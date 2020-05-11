“Jamie Dornan’s daughters dressed him up in drag & named him Jenny” links
  May 11, 2020

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Jamie Dornan’s daughters dressed him up in drag. [Towleroad]
Cameron Diaz talks sh-t about men who want to date younger women. [LaineyGossip]
Alec Baldwin played Donald Trump (for the last time) on SNL: At Home. [Dlisted]
I was hate-watching Prodigal Son all season & the finale was bonkers and fun, so I hope they don’t cancel that poor show. [Just Jared]
I didn’t enjoy the 2019 Met Gala that much. [Go Fug Yourself]
This Shiba loves her noodle-cup bed. [OMG Blog]
Here’s a great piece on Alison Roman. [Pajiba]
Katy Perry tried to do a thing & I couldn’t even watch it. [Jezebel]
Is Elon Musk going to relocate his Tesla factory? [The Blemish]
Rest in peace, Little Richard. [Seriously OMG]

  1. Erinn says:
    May 11, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    RIP to Jerry Stiller as well. We’re rewatching Seinfeld, and that man was a damn treat.

    I weirdly thought of Little Richard just a couple of days ago in a “wow, he was guest starring everywhere when I was a kid in the 90s, wonder if he’s still alive” kind of way, so that one bummed me out as well.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 11, 2020 at 1:01 pm

      Sad to see the news of both of them passing.

      Reply
      • Kiki says:
        May 11, 2020 at 1:13 pm

        In the last decade… A lot of Musical icons died in an instant. Now 2020, the beginning of a new decade a lot of Hollywood icons are dying in an istant as well. Geez, this decade I hope doesn’t turn for the worse. May Jerry Stiller R.I.P along with Betty Wright, Little Richard (musical icons as well) Kirk Douglas, Brian Dennehy etc…

    • Lightpurple says:
      May 11, 2020 at 1:27 pm

      The tributes to Little Richard from other musicians, particularly from Ringo Starr and Jagger and Richards, are truly touching.

      Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    May 11, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    I feel awful about this but I was positive Little Richard had died at least 10 years ago. I don’t know why. May he rest in peace.

    Reply

