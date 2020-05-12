Robert Pattinson refuses to exercise for Batman: ‘No one was doing this in the ’70s’

Robert Pattinson was already in production on The Batman when the pandemic came and shut down everything. I still don’t know how much Robert prepared physically for the role, because this version of Batman isn’t supposed to be some beefed up martial arts expert. He’s supposed to be more like a brainy detective. A Bat-nerd if you will. So with that in mind, Rob chatted about his lack of physical transformation for The Batman in a new GQ interview – the interview was part of his promotion for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which is still scheduled for a summer release. You can read the GQ cover story here. Some highlights:
Losing time in quarantine: “I almost immediately totally lost all sense of time. It’s a complaint which a lot of people have about me. This total… I don’t have a sense of time. I think something two years ago could actually be a week ago. It’s definitely been a complaint about my personality.”
He’s not staying fit for Batman: The film studio hired a trainer who left Pattinson with a Bosu ball, a single weight, and a sincere plea to use both, but right now, he says, he’s ignoring her. “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he says, sighing. By “you” he means other actors. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean—he wasn’t exactly ripped.” He says that back when he was the star of the Twilight franchise, “the one time they told me to take my shirt off, I think they told me to put it back on again.” But Batman is Batman. Pattinson called another actor on the film, Zoë Kravitz, the other day, and she said she was exercising five days a week during their exile from set. Pattinson, well: “Literally, I’m just barely doing anything,” he says, sighing again.
He’s used to being isolated: “I spend so much time by myself, ’cause you’re just kind of always forced to, that I can’t really remember what it was like not really having that kind of lifestyle… I just realize, everyone is so, so vulnerable to isolation. It’s quite shocking.”
He did go for a run: “I went for a run around the park today. I’m so terrified of being, like, arrested. You’re allowed to run around here. But the terror I feel from it is quite extreme.”
He eats gross things: “I’m essentially on a meal plan for Batman. Thank God. I don’t know what I’d be doing other than that. But I mean, yeah, other than—I can survive. I’ll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up. It’s extraordinarily easy. Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I’ll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can. I… It is weird, but my preferences are…just sort of eat like a wild animal. Like, out of a trash can.
He just talks sh-t constantly: “My, um, my publicist always calls me up after an interview, and she’s like, “Is there anything, like, is there any kind of fires you set now? What do I have to fix for you now?” And I’m like, “I don’t even remember anything I said.”
I actually love Robert Pattinson and I love covering his interviews. Once you get into the rhythm of his thought process, he’s quite funny, self-aware and extremely charming. I’ve always wanted to mother him a little bit – cook for him, remind him to get some sleep and tell him he shouldn’t eat tuna out of the can. Oh, and the thing about “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s” is amazing to me. HE IS BATMAN. There are so many expectations for the dude playing Batman, that Batman has to be buff and has to know how to kick ass. And Rob is like “nah, bitch” and “I’m gonna play Batman as a pale, flabby dude, how about that.”
Maybe laziness. But let’s not pretend that putting your body into starvation mode and training like a maniac for specific roles is a healthy way to live, either. There’s a happy medium in there for sure. I’m just so sick of the idolization of these freakish looking guys who have starved and steroided their way to the muscles on muscles look in the same way that I’m tired of the idolization of the Kardashian bodies.
I like him more and more with each interview. And also double standards bc how many actresses would love to be that laissez faire about their body shape in front of a camera.
Seriously! I was just thinking “of COURSE Zoe Kravitz is working out 5 days a week while you’re just hanging out eating trash. It’s DIFFERENT FOR WOMEN.”
LOL I actually started running again after 4 months during this lockdown. It was getting crazy, there was too much cake and couch time. So on the one hand, I understand. On the other hand I feel like “Nobody was doing this in the 70s” is not a great argument. I love how he thinks that was a better decade just because actors could get away with being out of shape. And of course Zoe Kravitz is working out because if Catwoman shows up on set and is out of shape, she won’t be able to talk about the 70s and get away with it. I love this guy but they had to PAINT ABS ON EDWARD! Again, imagine Kriste S showing up with an extra 20 lbs.
That happened on the Big Bang Theory. At one point in the show, Johnnie Galeki had put on about 25 pounds. His stomach and face were huge. At the same time, Kaley Cucou was papped going to yoga classes every single day, and it showed. They were both collecting a million per show, but I’d bet that much they wouldn’t pay Kaley that amount if she had become 25 pounds overweight. He was supposed to be the ‘hot’ male lead of that show, and he got away with, and was paid huge to look sloppy.
Guess I’ll be more eager to applaud this when even the biggest A-list female star can book a leading lady role and say she’s gonna gain 30 pounds, because no one was a size 0 in the ’70s, and isn’t fired on the spot.
Heck, would love to see the scenario where Scarlett Johansson’s body changes as much as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt or Chris Evans did during the course of playing Marvel Superheros, while still keeping her job. Sure, it’s pretty likely that Evans was doing something less than healthy to get that physique he had in the first Cap and Avengers films, but it’s not like actresses aren’t expected to do unhealthy things every day to stay slim. Scarlett had a baby during the course of these movies, and was still expected to get right back into Black Widow’s catsuit costume. (And, as much as Johansson sucks, didn’t hear her complaining about that.)
Superman (1978) is widely seen as the first comic book, superhero movie, and while Christopher Reeve wouldn’t be considered buff in the 2020 Hemsworth sense, he was definitely in shape, and that’s a big part of why he was hired: he looked the part.
I honestly could care less about ANY of the Batman iterations, but it is frustrating to hear men whine about on-camera beauty standards they’e been held to for the past 20 years, when women have been expected to meet nearly unattainable beauty standards since film began over 100 years ago..
Look up the story of how silent star Molly O’Day, just 18 at the time, paid a surgeon to literally cut flesh from her body to lose weight, in order to try and keep working—likely one of the first “weight loss” surgeries—which lead to hideous, irreparable scarring on her legs and hips and lifelong pain.
