are “moderated in advance” for articles about TQ, Cambridges, Andrew, etc, but not for H&M? That’s why the commenters are able to run rampant with their racism and hate. Well yesterday, right after Piers posted his bullsh*t “apology”, the story posted about H&M had moderated comments. Something bigger is happening, whether it has to do with the lawsuit (likely), Piers about to get fired (hopefully), or something else.
I think it’s sad that he is ok with looking at himself in the mirror when he knows the hurt and pain he caused/causes. And he should be taken off the air. What’s even sadder is he has an audience that cheers him on.
Piss Moron is looking for work on a major network in the USA again, he could not make it the first time, taking over the Larry King Show.
Now that he is attacking trump, his chances at Faux News are slim.
Watching Piss M is uncomfortable, all you see is his small mouth foaming at the corners.
Lying Chris Ship was exposed for using a picture of a crowd in a park that someone tweeted, did not ask permission, did a story about crowds back in the parks, turns out it was a old Google picture.
Maybe he can go hang out with Emily Giffin to talk things over.