Duchess Meghan & Harry are unlikely to visit Balmoral this summer as planned

Lifetime is making another TV movie about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This one will be called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Clearly, Americans love the story of one of our homegrown American girls running off to England to marry a ginger prince, then getting him to leave his country and decamp to sunny Los Angeles. It’s a Nu Fairy Tale. It actually has all the elements of a political/action thriller, especially the way they dropped their Sussexit announcement in January. I hope that at some point, some smart writer really does turn this into a compelling miniseries.

Meanwhile, did you remember that Harry and Meghan had loose plans to visit Balmoral this summer? LOL. That’s not going to happen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly accepted an invitation in March from the Queen to holiday with her at Balmoral this summer, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip to Scotland seems unlikely now. HELLO!’s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey says: “It seems unlikely that the Sussexes or any member of the royal family will be travelling this summer. The Queen is expected to remain at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future and it could mean that her traditional summer break in Balmoral might not even take place this year. It’s understood that Her Majesty is continuing to follow appropriate advice when it comes to engagements and she has been keeping in touch with family and friends by phone and video calls.” The trip would have been Archie’s first visit to Balmoral, where his dad and uncle Prince William used to spend their summers as children.

I said before that I believe that the Queen will still find some way to go to Balmoral this summer. Obviously, she can’t announce plans for that right now, but I guarantee that “the politics of Covid” will be different by the end of June, and the royal commentators will push a “poor Petty Liz, she just wants to spend some down time in Scotland, we should let her” narrative. As for Harry and Meghan… yeah, I have my doubts that they would have even made the trip even without a global pandemic. Of course, the original plan – I’m convinced – was for H&M to launch everything in May and June, including the Omid Scobie biography. Everything has been pushed back to what I assume will be late summer. Obviously, the Sussexes can’t visit Liz of House Petty while they’re doing back-to-back launch events for their charities and Netflix projects and also dominating headlines from Finding Freedom. It’s too much!

Ten bucks says the next time Harry and Meghan travel to England is next year, when they’re up for their “one-year review.” What will the world look like in April 2021?