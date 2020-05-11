“Jamie Dornan’s daughters dressed him up in drag & named him Jenny” links

Jamie Dornan’s daughters dressed him up in drag. [Towleroad]
Cameron Diaz talks sh-t about men who want to date younger women. [LaineyGossip]
Alec Baldwin played Donald Trump (for the last time) on SNL: At Home. [Dlisted]
I was hate-watching Prodigal Son all season & the finale was bonkers and fun, so I hope they don’t cancel that poor show. [Just Jared]
I didn’t enjoy the 2019 Met Gala that much. [Go Fug Yourself]
This Shiba loves her noodle-cup bed. [OMG Blog]
Here’s a great piece on Alison Roman. [Pajiba]
Katy Perry tried to do a thing & I couldn’t even watch it. [Jezebel]
Is Elon Musk going to relocate his Tesla factory? [The Blemish]
Rest in peace, Little Richard. [Seriously OMG]
RIP to Jerry Stiller as well. We’re rewatching Seinfeld, and that man was a damn treat.
I weirdly thought of Little Richard just a couple of days ago in a “wow, he was guest starring everywhere when I was a kid in the 90s, wonder if he’s still alive” kind of way, so that one bummed me out as well.
Sad to see the news of both of them passing.
In the last decade… A lot of Musical icons died in an instant. Now 2020, the beginning of a new decade a lot of Hollywood icons are dying in an istant as well. Geez, this decade I hope doesn’t turn for the worse. May Jerry Stiller R.I.P along with Betty Wright, Little Richard (musical icons as well) Kirk Douglas, Brian Dennehy etc…
The tributes to Little Richard from other musicians, particularly from Ringo Starr and Jagger and Richards, are truly touching.
I feel awful about this but I was positive Little Richard had died at least 10 years ago. I don’t know why. May he rest in peace.