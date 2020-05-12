Duchess Meghan & Harry are unlikely to visit Balmoral this summer as planned

Lifetime is making another TV movie about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This one will be called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Clearly, Americans love the story of one of our homegrown American girls running off to England to marry a ginger prince, then getting him to leave his country and decamp to sunny Los Angeles. It’s a Nu Fairy Tale. It actually has all the elements of a political/action thriller, especially the way they dropped their Sussexit announcement in January. I hope that at some point, some smart writer really does turn this into a compelling miniseries.
Meanwhile, did you remember that Harry and Meghan had loose plans to visit Balmoral this summer? LOL. That’s not going to happen.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly accepted an invitation in March from the Queen to holiday with her at Balmoral this summer, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip to Scotland seems unlikely now.
HELLO!’s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey says: “It seems unlikely that the Sussexes or any member of the royal family will be travelling this summer. The Queen is expected to remain at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future and it could mean that her traditional summer break in Balmoral might not even take place this year. It’s understood that Her Majesty is continuing to follow appropriate advice when it comes to engagements and she has been keeping in touch with family and friends by phone and video calls.”
The trip would have been Archie’s first visit to Balmoral, where his dad and uncle Prince William used to spend their summers as children.
I said before that I believe that the Queen will still find some way to go to Balmoral this summer. Obviously, she can’t announce plans for that right now, but I guarantee that “the politics of Covid” will be different by the end of June, and the royal commentators will push a “poor Petty Liz, she just wants to spend some down time in Scotland, we should let her” narrative. As for Harry and Meghan… yeah, I have my doubts that they would have even made the trip even without a global pandemic. Of course, the original plan – I’m convinced – was for H&M to launch everything in May and June, including the Omid Scobie biography. Everything has been pushed back to what I assume will be late summer. Obviously, the Sussexes can’t visit Liz of House Petty while they’re doing back-to-back launch events for their charities and Netflix projects and also dominating headlines from Finding Freedom. It’s too much!
Ten bucks says the next time Harry and Meghan travel to England is next year, when they’re up for their “one-year review.” What will the world look like in April 2021?
Unless you see a substantial change in the right direction with covid, or the Queen or Philip pass, I don’t think they’ll be back this year.
“It seems unlikely that the Sussexes or any member of the royal family will be travelling this summer.”
But sure, royal reporters, the Sussexes aren’t the ones that get the clicks 😉
I was going to say the same thing. Unlikely anybody will be traveling through the summer, even to see the Queen. But somehow it’s scandalous Meghan and Harry won’t.
Exactly. And it makes others blame them if they’ve not read the full article (so they’re going off the title alone)
I don’t know if the Queen will find a way to Balmoral, in any case English press will find a way to blame Meghan.
I believed the initial Balmoral story, only because it made sense to me and I sort of think that was always the plan with their move – to spend chunks of time back in the UK, at least initially. I think they will go to the UK a few times a year and the summer makes sense, better weather and it sets up a pattern for when Archie starts school.
But at any rate, of course they aren’t going this summer. I’m just pleasantly surprised the story makes clear that its due to COVID-19 and not Meghan trying to keep Harry from his family or whatever.
Medical professionals in my family have said, 18-24 months before we’ll have a viable vaccine. I don’t see H&M traveling out of the US for a few years. Busy at home, possible new baby. A review can be handled with Zoom, Skype, etc.
I assume Harry and Meghan don’t want to visit the BRF anyway and with Covid this active still, they won’t risk it this summer.
As far as the one year review, either it will be Skyped if Covid is still rampant and if not, I think it more likely Harry will travel alone if he wants to see his Dad.
@KELLYRYAN can you imagine the Sussexes having another baby in the States?
I live for the news! I can see the pearl clutching now! It would certainly drive Randy Andy off the tabloid sheets. Tubby and Scammy would again be making the UK press rounds. Even with Covid 19 they would call Meghan a spiteful witch for forcing the Queen to go through the birth of a great grandchild OUTSIDE OF THE UK. The first Windsor born in America – LA to top it off! Angela Levin would stroke out!
“What will the world look like in April 2021?” That’s a terrifying thought.
Yup. I have to stop myself from thinking beyond my next home grocery delivery window. Anything else is too much.
I can’t make myself STOP thinking about traveling to see family again. We missed spring break and Easter and a college graduation this coming weekend. All summer plans cancelled for now. I miss my kids so much I just ache.
I don’t even see the point in traveling back for the year review when video conference software exists.
There really isn’t a point unless Harry wants to see his Dad or anyone else in person or just wants to visit his homeland.
I don’t think that Harry has spent time at Balmoral in years, long before he met Meghan. He seems to spend at least some of his summers in Africa doing conservation work.
“Ten bucks says the next time Harry and Meghan travel to England is next year, when they’re up for their “one-year review.”
You will lose that 10 bucks. By April 2021 we will be in the middle class the second wave of covid-19.
I actually really liked those lifetime movies about Harry and Meghan. I actually bought them both. Sometimes, when its been a week, I’ll watch them back to back on a Friday. It helps! Lol If I were Meghan and Harry, I would not want my baby anywhere near Great Britain. There were people actually trying to say Archie belonged to the Queen. Heck. No.
I really liked the first one but didn’t get round to watching the second one – I wasn’t really feeling the actress in the 2nd movie as Meghan. I might give it a watch though.
Had no idea there was a 2nd Lifetime movie. I loved the first one. Just saw the trailer for the 2nd one. The resemblance between the new actress and Meghan is uncanny, but also jarring. I loved the original Sussexes. Not sure if I’ll give this movie a go.
I thought i was the few who enjoyed those movies,i have watched the first one a dozen times. The second one i didnt like ,when it comes to bio pics your acting has to be exceptional to pull off of portraying someone you look nothing alike. I hope they get the original actors again.
I always heard that Harry hasn’t been to Balmoral in years (since he was 15 or so) Is this true? He seems to spend his time off in the summer in Botswana doing conservation work. The reporters swore they were going to spend Meghan’s birthday there last year and that wasn’t true.
The Queen will be spending the summer on Balmoral. Like who cares.
If the public say anything the palace will leak a story about the Sussexes to distract everyone.
The Queen going to Balmoral is going to be tricky. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister gave a televised announcement confirming that there’ll be an easing of lockdown restrictions.
The following morning, the devolved parliaments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Island told their constituents NOT to listen to him and that Scotland, Wales and Northern Island are still under the ‘stay at home’ advice. So English people can drive to other places (to exercise) but they cannot enter Wales and Scotland because they are still under stricter restrictions.
Unless Scotland easies their lockdown rules in the near future, the Queen going up will really piss people as it did when Charles came up and then it was found out that he had Covid-19.
I agree with you Kaiser about this story of them visiting lizzy in the summer was not likely. I think its released by courtiers to bully them into visiting but thanx to current situation their plans were unsuccessful.
I also agree that we may only see them in the UK next year around the said review. Probably just to pick up their stuff from frognore and visit patronages
I think they’ll return for the Christmas holidays.