Lauren Lapkus cheats during Zoom workouts when she’s not in the frame

Embed from Getty Images

Are you guys doing Zoom workouts? I’m doing about one to two a week along with on-demand workouts because they’re expensive! There’s this “cardio express” 45 minute workout that I do once a week which includes four minutes of planks at the end when we should be stretching. The floor work is especially hard, but I keep my laptop on an ottoman and angle it down to keep me accountable. Also, I like to watch myself on camera I’m not going to lie. That’s why I’m paying for it, to keep me more accountable than an on-demand class. One person who does not angle her computer for the floor workouts is actress Lauren Lapkus. (I know her as a security guard on Orange is the New Black and she’s been on several other shows like The Big Bang Theory and The Middle.) In a new interview with Seth Meyers, she said she cheats and takes it easy when she’s not on camera. She also had some cute things to say about her love of puzzles, and she explained Animal Crossing so well!

She judges people who are just starting to do puzzles

I’ve been doing puzzles forever, so I feel like everyone is getting into my thing really late right now. Everyone is doing puzzles on Instagram. ‘Oh now you do puzzles? Now you’re bored?’ I love puzzles they’re very meditative. [I like puzzles with] 1,000 pieces, complicated designs. She cheats on Zoom workouts

There’s a good amount of accountability it’s really nice. Normally I go to workout classes and that’s how I get my workout because I need to feel like the person is watching me do it. The amazing thing about Zoom is once I got in the ground and I wasn’t in the frame anymore I realized they couldn’t see me and I could do whatever I wanted. I found myself dusting my floor and I was under my table texting my friend in the class ‘this is really hard.’ She explains animal crossing like a boss

The whole island is that you get plopped onto this island. There’s a guy who owns the island and he gives you a house and then suddenly he’s like ‘you owe me hundreds of thousands of bells.’ He just keeps giving you new mortgages and new payments. You’re a person and then everyone else on your island is little animals with personalities, like a chicken [who works out].

[From Late Night With Seth Meyers]

I’ve actually noticed all the dust under my couch when doing Zoom workouts too. Like I said I don’t cheat though. I don’t even cheat on the YouTube workouts! I feel like I have to copy the person and if I start a workout I will finish it in the same day. The advantage to the on-demand workouts is that you can take breaks and if you don’t like the instructor you can quit without looking like a jerk.

Oh and I’m also playing Animal Crossing. I talked about it on this week’s podcast. I’m playing the 20 year-old version on the Gamecube, but my son has been letting me play his Switch version too now. I’m surprised at how similar it is to the original, although of course the graphics are much better and you can make stuff. I prefer the old version.

Lauren is promoting her film The Wrong Missy, with David Spade, which is out on Netflix tomorrow. It looks really dumb but my standards are low at this time and I will probably watch it. Last night I watched three episodes of Lone Star: 911 and it was just what I needed.

Here’s the first part of her interview and the second part is here



Embed from Getty Images